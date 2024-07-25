I'm Not Saying Black Handbags Are "Over" but This Chic Colour Is Taking the Lead for Autumn
When it comes to identifying new-season trends, some are more obvious than others. In 2024 a new trend can come with pre-determined aesthetic—some of which are loud, show-stopping, and hard to avoid. Others, however, are quieter, under-the-radar trends that simmer throughout the season, attracting an in-the-know crowd.
The latest of the latter that I've spotted is the elegant brown suede bag trend. Usurping its jet-black equivalents, a brown suede bag is a subtle yet impactful accessory that is proving itself to be at the heart of so many stylish outfits this season.
As a rich, earthy shade with a soft and plush finish, the bag trend is a natural addition to many daily outfits. Complimenting a range of colours—including those most often found in a capsule wardrobe such a cream, beige, white and burgundy—a brown suede bag blends into an outfit with ease. I'd even go as far as to say it might be more versatile than black, which can sometimes come off as too harsh against certain colours.
With an expensive looking mood, the suede fabrication's supple texture makes brown bags look and feel softer and more relaxed than traditional leather alternatives. As with all accessories, the crux of its chicness lays in your ability to keep it looking fresh and at it's best. In the instance of a brown suede handbag, this involves using a suede brush to remove dirt and build-up, and taking it to a leather cleaner on the emergence of any deeper blemishes.
Appearing in more and more wardrobes by the day, this elevated bag is, naturally, cropping up across the market, too. Both high end and high street brands are experimenting with elegant iterations in every shade from light lattes to deep espressos, and a range of bag sizes from tiny totes to oversized weekenders.
So, if you want to make your outfits feel more premium every single day, scroll on see (and perhaps shop) the brown suede bags we're loving right now.
THE BEST BROWN SUEDE BAGS
The compact design makes this a practical choice for day trips.
The shoulder strap is adjustable, meaning that you can adapt it to your preference.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
