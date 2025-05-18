Jewelry is Getting Funkier—6 Cool Insider Brands Everyone is Styling

Step aside, diamonds. Jewelry in 2025 is getting… funkier. The vibe is your quirky aunt who lives in the desert or your high school art teacher. At least, that's the mood when it comes to the burgeoning wave of stone and statement jewelry that's bubbling up everywhere we look. Summer is already a time when we tend to get a little freer and more whimsical with our outfits, and these lapis lazuli, carnelian, and agate stones are definitely the kinds that immediately dial up a plain tank, maxi dress, or bikini.

My burgeoning assortment of pieces can be divided into two categories: classic and sleek jewelry made mainly of metal that I wear throughout the year and my summer jewelry. Pieces that fall into the latter are much more exuberant and kitschy than the usual hoops or snake chains I'd wear during any other season. The colors get brighter, the silhouettes get bolder, and the pieces are anything but dainty. June, July, and August are when these fun-loving pieces really get to shine, but I'd argue that there are a handful of brands establishing a statement jewelry aesthetic that will live on well past Labor Day.

Ahead, I'm breaking down the six insider labels to know, from Juju Vera to Le Sundial in the accessory space right now. If you have good taste, I know you're already shopping these names. Known for pieces like natural stones, soulful pendant necklaces, tassel details, statement shells and vintage-inspired shapes, each of these labels is setting the tone for what cool jewelry looks like in 2025.

(Image credit: @alexisbadiyi; @andrea____ricci; @lesundial)

Fact: Everyone with good taste is shopping for a piece from Milan-based accessory label Le Sundial. Known for its ultra-elegant tassel belts and beaded necklaces made from red carnelian and tiger eye stones, it's earned a coveted spot in the wardrobes of the chicest people I know who tend to style the pieces as singular statements against their minimalistic outfits.

Venice Opera Carnelian Necklace
Le Sundial
Venice Opera Carnelian Necklace

Exclusive the Disco Pendant Necklace
Le Sundial
Disco Pendant Necklace

Nautilus Tiger Eye Collar Necklace
Le Sundial
Nautilus Tiger Eye Collar Necklace

Drop Onyx Earrings
Le Sundial
Drop Onyx Earrings

Tassel Belt
Le Sundial
Tassel Belt

Tassel Belt
Le Sundial
Nautilus Sterling Silver Earrings Belt

(Image credit: @jujuverastudio)

I've seen it, you've seen it, we've all seen the Juju Vera Petra Shell Necklace. The sterling silver shell finished with five teardrop pendants has become a fixture dangling against the midriffs of the most stylish women I know, but the brand behind the viral piece is a trove of antique-informed pieces including collar necklaces, cuff bracelets, and sculptural earrings that are defining a certain modern boho-meets-minimalist aesthetic that's on the rise.

Stella Silver-Plated Earrings
Juju Vera
Stella Silver-Plated Earrings

Exclusive Riviera Petra Tasseled Sterling Silver Necklace
Juju Vera
Riviera Petra Tasseled Sterling Silver Necklace

Athena Sterling Silver Diamond Necklace
Juju Vera
Athena Sterling Silver Diamond Necklace

Exclusive Riviera Sun 14k Gold Vermeil Cuff
Juju Vera
Riviera Sun 14k Gold Vermeil Cuff

Exclusive Riviera Sterling Silver Turquoise Fish Necklace
Juju Vera
Riviera Sterling Silver Turquoise Fish Necklace

Thea Gold-Plated Necklace
Juju Vera
Thea Gold-Plated Necklace

(Image credit: Ayllon; @deborabrosa)

Made with artisanal handblown glass using the ancient lampwork technique, Ayllón pieces are filled with soulful nostalgia. The cord necklaces finished with a single stone can also double as waist belts to layer over skirts and trousers while the bubble-like rings are the kind that make even the most basic outfits feel complete.

Casati in Marfil - Preorder Only
Ayllón
Casati in Marfil

Black Dora Necklace
Ayllón
Black Dora Necklace

MemÒria in Regaliz
Ayllón
Memoria in Regaliz

Felisa Multi Necklace
Ayllón
Felisa Multi Necklace

Black & Beige Siglo Ring
Ayllón
Black & Beige Siglo Ring

Black Maja Necklace
Ayllón
Black Maja Necklace

(Image credit: Vertigo; @fridacashflow)

From EmRata to Paloma Elsesser—if an It girl goes on vacation and doesn't bring a piece from Vertigo, did she really even go? Kidding of course, but only kind of. The natural colored stones that are strung along a bracelet, looped around a cord pendant, or tied into a bag charm are manage to tap into a nostalgia for childhood-era craft projects while still being elevated and chic.

Africa Choker
Vertigo
Africa Choker

Baby Breccia Medallion
Vertigo
Baby Breccia Medallion

Black Polychrome
Vertigo
Black Polychrome

Jasper & Turquoise Teardrop Amulet
Vertigo
Jasper & Turquoise Teardrop Amulet

Black Pearl Shell Pendant
Vertigo
Black Pearl Shell Pendant

(Image credit: @sheamarie; @caitlinburkenyc; @vivianhoorn; @dcopperman)

Bold, whimsical, and statement making, Julietta's designs are total compliment magnets. Ranging from beachy shell earrings to resin cuffs, the pieces are the kind you might buy with a trip in mind but end up reaching for all year round. Since they style themselves, wear one of the necklaces, clip-on earrings, or bracelets against a simple outfit.

Elsa Cuff
Julietta
Elsa Cuff

Mykonos Choker
Julietta
Mykonos Choker

Navagio Necklace
Julietta
Navagio Necklace

X Cassetto Jc3
Julietta
X Cassetto Jc3

(Image credit: @alexisbadiyi; @bellathomas; Mana)

Manà is another under-the-radar label behind the long statement pendants I see on the best tastemakers, specifically their iterations on seashell themes that are some of the most elevated takes on the trending motif I've seen yet, including pendants that hang from thick tubular ropes and seashells fastened to large-scale safety pins as a modern brooch.

Porcelain Shell Amulet .07 Pendant / Belt
MANÀ
Porcelain Shell Amulet

ManÀ X Carina Nicklas Shell Tassel Necklace .01 - White
MANÀ
ManÀ X Carina Nicklas Shell Tassel Necklace

Oyster Shell Amulet Pendant .05 - Sand
MANÀ
Oyster Shell Amulet Pendant

Shell Amulet .02 Brooch - Sand
MANÀ
Shell Amulet .02 Brooch

Minaret Porcelain Shell Collar
MANÀ
Minaret Porcelain Shell Collar

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.

