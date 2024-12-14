Gasp! The Glam Jewelry Trend That's Giving "Money"

a collage showing the best chunky cuff bracelets in the runway collections of Tory Burch, Saint Laurent, Alaia, Chanel, and Gucci
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Tory Burch S/S 24;  Alaïa F/W 24; Saint Laurent S/S 23; Chanel F/W 24; Gucci S/S 25)
Harsh reality check coming in three, two, one… Not everyone has ample funds to spend on fleeting runway trends. Any fashion person can tell you that we've all experienced moments in which we've spiraled over the fact our taste is far too expensive for our budget—a realization most likely spurred by hours spent hours gawking over the season's hottest trends or scrolling through the sale-section of a luxury retailer. Whatever the circumstances, it's safe that it's common to become curious about ways to curate an expensive-looking wardrobe without it actually costing a fortune. Although many different ways exist to achieve that, none is as easy or even as budget-friendly as embracing elegant jewelry. What's the old saying, "Diamonds are forever?" There's a reason that jewelry remains an excellent long-term investment!

Even if you're not buying a big 'ole rock, jewelry is one of the few accessories that actually transcends the ever-changing trend cycle. That's no more apparent than with the '80s-inspired jewelry trend that's taken over in the last few years: chunky cuff bracelets. For the record, large bangles, cuffs, and bracelets have never entirely gone out of style, but they've become even bigger in recent years. It's no doubt in part due to their presence on the runway, which can be recently traced back to the Saint Laurent S/S 23 collection that reignited the trend. Models sauntered down the runway with stacked bangles, chunky cuffs, and oversize bracelets layered over big bomber jackets, jersey jumpsuits, and leather gloves. One could argue that the critical acclaim surrounding that collection kicked off the cuffing craze, which we saw on the runways of Tory Burch, Chanel, Alaïa, and Gucci.

The virality of chunky cuff bracelets didn't just permeate collections, though. We've seen the fashion crowd employ creative styling hacks with cuffs, too. Often using them to make their staples more sophisticated, we've seen no shortage of examples of how simply adding this not-so-small accessory can make a big difference. But if you're not convinced that cuffs can give off "trust fund" energy without the cash to back it up, keep reading.

Ahead, I've rounded up a few examples of the jewelry trend on the runway and in real life that will act as a visual blueprint for how to wear chunky cuff bracelets as if your family comes from old money. Additionally, I've curated a selection of the best chunky cuff bracelets so that you can look elegant without expending too much effort (or funds).

On the Runway

One of the best chunky cuff bracelets is shown in a photo from Saint Laurent's spring 2023 runway show with a model wearing a green hooded jumpsuit under a merlot red leather moto jacket styled with gold clip-op earrings, black sunglasses, and an oversized chunky cuff bracelet

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Saint Laurent S/S 23)

one of the best chunky cuff bracelets shown in a photo from Tory Burch's spring 2024 runway show with a model wearing silver earrings, a pistachio green draped midi dress, white t-strap mary janes, and a silver cuff bracelet

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Tory Burch S/S 24)

one of the best chunky cuff bracelets shown in a photo from Tom Ford's spring 2024 runway show with a model wearing a black button-down body suit with oversize sunglasses, a gold chain necklace, a black belt with a gold buckle, and a gold cuff bracelet

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Tom Ford S/S 24)

one of the best chunky cuff bracelets shown in a photo from Alaïa's fall 2024 runway show with a model wearing a black turtleneck dress with black leather gloves styled with large gold cuffs and black ankle strap pumps

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Alaïa F/W 24)

one of the best chunky cuff bracelets is shown in a photo from Chanel's fall 2024 runway show with a model wearing a black turtleneck dress with layered gold necklaces, a thin black belt, and stacked gold bangles

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Chanel F/W 24)

one of the best chunky cuff bracelets shown in a photo from Balmain's spring 2025 runway show with a model wearing a black blazer with dramatic pointed shoulders styled with a white cowl-neck blouse, gold chain necklace, black tote bag, black trousers, and a chunky gold bracelet

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Balmain S/S 25)

one of the best chunky cuff bracelets shown in a photo from Gucci's spring 2025 runway show with a model wearing a brown cape gown with black boots with horse bit hardware and layered gold cuffs

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

In the Wild

one of the best chunky cuff bracelets is shown in a photo of a woman standing outside wearing a gray cape over a gray sweater with matching knit pants styled with matching black ballet flats, a black bag, black sunglasses, and a silver cuff

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

one of the best chunky cuff bracelets is shown in a photo of a woman standing outside wearing black sunglasses with a black blazer, jeans, a red handbag, and a gold cuff bracelet

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

one of the best chunky cuff bracelets is shown in a photo of a woman standing outside wearing a brown leather bomber jacket over a brown blouse styled with an olive green pencil skirt, brown tights, brown slingback pumps, and brown leather gloves with chunky gold bangles layered on top of them

(Image credit: @oumaymaboumeshouli)

One of the best chunky cuff bracelets is shown in a photo of a woman wearing a long black coat with a silver cuff on the sleeve styled with a tan sweater, jeans, and tan sneakers

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

one of the best chunky cuff bracelets shown in a photo of a woman crouching outside wearing black sunglasses, gold earrings, a black turtleneck, black trousers, black pumps, and a chunky gold bracelet

(Image credit: @rabia.cissokho)

one of the best chunky cuff bracelets is shown in a photo of a woman standing outside in front of a door wearing a gray sweater, black trousers, navy boat shoes, a black bag, and a big black resin bangle

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

one of the best chunky cuff bracelets is shown in a photo of a woman sitting on steps wearing a silk neck-tie blouse with a silver bangle over the sleeve styled with a white slip skirt, black pumps, and a black handbag

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Shop the Best Chunky Cuff Bracelets

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
Editor

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a fashion editor living in New York City. What began as a hobby (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a career dedicated to storytelling through various forms of digital media. She started her career at the print publication 303 Magazine, where she wrote stories, helped produce photo shoots, and planned Denver Fashion Week. After moving to Los Angeles, she worked as MyDomaine's social media editor until she was promoted to work across all of Clique's publications (MyDomaine, Byrdie, and Who What Wear) as the community manager. Over the past few years, Jasmine has worked on Who What Wear's editorial team, using her extensive background to champion rising BIPOC designers, weigh in on viral trends, and profile stars such as Janet Mock and Victoria Monét. She is especially interested in exploring how art, fashion, and pop culture intersect online and IRL. 

