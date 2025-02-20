The 6 Elegant Bag Trends Stylish People Will Be Carrying This Spring

With a new season on the horizon, many of us will already be thinking about a spring clean and wardrobe evaluation, but there's an easy way to bring a fresh feel to your hardworking looks—an accessory update. Though small in stature, there's no denying the immense impact that a new bag can bring to a well-worn wardrobe, and to make the seasonal shift even easier I've tracked down the six key bag trends for spring 2025.

Whether you're a dedicated minimalist or prefer the maximalist appeal, there's a treasure for everyone in these trending bag styles. Whilst they're on the rise for the new season, none of these handbags will feel passé when we eventually move onto the summer months, and each has the staying power to revitalise our looks for years to come. From shade to form, texture to intricate detail, there are plenty of ways for a great bag to add character to our everyday uniforms, and spring's offerings are some of my favourites yet.

As we head into the season, the handbag trends are clearly defined. In striking shapes, the elongated east-west silhouette continues to steal the hearts of fashion people, from Prada's sleek form to Ralph Lauren's bold yellow offering. Clutches are back in business, and this year the bigger the better—think practicality with an elevated tuck-under-the-arm appeal.

With every fashion season comes a moment of nostalgia, and designers are turning back to some of their most iconic designs, with subtle tweaks for a contemporary edge. Texture is a subtle way to bring depth and consideration to an outfit, and playful fringing brings a nod to boho ease and sun-ready textures in both raffia and leather finishes.

Ready to explore the six spring bag trends worth knowing about for 2025? Scroll on.

6 Spring 2025 Bag Trends You Need to Know About

1. East-West Bags

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

The Le Teckel, the Long Andiamo, the Margaux EW—one striking shape has spent the last year gaining traction and for spring 2025 the east-west bag is back as the in-the-know silhouette.

Icons and new designs alike have been stretched and squashed to create the exaggerated horizon silhouette, primed to bring its innate elegance to outfits for years to come.

For spring, the bold style has primarily taken an over-shoulder form, with a focus on refinement in design void of bells and whistles to let the shape take centre stage.

Shop the trend:

DeMellier The New York Shoulder £365 SHOP NOW The beloved New York tote has had a spring-ready silhouette update.

Prada Prada Bonnie Medium Leather Handbag £2150 SHOP NOW There's a vintage feel to this bag that sets it apart.

JW PEI Nova Baguette Style Shoulder Bag - Brown £120 SHOP NOW I predict this bag will be everywhere during fashion week.

2. XL Clutch

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

For many years the humble clutch bag was set aside as a style only embraced for weddings or occasionwear. That was until Bottega revived the style with the Pouch bag in 2018, bringing the focus back to the style.

For 2025, designers are exploring the understated appeal of the clutch bag once more, but this time embracing practical sizing too. No longer are these small and discreet in-hand bags, but now voluptuous in size bringing practicality and style together.

Right now, we're looking to soft leather creations with a slouchy silhouette that moulds to the shape of the body, ready to be tucked under the arm for a statement look.

Shop the trend:

COS Cavatelli Clutch Bag - Leather £135 SHOP NOW This bag is quickly becoming a best-seller for the brand.

Bottega Veneta Pouch in Black £2870 SHOP NOW Featuring the iconic intrecciato weave.

Loewe Medium Flamenco Clutch in Nappa Calfskin £2000 SHOP NOW The hard part is choosing between the 10 stellar shades.

3. Icons Return

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

If you're an avid handbag spotter, the increased sightings of previous icons like the Mulberry Bayswater and the Balenciaga Le City may have tipped you off to this new movement—the return of the icons.

No matter the year, no matter the season, the runways always find a moment of nostalgia, finding comfort and inspiration in what has come before. This spring, fashion houses have riffled through their archives to reinvigorate some of the beloved handbag creations of the past, now with a 2025 edge.

Vuitton's Speedy has had a timely return in the midst of the bowling bag revival, whilst Gucci looks to the 75-year-old icon that is the Bamboo bag, now stretched into a modern east-west shape. Fashion people across the globe are digging out the It bag of 2010—the Stella McCartney Falabella bag, and even the modern Loewe Puzzle sports a newly relaxed silhouette in softened leather. Officially, now is the time to scoop up a proven icon.

Shop the trend:

Gucci Gucci Bamboo Diva Small Top Handle Bag £3750 SHOP NOW This bold red shade has all my attention.

Louis Vuitton Pre-Loved Speedy Leather Handbag £528 SHOP NOW There are so many great second-hand options with returned icons.

Loewe Puzzle Bag in Classic Calfskin £2700 SHOP NOW This also has a detachable strap for crossbody wear.

4. Brown Suede

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

In every fashion season a particular shade holds the attention of the most stylish people around, quickly becoming the accent shade you spot everywhere you look.

There was Bottega green, then red accents, and now we're looking to deep brown as the elegant shade every fashion person is adding to their wardrobe. But this season it isn't just a shade, but the blend of a shade and texture as brown suede is making waves this spring.

You'll spot it all over the new-in spring jackets, taking over footwear, and now we're even embracing the duo as an elegant finish for the most polished handbags around.

Shop the trend:

Reformation Medium Caterina Top Handle £448 SHOP NOW From office to off-duty, you'll find yourself reaching for this elevated tote.

YSL Women's Le 5 à 7 Bea in Suede in Caramel Cognac £2645 SHOP NOW Spacious and chic in equal measure.

DeMellier The Hudson | Mocha Suede & Mocha Smooth £550 SHOP NOW DeMellier offers lifetime repairs to ensure its timeless styles go the distance.

5. Fringe Accents

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Texture is one of the key design details that can truly set a piece apart from the rest. Think of grained leather versus patent finishes, crochet bucket bags contrasting soft suede, the texture can completely change the feeling of a piece.

As we welcome in the warmer days of spring, it's fringe that is front of mind for me. A little bit western, a little bit boho, a little bit summery, textured fringing is set to make a return to our handbag collections, bringing along a playful touch of movement with every step.

Whether fully embracing the warm-weather return with raffia strands, or crafted from finer sections of leather, warm-weather textures of fringe are set to make a return to our wardrobes, bringing with them a playful touch of movement too.

Shop the trend:

ZARA Fringed Tote Bag £36 SHOP NOW You'd never guess this was from the high street.

CHLOE Foulard Fringed Leather Shoulder Bag £1790 SHOP NOW Trust Chloe to bring a boho feel.

Maje M Mini Bag in Suede Leather £259 SHOP NOW The M bag is an icon of the brand.

6. Top Handles

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

When we think of the defining bag trends they often fall into the categories of shade, shape and texture, but one defining feature that should not be overlooked is embellishment.

For those who are looking for a standout piece this season that isn't the classic sequin moment, drama can be found in the form of a decorative top handle. From rounded bangles to twisted chains, designers across the board are bringing a head-turning touch of elegance to refined bags with bold strap detailing.

Soon enough, our spring wardrobes will begin filling up with reasons to get dressed up, and the playful top-handle bag is the perfect companion for all your dressier moments.

Shop the trend:

CHLOÉ Twisted Shell Hobo Bag in Shiny Leather £2590 SHOP NOW The chicest way to do drama.

Elleme Boomerang Woven Leather Cognac £477 SHOP NOW This bag comes Kelly Rutherford approved.

Jimmy Choo Diamond Chain Top Handle £1295 SHOP NOW Any outfit will feel that much more elevated with Jimmy Choo's bag in tow.