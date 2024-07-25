I'm Not Saying Black Handbags Are "Over" but This Chic Colour Is Taking the Lead for Autumn

When it comes to identifying new-season trends, some are more obvious than others. In 2024 a new trend can come with pre-determined aesthetic—some of which are loud, show-stopping, and hard to avoid. Others, however, are quieter, under-the-radar trends that simmer throughout the season, attracting an in-the-know crowd.

The latest of the latter that I've spotted is the elegant brown suede bag trend. Usurping its jet-black equivalents, a brown suede bag is a subtle yet impactful accessory that is proving itself to be at the heart of so many stylish outfits this season.

As a rich, earthy shade with a soft and plush finish, the bag trend is a natural addition to many daily outfits. Complimenting a range of colours—including those most often found in a capsule wardrobe such a cream, beige, white and burgundy—a brown suede bag blends into an outfit with ease. I'd even go as far as to say it might be more versatile than black, which can sometimes come off as too harsh against certain colours.

With an expensive looking mood, the suede fabrication's supple texture makes brown bags look and feel softer and more relaxed than traditional leather alternatives. As with all accessories, the crux of its chicness lays in your ability to keep it looking fresh and at it's best. In the instance of a brown suede handbag, this involves using a suede brush to remove dirt and build-up, and taking it to a leather cleaner on the emergence of any deeper blemishes.

Appearing in more and more wardrobes by the day, this elevated bag is, naturally, cropping up across the market, too. Both high end and high street brands are experimenting with elegant iterations in every shade from light lattes to deep espressos, and a range of bag sizes from tiny totes to oversized weekenders.

So, if you want to make your outfits feel more premium every single day, scroll on see (and perhaps shop) the brown suede bags we're loving right now.

THE BEST BROWN SUEDE BAGS

