The "Dated" Bag Trend We Left in the '90s Just Showed Up at Miu Miu and on Jennifer Lawrence

We live in a time in which the '90s dictate nearly all of our present-day bag trends. I, for one, am okay with that. Bags in the '90s were really good. They weren't fussy—they were just cool and versatile. But not all of the '90s bag trends have made a 2020s comeback (yet). Shoulder bags' reign—and every iteration of them—has been long, but Jennifer Lawrence just wordlessly indicated that a new trend is likely to enter the chat.

The trend I'm referring to is mini backpacks. Yes, like the Clueless-era ones. While out in NYC this week, Lawrence was photographed wearing a tiger-print vintage Fendi mini backpack, which made me do a bit of a double-take. I definitely owned multiple mini backpacks when I was in high school, and I vaguely remember owning a Mansur Gavriel one in the 2010s, but I hadn't thought about them much until recently. But Lawrence's bag choice reminded me that I'd recently seen a few mini backpacks among Miu Miu's new arrivals, which is a major indicator that a trend is making a comeback (because, Miu Miu). It's also worth noting that Chanel, Prada, and Saint Laurent never stopped making them.

One of the main things that draws me to mini backpacks is the hands-free aspect. Crossbody bags and fanny packs are also in that category, but I think we can all agree that it's time for a fresh hands-free option. Perhaps mini backpacks are it. If you agree, or are at least curious, scroll on to see Lawrence's bag (which she paired with a slip dress, ballet flats, and a sweater around her shoulders), and shop other designer mini backpacks (including the new Miu Miu one) since her cool Fendi one is vintage.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1993C Sunglasses ($590); vintage Fendi bag

Shop Designer Mini Backpacks