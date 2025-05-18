Jewelry is Getting Funkier—6 Cool Insider Brands Everyone is Styling

Step aside, diamonds. Jewelry in 2025 is getting… funkier. The vibe is your quirky aunt who lives in the desert or your high school art teacher. At least, that's the mood when it comes to the burgeoning wave of stone and statement jewelry that's bubbling up everywhere we look. Summer is already a time when we tend to get a little freer and more whimsical with our outfits, and these lapis lazuli, carnelian, and agate stones are definitely the kinds that immediately dial up a plain tank, maxi dress, or bikini.

My burgeoning assortment of pieces can be divided into two categories: classic and sleek jewelry made mainly of metal that I wear throughout the year and my summer jewelry. Pieces that fall into the latter are much more exuberant and kitschy than the usual hoops or snake chains I'd wear during any other season. The colors get brighter, the silhouettes get bolder, and the pieces are anything but dainty. June, July, and August are when these fun-loving pieces really get to shine, but I'd argue that there are a handful of brands establishing a statement jewelry aesthetic that will live on well past Labor Day.

Ahead, I'm breaking down the six insider labels to know, from Juju Vera to Le Sundial in the accessory space right now. If you have good taste, I know you're already shopping these names. Known for pieces like natural stones, soulful pendant necklaces, tassel details, statement shells and vintage-inspired shapes, each of these labels is setting the tone for what cool jewelry looks like in 2025.

(Image credit: @alexisbadiyi; @andrea____ricci; @lesundial)

Fact: Everyone with good taste is shopping for a piece from Milan-based accessory label Le Sundial. Known for its ultra-elegant tassel belts and beaded necklaces made from red carnelian and tiger eye stones, it's earned a coveted spot in the wardrobes of the chicest people I know who tend to style the pieces as singular statements against their minimalistic outfits.

(Image credit: @jujuverastudio)

I've seen it, you've seen it, we've all seen the Juju Vera Petra Shell Necklace. The sterling silver shell finished with five teardrop pendants has become a fixture dangling against the midriffs of the most stylish women I know, but the brand behind the viral piece is a trove of antique-informed pieces including collar necklaces, cuff bracelets, and sculptural earrings that are defining a certain modern boho-meets-minimalist aesthetic that's on the rise.

(Image credit: Ayllon; @deborabrosa)

Made with artisanal handblown glass using the ancient lampwork technique, Ayllón pieces are filled with soulful nostalgia. The cord necklaces finished with a single stone can also double as waist belts to layer over skirts and trousers while the bubble-like rings are the kind that make even the most basic outfits feel complete.

(Image credit: Vertigo; @fridacashflow)

From EmRata to Paloma Elsesser—if an It girl goes on vacation and doesn't bring a piece from Vertigo, did she really even go? Kidding of course, but only kind of. The natural colored stones that are strung along a bracelet, looped around a cord pendant, or tied into a bag charm are manage to tap into a nostalgia for childhood-era craft projects while still being elevated and chic.

(Image credit: @sheamarie; @caitlinburkenyc; @vivianhoorn; @dcopperman)

Bold, whimsical, and statement making, Julietta's designs are total compliment magnets. Ranging from beachy shell earrings to resin cuffs, the pieces are the kind you might buy with a trip in mind but end up reaching for all year round. Since they style themselves, wear one of the necklaces, clip-on earrings, or bracelets against a simple outfit.

(Image credit: @alexisbadiyi; @bellathomas; Mana)

Manà is another under-the-radar label behind the long statement pendants I see on the best tastemakers, specifically their iterations on seashell themes that are some of the most elevated takes on the trending motif I've seen yet, including pendants that hang from thick tubular ropes and seashells fastened to large-scale safety pins as a modern brooch.