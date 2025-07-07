Forget the Margaux—*This* is The Row Bag That Fashion People With Cool Taste Are Carrying in 2025

If anyone is a trusted source when it comes to The Row, it's Zoë Kravitz, who consistently gains possession of the coolest new buys from the brand before anyone else. Her latest The Row addition is no exception, either. The Blink Twice director was recently spotted in New York carrying 2025's most talked-about The Row bag, and before you ask, no, it's not a Margaux. Instead, she showcased her Barn Tote, a mesh tote bag available in two sizes and various style options, styled alongside a pair of low-rise black trousers, a black camisole, a baby-blue bandana, and The Row's equally viral Dune rubber flip-flops.

Kravitz's bag—which is the larger of the two available sizes and features yellow, gray, and green horizontal stripes—has been making the rounds in the fashion world this summer, not only because of its casual-cool appearance, but also its price tag. Most of The Row's tote bags, especially their most popular styles like the Margaux and newer Marlo, will set you back at least $3,000, with many going as high as $5,000 or $6,000. They are, of course, beautiful and crafted out of high-quality leather; however, it's still difficult to justify spending that much on a handbag. The Barn Tote is significantly less, with Kravitz's larger size costing $1,350, and the smaller version costing less than $1,000, at $870.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Zoë Kravitz: The Row Barn Tote Bag in Mesh ($1350) and Dune Classic Sandal in Rubber ($690)

There's only one real issue we can see with the Barn Tote: It's selling like crazy (which happens when Kravitz and Kylie Jenner are seen with the same bag). Right now, both of the larger striped versions are sold out on The Row's website, with only one color option of the smaller size still available. There are solid, neutral-colored alternatives that are still for sale, but they're going fast, too. If you do want one, though, don't fret. Plenty of retailers are either stocking them or have pre-orders open to ensure you snag a Barn Tote this summer. You might just have to be patient.

Patience isn't your strong suit? I went ahead and rounded up some other chic mesh tote bags from the likes of Mango, Staud, Proenza Schouler, and more for you to shop now. Just keep scrolling.

