Fall is the time of year that every fashion person looks forward to. Think of New York Fashion Week as the fashion industry's version of New Year's Eve. It is an exciting beginning to the next chapter of fashion. For editors who spend most of their time pondering which trends are going to be worth bringing into a new year, this becomes the perfect moment to do a quick closet clean-out, saying goodbye to the old and hello to the new. Now that August is in full swing, we editors at Who What Wear are fully in a fall mindset despite the blazing temperatures. Reviewing runway shows and meeting with designers, we're on a mission to find the trends we need to know about right now.
I couldn't think of a better time to ask my coworkers what fall trends from last year they aren't expecting to carry over to next season, and they had a lot to say. Every time I open social media, I have quite the flurry of fall trends thrown my way, and I can't wait to find out which ones will take over first. In the meantime, I have the thoughtful predictions from my coworkers. Below, find out which fall trends editors are bringing into fall and which ones they aren't as excited about.
Pausing: Floor-Sweeping Skirts
Loving: Lace and Sequined Skirts
"I really believe boho is going to be big this fall thanks to Chemena Kamali at Chloé, and I'm predicting a major resurgence of skirts so long they sweep the floor. While I consider myself a skirt enthusiast, I just don't love how a skirt that long looks on me because I have a particularly long torso. Instead, I'm going to lean into the boho look this fall by wearing lace and sequined skirts and sometimes playing with layering shorter skirts on top. It still very much feels of the 'flower child' genre with the bold texture and dimension but in a way that feels more me."
Cecilie Bahnsen
Ariana Skirt
Tory Burch
Corded Lace Skirt
Twp
Sylkie Midi Skirt
Pausing: Pointed-Toe Shoes
Loving: Square-Toe Shoes
"I hate to say it, but I'm opting out of pointed-toe shoes this fall. I have so many pairs, ranging from flats to heels to boots, but square-toe shoes are all over my fall mood board. They exude the same sleekness as pointed-toe shoes while adding an eclectic touch to an outfit."
Sézane
Paulette Low Boots
Linea Paolo
Saylor Square Toe Boot
Reformation
Frederique Knee High Boot
Pausing: Small Hoops
Loving: Statement Earrings
"There's always a time and place for diamond huggies and small gold hoops, but this fall, I'm planning to embrace the statement-earring trend. When the fall/winter 2025 collections were shown in February, we saw this chunky accessory at brands such as Saint Laurent, Alaïa, Miu Miu, and Givenchy in designs ranging from large gold vintage-inspired studs to mixed-metal floral-shaped earrings. The wide variety of styles means I can't go wrong when shopping for a pair and choosing which to wear when getting dressed."
Heaven Mayhem
Prize Earrings
Éliou
Scallop Earrings
Mejuri
Organic Dôme Mixed Pebble Earrings
Pausing: Riding Boots
Loving: Sexy Stiletto Boots
"Trust me. I've tried, but I can't quite integrate riding boots into my fall shoe rotation. I'm someone who needs a heel, even if it's tiny, to make any outfit feel complete, and this particular boot trend's ultra-flat sole just doesn't cut it for me. I've owned so many pairs, and they always end up gathering dust in the back of my closet. I don't know if I'd consider its replacement a trend, but I love sexy stiletto boots—knee-high, of course—with a sock-like fit. They look great with skirts and dresses, and you can easily wear them underneath jeans and trousers since they don't add any bulk."
Saint Laurent
Francoise Boots
Schutz
Mikki Up Boot
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Pamfilo 90 Stretch-Suede Knee Boots
Pausing: Sweater Vests
Loving: Polo-Neck Cardigans
"While I'm not discounting the preppy aesthetic, it's become clear that sweater vests, especially when paired with pleated skirts, are not for me. A trend in a similar vein that I'll probably be placing an order for before fall arrives is polo-neck cardigans. Tip: Leave a couple of buttons at the top and bottom undone for more of a rebellious preppy look."
Reformation
Florentina Cashmere Collared Cardigan
MORE TO COME
Bandy Button Front Sweater
j.crew
Collared Button-Up Sweater
Pausing: Knit Dresses
Loving: Lace-Trim Slip Dresses
"Although knit dresses used to have a regular spot in my fall outfit rotation, I've reached for them less and less each year. Now, looking ahead to fall, I've lost all desire to wear them. Instead, I'm shifting my focus to lace-trim slip dresses that have much more longevity throughout the rest of the year but are an ideal layering piece to pair with sweaters and leather jackets in the fall."
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Lace-Trimmed Satin-Crepe Dress
Kimchi Blue
Dipped in Lace Satin Slip Midi Dress
A.L.C.
Lennon Dress
Pausing: Silver Shoes
Loving: Ballet Flats
"While I do think the silver-shoe trend is cute, I'm currently wanting black ballet flats I can wear over and over and not get sick of. I've been looking for a pair of Repetto's sold-out Camille flats for months now, but vintage Prada Sport is top of mind too."
Manolo Blahnik
Veralli Leather Ballet Flats
Maison Margiela
Tabi Ballerina Flat
LE MONDE BERYL
Luna Leather Ballet Flats
Pausing: Solid Basic Scarves
Loving: Colorful and Printed Scarves
"I'm going to give my solid basic scarves a break this season in favor of colorful, printed scarves. I'm totally inspired by the beautiful scarves we just saw in Michael Rider's debut Celine collection."
Versace
Underwater Barocco Silk Square Scarf
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Fringed Striped Mohair-Blend Scarf
madewell
Medium Silk Bandana
Pausing: Ballet Flats
Loving: Chunky Clogs
"Ballet flats will forever hold a special place in my closet, but this fall, I'm embracing this '70s-inspired shoe trend instead—chunky clogs. Practical yet fashionable, the platform elevates any look (literally by two or so inches). The rich tan and saddle of the smooth leather beautifully match autumn's changing leaves. Though my ballet flats will return at some point, the spotlight is on clunky clogs for now. I'll be wearing this slide-in style all season long, pairing it with dark-wash jeans or a Chloé-esque boho-chic ensemble."
Chloé
Jeannette Leather Platform Clogs
Jeffrey Campbell
Content Suede Clog
CHLOÉ
Jeannette Embellished Leather Clogs
A.EMERY
Louis Suede Clogs
Pausing: Animal Prints
Loving: Polka Dots
I'm not saying animal prints are out—they never truly will be—but last fall will always be remembered to me as the season that was all about leopard-print everything. I bought the pants and had fun, but now, looking toward fall 2025, I'm going to be reaching for polka dots more often than ever. The print won't fully push animal prints out of my wardrobe, but it sure will be taking center stage. I can't wait to see how I'll style it.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.