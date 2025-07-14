Meet Sarah Davis: The Visionary Founder and President of Fashionphile

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

If you're into fashion, there's a good chance you love Fashionphile. As an American luxury recommerce brand specializing in the buying and selling of pre-owned designer handbags, shoes, jewelry, watches, and accessories from renowned brands like Chanel and Louis Vuitton, Fashionphile has completely reshaped the fashion resale landscape. At the helm of the brand sits founder and president Sarah Davis. While Davis has built an incredibly successful fashion brand, her path was not linear.

In fact, she originally set out to become a lawyer, excelling in debate during high school, graduating from law school, and even passing the bar exam. Her career took an unexpected turn, leading her to build the largest online platform for ultra-luxury handbags and accessories in the United States.

While working her way through law school, Davis was resourceful, taking on odd jobs like cutting boys' hair and launching LawSwap.com, a platform for reselling used law books. Her entrepreneurial spirit was evident, but it was a chance conversation that changed everything. Overhearing someone discuss reselling items on eBay, Davis was intrigued. She began selling her own belongings on the site and quickly noticed a trend: Luxury handbags and accessories sold faster and retained their value better than anything else.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Fashionphile)

Spotting untapped potential in the luxury resale market, Davis launched Fashionphile in 1999 as an eBay storefront. What started as a side hustle grew into a powerhouse over the next 26 years. Today, Fashionphile boasts headquarters in San Diego and New York City, an office in Tokyo, and retail locations nationwide. The company shows no signs of slowing down, with 2024 marking its most profitable year yet.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Fashionphile's success lies in Davis's savvy ability to recognize the enduring value of luxury goods and build a trusted platform that caters to a growing demand for sustainable, high-end fashion. Keep scrolling to shop some of our Fashionphile favorites.

