Celebrities and Fashion People Always Turn to this French Brand for Chic, Anti-Trend Handbags
Fashion people tend to fall into two camps, you have those who have a Carrie Bradshaw-like obsession with shoes, whilst others, like me, are devoted to handbags. Leather or raffia, micro or super-sized totes, I'm a fan of them all, but only a select few make my personal recommendations list. With backing from a variety of celebrities from Kelly Rutherford to Elsa Hosk, along with a plethora of serious fashion names, Elleme is a brand that in-the-know stylish people turn to for timeless handbags.
Kelly carries the Boomerang bag in white (£474)
Since being founded in 2015, Elleme has been a brand consistently featuring on the arms of celebrities and fashion people alike, recognised by those in the know. No, these aren’t bold logo-emblazoned styles that distract with iconography, but rather a curation of beautifully designed bags without the bells and whistles to let the craftspersonship and unique construction be the main features. Identifying the 'quiet luxury' appeal long before many others, this is where Elleme shines.
Ellie carries the Boomerang bag in Woven Leather (£500)
Each new addition to the brand's handbag family tree has an instantly recognisable shape and considered design. From adjustable straps to seamlessly embedded pockets, it's clear that the wearer is front of mind when these treasures are constructed. Whilst we can all agree an investment designer bag will go the mile, these sit in a more comfortable mid-range price point, and are just as likely to be a lifelong companion as styles double (or triple) the price.
Taking influence from its French heritage, there's an understated appeal that's evident in all iterations shown through their versatility. Unlike glitter-clad styles or bold shades, taking a peek below you'll find these bags accompanying stylish people on all kinds of occasions, from city strolls to beachside dinners. Whilst I could go on and on about each individual style, but these 5 in particular have stood out to me and deserve their moment in the spotlight.
Keep scrolling to explore the 5 Elleme bags that define anti-trend sophistication.
1. THE BOOMERANG
Style Notes: Dressed up or dressed down, the Boomerang effortlessly adds a polished feel to any look. Featuring a metal handle and tote shape, there's a contemporary edge to this seriously practical bag. It also comes with a longer detachable strap for various ways to wear.
Every outfit will benefit from this polished finishing touch.
2. THE PAPILLON
Style Notes: Finding the perfect shoulder bag can be hard, but the Papillon makes it look easy. Translating to butterfly, this bag features two symmetrical compartments and a thin strap creating an elegant wear-everywhere piece.
The Papillon is expertly crafted from a single piece of leather.
3. THE BAOZI
Style Notes: A long-standing icon of the brand, the Baozi has proved its timelessness over the years. Featuring a tote handle, the shape is created by the clip closures, and can be carried or worn crossbody thanks to the detachable strap.
The base of the bag features protective studs, showing how each design is thoughtful.
This style is on pre-order, but I'm convinced it's worth waiting for.
4. THE TROUSSE
Style Notes: Elleme manages to retain a smart shape with a laid-back feel through the supple leather of the Trousse. The shape adjusts when worn and carried, with a double zip closure and adjustable strap length to personalise the fit to the wearer.
The woven Intrecciato leather adds to the designer feel of this piece.
5. The Dimple
Style Notes: Elsa takes off-duty chic seriously, completing her look with the classic Dimple bag. Another hero style of the brand, the Dimple can be identified by its sleek pleating. Whilst the classic style remains a firm favourite, the Dimple has been through various reinterpretations including the moon and pochette versions, that are just as impressive.
There's something about a suede finish that ups the ante every time.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
