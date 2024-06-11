Celebrities and Fashion People Always Turn to this French Brand for Chic, Anti-Trend Handbags

Fashion people tend to fall into two camps, you have those who have a Carrie Bradshaw-like obsession with shoes, whilst others, like me, are devoted to handbags. Leather or raffia, micro or super-sized totes, I'm a fan of them all, but only a select few make my personal recommendations list. With backing from a variety of celebrities from Kelly Rutherford to Elsa Hosk, along with a plethora of serious fashion names, Elleme is a brand that in-the-know stylish people turn to for timeless handbags.

Woman in elevator wears yellow dress, white shoes and white bag

(Image credit: @kellyrutherford)

Kelly carries the Boomerang bag in white (£474)

Since being founded in 2015, Elleme has been a brand consistently featuring on the arms of celebrities and fashion people alike, recognised by those in the know. No, these aren’t bold logo-emblazoned styles that distract with iconography, but rather a curation of beautifully designed bags without the bells and whistles to let the craftspersonship and unique construction be the main features. Identifying the 'quiet luxury' appeal long before many others, this is where Elleme shines.

Woman on street wears dress, Y-heels and carries handbag

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Ellie carries the Boomerang bag in Woven Leather (£500)

Each new addition to the brand's handbag family tree has an instantly recognisable shape and considered design. From adjustable straps to seamlessly embedded pockets, it's clear that the wearer is front of mind when these treasures are constructed. Whilst we can all agree an investment designer bag will go the mile, these sit in a more comfortable mid-range price point, and are just as likely to be a lifelong companion as styles double (or triple) the price.

Taking influence from its French heritage, there's an understated appeal that's evident in all iterations shown through their versatility. Unlike glitter-clad styles or bold shades, taking a peek below you'll find these bags accompanying stylish people on all kinds of occasions, from city strolls to beachside dinners. Whilst I could go on and on about each individual style, but these 5 in particular have stood out to me and deserve their moment in the spotlight.

Keep scrolling to explore the 5 Elleme bags that define anti-trend sophistication.

1. THE BOOMERANG

Woman wears black blazer, beige trousers, red handbag

(Image credit: @emmarosethatcher)

Style Notes: Dressed up or dressed down, the Boomerang effortlessly adds a polished feel to any look. Featuring a metal handle and tote shape, there's a contemporary edge to this seriously practical bag. It also comes with a longer detachable strap for various ways to wear.

Boomerang Woven Leather Cognac
Elleme
Boomerang Woven Leather Cognac

Who knew tan and gold was such a premium combination.

Small Boomerang Woven Leather White
Elleme
Small Boomerang Woven Leather White

The boomerang also comes in a smaller, compact size.

Small Boomerang Woven Leather Black
Elleme
Small Boomerang Woven Leather Black

Every outfit will benefit from this polished finishing touch.

Boomerang Caviar Leather Burgundy
Elleme
Boomerang Caviar Leather Burgundy

This burgundy shade caught my eye.

Boomerang Leather White/silver Hardware
Elleme
Boomerang Leather White/silver Hardware

This comes Kelly Rutherford approved.

2. THE PAPILLON

Woman leaning on bike wearing black mini dress, trench coat and mule heels

(Image credit: @hannastefansson)

Style Notes: Finding the perfect shoulder bag can be hard, but the Papillon makes it look easy. Translating to butterfly, this bag features two symmetrical compartments and a thin strap creating an elegant wear-everywhere piece.

Papillon

Elleme
Long Papillon Leather Shoulder Bag

The contrast stitching is subtle, but effective.

Papillon
Elleme
Long Papillon Suede Cognac

The magnetic closures keep the streamlined silhouette in tact.

Elleme Contrast Stitch Bag
Elleme
Long Papillon Leather Black/white Stitches

The Papillon is expertly crafted from a single piece of leather.

3. THE BAOZI

Woman by pool wearing white shirt, strappy heels

(Image credit: @juliamateian)

Style Notes: A long-standing icon of the brand, the Baozi has proved its timelessness over the years. Featuring a tote handle, the shape is created by the clip closures, and can be carried or worn crossbody thanks to the detachable strap.

Raisin Leather Black
Elleme
Raisin Leather Black

A classic black bag features in every great wardrobe.

Raisin Leather Cognac
Elleme
Raisin Leather Cognac

The base of the bag features protective studs, showing how each design is thoughtful.

Raisin Pebbled Leather Grey Blue
Elleme
Raisin Pebbled Leather Grey Blue

A pretty summer shade.

Raisin Caviar Leather Brown White Stitching/pre-Order Delivery in 3 Weeks
Elleme
Raisin Caviar Leather Brown White Stitching

This style is on pre-order, but I'm convinced it's worth waiting for.

4. THE TROUSSE

Woman wears white dress, white belt, beige long jacket, white shoes and white bag

(Image credit: @hannastefansson)

Style Notes: Elleme manages to retain a smart shape with a laid-back feel through the supple leather of the Trousse. The shape adjusts when worn and carried, with a double zip closure and adjustable strap length to personalise the fit to the wearer.

Trousse Pebbled Leather Sesame
Elleme
Trousse Pebbled Leather Sesame

Despite the refined shape, this bag is surprisingly roomy.

Trousse Intrecciata Leather Black/pre Order Delivery in 2 Weeks
Elleme
Trousse Intrecciata Leather Black

The woven Intrecciato leather adds to the designer feel of this piece.

Trousse Leather Cognac
Elleme
Trousse Leather Cognac

Note the finish of each piece, the Trousse is lined with soft suede.

5. The Dimple

Elsa Hosk wears a black, blue jeans, blue and white sneakers, black handbag

(Image credit: @elsahosk)

Style Notes: Elsa takes off-duty chic seriously, completing her look with the classic Dimple bag. Another hero style of the brand, the Dimple can be identified by its sleek pleating. Whilst the classic style remains a firm favourite, the Dimple has been through various reinterpretations including the moon and pochette versions, that are just as impressive.

Small Dimple Leather Black
Elleme
Small Dimple Leather Black

A modern classic.

Dimple Moon Small Leather Olive Green
Elleme
Dimple Moon Small Leather Olive Green

A crossbody bag that revivals high designer styles.

Dimple Pochette Suede Cognac
Elleme
Dimple Pochette Suede Cognac

There's something about a suede finish that ups the ante every time.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

