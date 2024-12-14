Gasp! The Glam Jewelry Trend That's Giving "Money"
Harsh reality check coming in three, two, one… Not everyone has ample funds to spend on fleeting runway trends. Any fashion person can tell you that we've all experienced moments in which we've spiraled over the fact our taste is far too expensive for our budget—a realization most likely spurred by hours spent hours gawking over the season's hottest trends or scrolling through the sale-section of a luxury retailer. Whatever the circumstances, it's safe that it's common to become curious about ways to curate an expensive-looking wardrobe without it actually costing a fortune. Although many different ways exist to achieve that, none is as easy or even as budget-friendly as embracing elegant jewelry. What's the old saying, "Diamonds are forever?" There's a reason that jewelry remains an excellent long-term investment!
Even if you're not buying a big 'ole rock, jewelry is one of the few accessories that actually transcends the ever-changing trend cycle. That's no more apparent than with the '80s-inspired jewelry trend that's taken over in the last few years: chunky cuff bracelets. For the record, large bangles, cuffs, and bracelets have never entirely gone out of style, but they've become even bigger in recent years. It's no doubt in part due to their presence on the runway, which can be recently traced back to the Saint Laurent S/S 23 collection that reignited the trend. Models sauntered down the runway with stacked bangles, chunky cuffs, and oversize bracelets layered over big bomber jackets, jersey jumpsuits, and leather gloves. One could argue that the critical acclaim surrounding that collection kicked off the cuffing craze, which we saw on the runways of Tory Burch, Chanel, Alaïa, and Gucci.
The virality of chunky cuff bracelets didn't just permeate collections, though. We've seen the fashion crowd employ creative styling hacks with cuffs, too. Often using them to make their staples more sophisticated, we've seen no shortage of examples of how simply adding this not-so-small accessory can make a big difference. But if you're not convinced that cuffs can give off "trust fund" energy without the cash to back it up, keep reading.
Ahead, I've rounded up a few examples of the jewelry trend on the runway and in real life that will act as a visual blueprint for how to wear chunky cuff bracelets as if your family comes from old money. Additionally, I've curated a selection of the best chunky cuff bracelets so that you can look elegant without expending too much effort (or funds).
On the Runway
In the Wild
Shop the Best Chunky Cuff Bracelets
Styling tip: Try stacking Jenny Bird's Ola Bangles together for a unique take on the chunky bangle trend.
You can't go into Who What Wear's offices without spotting multiple editors wearing Madewell's chunky silver cuff. It's an everyday essential.
Rest assured that Completedworks' Scrunch Cuff constantly secures you compliments.
The twisted silhouette on this Lié Studio bracelet is too sophisticated to handle.
You can't scroll through social media without spotting the fashion crowd wearing one of Ben-Amun's oversize cuffs. They're one of the accessories of the moment.
Yet again, J.Crew doesn't disappoint us with this affordable chunky bracelet.
Not a day has passed since Tory Burch's S/S 23 show that I haven't stopped thinking about this serpent cuff.
Everything about this chunky bangle is beautiful—from the molded lucite material to the polished golden hinges. *It's chef's kiss*.
Nothing can make your little black dress feel a bit more beautiful quite like a big ol' bangle.
Not all cuffs have to be metal. You can opt for wood versions, too.
You can style these resin bangles with swimsuits and dresses in the summer or turtlenecks and coats in the winter.
Don't be afraid to stack on the bangles (like above) to take this jewelry trend to the next level.
If you're passionate about shopping from jewelry brands that source sustainable metals, then Monica Vinader's jewelry is a must-shop—especially the Capri Cuff Bracelet.
Make an all-black outfit a bit more interesting with a stack of chunky resin bracelets.
Just imagine how elegant this cuff would look over the sleeve of a sweater, blazer, or T-shirt.
All of the bangles from Dinosaur Designs are hand-cast off of the East Coast of Australia, making each one a unique collector's item.
Who doesn't love a matching bangle set? Especially when it's so affordable.
The best thing about this chunky cuff bracelet? You can pass it on for generations to come.
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a fashion editor living in New York City. What began as a hobby (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a career dedicated to storytelling through various forms of digital media. She started her career at the print publication 303 Magazine, where she wrote stories, helped produce photo shoots, and planned Denver Fashion Week. After moving to Los Angeles, she worked as MyDomaine's social media editor until she was promoted to work across all of Clique's publications (MyDomaine, Byrdie, and Who What Wear) as the community manager. Over the past few years, Jasmine has worked on Who What Wear's editorial team, using her extensive background to champion rising BIPOC designers, weigh in on viral trends, and profile stars such as Janet Mock and Victoria Monét. She is especially interested in exploring how art, fashion, and pop culture intersect online and IRL.
