Gasp! The Glam Jewelry Trend That's Giving "Money"

Harsh reality check coming in three, two, one… Not everyone has ample funds to spend on fleeting runway trends. Any fashion person can tell you that we've all experienced moments in which we've spiraled over the fact our taste is far too expensive for our budget—a realization most likely spurred by hours spent hours gawking over the season's hottest trends or scrolling through the sale-section of a luxury retailer. Whatever the circumstances, it's safe that it's common to become curious about ways to curate an expensive-looking wardrobe without it actually costing a fortune. Although many different ways exist to achieve that, none is as easy or even as budget-friendly as embracing elegant jewelry. What's the old saying, "Diamonds are forever?" There's a reason that jewelry remains an excellent long-term investment!

Even if you're not buying a big 'ole rock, jewelry is one of the few accessories that actually transcends the ever-changing trend cycle. That's no more apparent than with the '80s-inspired jewelry trend that's taken over in the last few years: chunky cuff bracelets. For the record, large bangles, cuffs, and bracelets have never entirely gone out of style, but they've become even bigger in recent years. It's no doubt in part due to their presence on the runway, which can be recently traced back to the Saint Laurent S/S 23 collection that reignited the trend. Models sauntered down the runway with stacked bangles, chunky cuffs, and oversize bracelets layered over big bomber jackets, jersey jumpsuits, and leather gloves. One could argue that the critical acclaim surrounding that collection kicked off the cuffing craze, which we saw on the runways of Tory Burch, Chanel, Alaïa, and Gucci.

The virality of chunky cuff bracelets didn't just permeate collections, though. We've seen the fashion crowd employ creative styling hacks with cuffs, too. Often using them to make their staples more sophisticated, we've seen no shortage of examples of how simply adding this not-so-small accessory can make a big difference. But if you're not convinced that cuffs can give off "trust fund" energy without the cash to back it up, keep reading.

Ahead, I've rounded up a few examples of the jewelry trend on the runway and in real life that will act as a visual blueprint for how to wear chunky cuff bracelets as if your family comes from old money. Additionally, I've curated a selection of the best chunky cuff bracelets so that you can look elegant without expending too much effort (or funds).

On the Runway

Shop the Best Chunky Cuff Bracelets

Agmes Jean Recycled Sterling Silver Cuff $680 SHOP NOW Agmes's unique sculptural pieces are a collector's dream.

H&M Cuff Bracelet $60 SHOP NOW No one will guess that this two-tone cuff bracelet from H&M isn't designer.

Jenny Bird Ola Bangle in Gold $248 SHOP NOW Styling tip: Try stacking Jenny Bird's Ola Bangles together for a unique take on the chunky bangle trend.

Madewell Chunky Dome Cuff Bracelet in Silver $58 SHOP NOW You can't go into Who What Wear's offices without spotting multiple editors wearing Madewell's chunky silver cuff. It's an everyday essential.

Completedworks Scrunch Gold Vermeil Cuff $440 SHOP NOW Rest assured that Completedworks' Scrunch Cuff constantly secures you compliments.

Shashi Domino Cuff Bracelet $128 SHOP NOW Cuffing season? Not cute. But this cuff bracelet? It's a love match.

Lié Studio The Olga Bracelet $360 SHOP NOW The twisted silhouette on this Lié Studio bracelet is too sophisticated to handle.

Ben-Amun Exclusive Silver-Tone Cuff $245 SHOP NOW You can't scroll through social media without spotting the fashion crowd wearing one of Ben-Amun's oversize cuffs. They're one of the accessories of the moment.

J.Crew Sculptural Hinge Bracelet $60 $23 SHOP NOW Yet again, J.Crew doesn't disappoint us with this affordable chunky bracelet.

Tory Burch Serpent Cuff $248 $174 SHOP NOW Not a day has passed since Tory Burch's S/S 23 show that I haven't stopped thinking about this serpent cuff.

Alexis Bittar Dream Rain Bangle $255 SHOP NOW Everything about this chunky bangle is beautiful—from the molded lucite material to the polished golden hinges. *It's chef's kiss*.

Saint Laurent Resin Bracelet $1150 SHOP NOW Resin bangles are really making a comeback, thanks to Saint Laurent.

Eliou Alegra Cuff Bracelet $270 SHOP NOW Nothing can make your little black dress feel a bit more beautiful quite like a big ol' bangle.

Julietta Rhonda Rhodium-Plated Cuff $275 SHOP NOW I'd do anything to get my hands on this sculptural cuff.

Uncommon Matters Swell Coated-Wood Cuff $170 SHOP NOW Not all cuffs have to be metal. You can opt for wood versions, too.

Epifene Marble Resin Bangles $80 SHOP NOW You can style these resin bangles with swimsuits and dresses in the summer or turtlenecks and coats in the winter.

Lizzie Fortunato Arc Acrylic Cuff $195 SHOP NOW Don't be afraid to stack on the bangles (like above) to take this jewelry trend to the next level.

Monica Vinader Capri Cuff Bracelet $628 SHOP NOW If you're passionate about shopping from jewelry brands that source sustainable metals, then Monica Vinader's jewelry is a must-shop—especially the Capri Cuff Bracelet.

MANGO Pack of 3 Combined Resin Bracelets $60 SHOP NOW Make an all-black outfit a bit more interesting with a stack of chunky resin bracelets.

Alaïa Bubble Resin and Gold-Tone Cuff $2200 SHOP NOW Oh, Alaïa, you truly understand the assignment every time.

Missoma Hera Dome Statement Cuff Bracelet in 18k Gold Plated $278 SHOP NOW Just imagine how elegant this cuff would look over the sleeve of a sweater, blazer, or T-shirt.

Dinosaur Designs Medium Drift Bangle $85 SHOP NOW All of the bangles from Dinosaur Designs are hand-cast off of the East Coast of Australia, making each one a unique collector's item.

ZARA 2-Pack of Metallic Bracelets $30 SHOP NOW Who doesn't love a matching bangle set? Especially when it's so affordable.

Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Small Bone Cuff $1700 SHOP NOW The best thing about this chunky cuff bracelet? You can pass it on for generations to come.