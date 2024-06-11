Celebrities and Fashion People Always Turn to this French Brand for Chic, Anti-Trend Handbags

Fashion people tend to fall into two camps, you have those who have a Carrie Bradshaw-like obsession with shoes, whilst others, like me, are devoted to handbags. Leather or raffia, micro or super-sized totes, I'm a fan of them all, but only a select few make my personal recommendations list. With backing from a variety of celebrities from Kelly Rutherford to Elsa Hosk, along with a plethora of serious fashion names, Elleme is a brand that in-the-know stylish people turn to for timeless handbags.

Kelly carries the Boomerang bag in white (£474)

Since being founded in 2015, Elleme has been a brand consistently featuring on the arms of celebrities and fashion people alike, recognised by those in the know. No, these aren’t bold logo-emblazoned styles that distract with iconography, but rather a curation of beautifully designed bags without the bells and whistles to let the craftspersonship and unique construction be the main features. Identifying the 'quiet luxury' appeal long before many others, this is where Elleme shines.

Ellie carries the Boomerang bag in Woven Leather (£500)

Each new addition to the brand's handbag family tree has an instantly recognisable shape and considered design. From adjustable straps to seamlessly embedded pockets, it's clear that the wearer is front of mind when these treasures are constructed. Whilst we can all agree an investment designer bag will go the mile, these sit in a more comfortable mid-range price point, and are just as likely to be a lifelong companion as styles double (or triple) the price.

Taking influence from its French heritage, there's an understated appeal that's evident in all iterations shown through their versatility. Unlike glitter-clad styles or bold shades, taking a peek below you'll find these bags accompanying stylish people on all kinds of occasions, from city strolls to beachside dinners. Whilst I could go on and on about each individual style, but these 5 in particular have stood out to me and deserve their moment in the spotlight.

Keep scrolling to explore the 5 Elleme bags that define anti-trend sophistication.

1. THE BOOMERANG

Style Notes: Dressed up or dressed down, the Boomerang effortlessly adds a polished feel to any look. Featuring a metal handle and tote shape, there's a contemporary edge to this seriously practical bag. It also comes with a longer detachable strap for various ways to wear.

Elleme Boomerang Woven Leather Cognac £499 SHOP NOW Who knew tan and gold was such a premium combination.

Elleme Small Boomerang Woven Leather White £447 SHOP NOW The boomerang also comes in a smaller, compact size.

Elleme Small Boomerang Woven Leather Black £447 SHOP NOW Every outfit will benefit from this polished finishing touch.

Elleme Boomerang Caviar Leather Burgundy £473 SHOP NOW This burgundy shade caught my eye.

Elleme Boomerang Leather White/silver Hardware £473 SHOP NOW This comes Kelly Rutherford approved.

2. THE PAPILLON

Style Notes: Finding the perfect shoulder bag can be hard, but the Papillon makes it look easy. Translating to butterfly, this bag features two symmetrical compartments and a thin strap creating an elegant wear-everywhere piece.

Elleme Long Papillon Leather Shoulder Bag £463 SHOP NOW The contrast stitching is subtle, but effective.

Elleme Long Papillon Suede Cognac £390 SHOP NOW The magnetic closures keep the streamlined silhouette in tact.

Elleme Long Papillon Leather Black/white Stitches £390 SHOP NOW The Papillon is expertly crafted from a single piece of leather.

3. THE BAOZI

Style Notes: A long-standing icon of the brand, the Baozi has proved its timelessness over the years. Featuring a tote handle, the shape is created by the clip closures, and can be carried or worn crossbody thanks to the detachable strap.

Elleme Raisin Leather Black £434 SHOP NOW A classic black bag features in every great wardrobe.

Elleme Raisin Leather Cognac £434 SHOP NOW The base of the bag features protective studs, showing how each design is thoughtful.

Elleme Raisin Pebbled Leather Grey Blue £434 SHOP NOW A pretty summer shade.

Elleme Raisin Caviar Leather Brown White Stitching £434 SHOP NOW This style is on pre-order, but I'm convinced it's worth waiting for.

4. THE TROUSSE

Style Notes: Elleme manages to retain a smart shape with a laid-back feel through the supple leather of the Trousse. The shape adjusts when worn and carried, with a double zip closure and adjustable strap length to personalise the fit to the wearer.

Elleme Trousse Pebbled Leather Sesame £373 SHOP NOW Despite the refined shape, this bag is surprisingly roomy.

Elleme Trousse Intrecciata Leather Black £390 SHOP NOW The woven Intrecciato leather adds to the designer feel of this piece.

Elleme Trousse Leather Cognac £373 SHOP NOW Note the finish of each piece, the Trousse is lined with soft suede.

5. The Dimple

Style Notes: Elsa takes off-duty chic seriously, completing her look with the classic Dimple bag. Another hero style of the brand, the Dimple can be identified by its sleek pleating. Whilst the classic style remains a firm favourite, the Dimple has been through various reinterpretations including the moon and pochette versions, that are just as impressive.

Elleme Small Dimple Leather Black £334 SHOP NOW A modern classic.

Elleme Dimple Moon Small Leather Olive Green £360 SHOP NOW A crossbody bag that revivals high designer styles.