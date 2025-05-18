Jewelry is Getting Funkier—6 Cool Insider Brands Everyone is Styling
Step aside, diamonds. Jewelry in 2025 is getting… funkier. The vibe is your quirky aunt who lives in the desert or your high school art teacher. At least, that's the mood when it comes to the burgeoning wave of stone and statement jewelry that's bubbling up everywhere we look. Summer is already a time when we tend to get a little freer and more whimsical with our outfits, and these lapis lazuli, carnelian, and agate stones are definitely the kinds that immediately dial up a plain tank, maxi dress, or bikini.
My burgeoning assortment of pieces can be divided into two categories: classic and sleek jewelry made mainly of metal that I wear throughout the year and my summer jewelry. Pieces that fall into the latter are much more exuberant and kitschy than the usual hoops or snake chains I'd wear during any other season. The colors get brighter, the silhouettes get bolder, and the pieces are anything but dainty. June, July, and August are when these fun-loving pieces really get to shine, but I'd argue that there are a handful of brands establishing a statement jewelry aesthetic that will live on well past Labor Day.
Ahead, I'm breaking down the six insider labels to know, from Juju Vera to Le Sundial in the accessory space right now. If you have good taste, I know you're already shopping these names. Known for pieces like natural stones, soulful pendant necklaces, tassel details, statement shells and vintage-inspired shapes, each of these labels is setting the tone for what cool jewelry looks like in 2025.
Fact: Everyone with good taste is shopping for a piece from Milan-based accessory label Le Sundial. Known for its ultra-elegant tassel belts and beaded necklaces made from red carnelian and tiger eye stones, it's earned a coveted spot in the wardrobes of the chicest people I know who tend to style the pieces as singular statements against their minimalistic outfits.
I've seen it, you've seen it, we've all seen the Juju Vera Petra Shell Necklace. The sterling silver shell finished with five teardrop pendants has become a fixture dangling against the midriffs of the most stylish women I know, but the brand behind the viral piece is a trove of antique-informed pieces including collar necklaces, cuff bracelets, and sculptural earrings that are defining a certain modern boho-meets-minimalist aesthetic that's on the rise.
Made with artisanal handblown glass using the ancient lampwork technique, Ayllón pieces are filled with soulful nostalgia. The cord necklaces finished with a single stone can also double as waist belts to layer over skirts and trousers while the bubble-like rings are the kind that make even the most basic outfits feel complete.
From EmRata to Paloma Elsesser—if an It girl goes on vacation and doesn't bring a piece from Vertigo, did she really even go? Kidding of course, but only kind of. The natural colored stones that are strung along a bracelet, looped around a cord pendant, or tied into a bag charm are manage to tap into a nostalgia for childhood-era craft projects while still being elevated and chic.
Bold, whimsical, and statement making, Julietta's designs are total compliment magnets. Ranging from beachy shell earrings to resin cuffs, the pieces are the kind you might buy with a trip in mind but end up reaching for all year round. Since they style themselves, wear one of the necklaces, clip-on earrings, or bracelets against a simple outfit.
Manà is another under-the-radar label behind the long statement pendants I see on the best tastemakers, specifically their iterations on seashell themes that are some of the most elevated takes on the trending motif I've seen yet, including pendants that hang from thick tubular ropes and seashells fastened to large-scale safety pins as a modern brooch.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.
-
These 28 Summer Accessories Will Work Wonders on Your Basic Jeans-and-Tee Outfit
Raffia totes, shell necklaces, and silk scarves ahead.
-
A Guide to Summer's Big 4: Sunglasses, Shorts, Sandals, and Swimwear
From timeless staples to right-now buys.
-
Something Old, Something New: Your Guide to the Best Luxury-Engagement-Ring Designers
From a bride-to-be.
-
Hats, Sandals, Sunglasses—25 Designer Accessories That Are It for Summer
The buys to know.
-
The Offbeat Styling Trick That Makes T-Shirts and Tanks Look So Elegant
Prepare to see this everywhere.
-
Jackie O Shades and Matrix Lenses: The Only Sunglasses That Matter in 2025 Look Like This
The five trending styles to know.
-
Put Down the Choker—This Is the Necklace Trend Everyone, Everywhere, Is Wearing
You better be ready.
-
Sorry to My Basket Bag, But These Accessories Are Going to Be Big in Europe This Summer
So chic.