It Girls With Exceptional Taste Are Bringing Back These Forgotten Autumn Trends

Sorry, trend forecasters. This season, everyone with taste is taking their autumn wardrobe cues from the once-popular styles that dominated the late 20th and early 21st centuries, including kaftans, robes and arm cuffs. See the full list here.

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An image of the leading fashion trends making a comeback for autumn 2026.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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Without sounding too premature, it’s become increasingly apparent that the chicest pieces this season aren’t in any way new. Instead, the tasteful pieces adorning the best dressers in fashion’s capitals are taking cues from the past, looking to the autumn trends that have made a comeback to build their stylish wardrobes upon. The easiest way to gauge? If your mum wore it before you were born, it's probably chic now.

If spring was an exercise in serotonin-boosting, mood-enhancing silhouettes that made getting dressed fun, autumn is about distilling these qualities into wearable and chic pieces that make getting dressed easy.

As it turns out, the secret to striking this balance doesn’t stem from finding a new way to wear a tassel scarf, trying out a pillbox hat or wearing a skirt with a face on it. (Although these are certainly incredibly chic and well worth doing if you haven’t tried your hand at them already.)

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An image of @christietyler wearing a yellow kaftan from Celine.

(Image credit: @christietyler )

Instead, it’s about investing in styles that have already proven their longevity, looking at forgotten pieces that were once regarded as the acme of taste and style, but have now fallen into the annals of sartorial history.

This doesn’t even include the trends that have fallen out of fashion’s favour over the past few years, with the chicest autumn comeback trends to crop up thus far making their return from the last century. Think: 1920s robes worn by Josephine Baker backstage after a cabaret at Théâtre des Champs-Élysées, 1970s kaftans adorned by Truman Capote’s “Swans” for lunch at La Côte Basque in the Upper East Side, ‘90s jewellery trends that you would’ve bought from Claire’s as a teenager.

To quote Justin Timberlake, another relic from the past that’s attempting a revival, what goes around comes around. And just because these pieces were popular once, it doesn’t necessitate that we exclude them in spite of this fact. Without further ado, uncover the key autumn trends that have made a comeback below.

5 Fashion Trends Making a Comeback for Autumn 2026

1. Arm Cuffs

An image of @alexisforeman wearing a silver arm cuff with a woven leather bag.

(Image credit: @alexisforeman )

Style Notes: As the cooling weather prompts us to start covering up our limbs with soft cashmere knits and structured cotton poplin shirts, arm cuffs offer a way to add dimension to your ensemble without feeling bulking yourself out with accessories. From the bicep bangles that dominated the ‘90s to the structural cuffs that defined the ‘70s jet set, slip this over a long-sleeved silk dress or use it to prop up the sleeve of your blouse.

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2. Fur Stoles

An image of @nnennaechem wearing a fur stole with a suede skirt and knee-high boots.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: After making an appearance on the Miu Miu autumn/winter 2025 runways, ‘20s-inspired faux fur stoles and collars are certainly going to be all the rage this autumn. Made from textured shearling, these are styles you can lie over the top of a blazer or coat to make any tried-and-tested piece of outerwear feel new. Plus, with an innate elegance, the simple act of wearing one will have you emulating your inner Daisy Buchanan.

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3. Kaftans

An image of @makenna_alyse wearing a kaftan with silver ballet flats.

(Image credit: @makenna_alyse )

Style Notes: If spring was for channelling Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s inimitable minimal wardrobe, then autumn will be about embracing the effortless glamour of Lee Radziwill’s socialite uniform. The most crucial shortcut to achieving this undone effortlessness is by switching out your autumn trousers for a wafty kaftan. Synonymous with the Halstonettes—an iconic cohort of women, including Elsa Peretti and Pat Cleveland, who wore and worshipped Ray Halston’s designs—these loose-fitting and fluid creations provide that one-and-done ease that only a dress can. This season, however, they’re being rendered in thicker fabrics and cool-weather-appropriate prints, particularly the covetable canary yellow style from Celine.

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4. Antique Robes

An image of @makenna_alyse wearing an antique-inspired robe with a white tank top and blue jeans.

(Image credit: @makenna_alyse)

Style Notes: Evoking a sense of John Galliano’s spring/summer 1998 collection for Dior and Conner Ives’s autumn/winter 2026 show, antique-inspired robes are certainly back on fashion’s agenda for autumn. Whether embossed with delicate chinoiserie or accented by fur trims, these longline jackets instantly elevate a simple pair of jeans and a white T-shirt.

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5. Camo Trousers

An image of @alexachung wearing camo trousers with ballet flats and a white top.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Style Notes: If dressing like a member of Destiny’s Child in the music video for “Survivor” takes your fancy, then allow the camo trouser trend to make its way into your autumn wardrobe. Endorsed by the likes of Gigi Hadid and Alexa Chung, this style offers a more trendy way to embrace khaki tones, whilst also emulating the Y2K aesthetic that’s dominated recent years.

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Ava Gilchrist
SEO Writer

Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.