It Girls With Exceptional Taste Are Bringing Back These Forgotten Autumn Trends
Sorry, trend forecasters. This season, everyone with taste is taking their autumn wardrobe cues from the once-popular styles that dominated the late 20th and early 21st centuries, including kaftans, robes and arm cuffs. See the full list here.
Without sounding too premature, it’s become increasingly apparent that the chicest pieces this season aren’t in any way new. Instead, the tasteful pieces adorning the best dressers in fashion’s capitals are taking cues from the past, looking to the autumn trends that have made a comeback to build their stylish wardrobes upon. The easiest way to gauge? If your mum wore it before you were born, it's probably chic now.
If spring was an exercise in serotonin-boosting, mood-enhancing silhouettes that made getting dressed fun, autumn is about distilling these qualities into wearable and chic pieces that make getting dressed easy.
As it turns out, the secret to striking this balance doesn’t stem from finding a new way to wear a tassel scarf, trying out a pillbox hat or wearing a skirt with a face on it. (Although these are certainly incredibly chic and well worth doing if you haven’t tried your hand at them already.)
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Instead, it’s about investing in styles that have already proven their longevity, looking at forgotten pieces that were once regarded as the acme of taste and style, but have now fallen into the annals of sartorial history.
This doesn’t even include the trends that have fallen out of fashion’s favour over the past few years, with the chicest autumn comeback trends to crop up thus far making their return from the last century. Think: 1920s robes worn by Josephine Baker backstage after a cabaret at Théâtre des Champs-Élysées, 1970s kaftans adorned by Truman Capote’s “Swans” for lunch at La Côte Basque in the Upper East Side, ‘90s jewellery trends that you would’ve bought from Claire’s as a teenager.
To quote Justin Timberlake, another relic from the past that’s attempting a revival, what goes around comes around. And just because these pieces were popular once, it doesn’t necessitate that we exclude them in spite of this fact. Without further ado, uncover the key autumn trends that have made a comeback below.
5 Fashion Trends Making a Comeback for Autumn 2026
1. Arm Cuffs
Style Notes: As the cooling weather prompts us to start covering up our limbs with soft cashmere knits and structured cotton poplin shirts, arm cuffs offer a way to add dimension to your ensemble without feeling bulking yourself out with accessories. From the bicep bangles that dominated the ‘90s to the structural cuffs that defined the ‘70s jet set, slip this over a long-sleeved silk dress or use it to prop up the sleeve of your blouse.
Shop the Trend:
Engelbert
Infinity Loop Medium 18kt Gold Cuff Bracelet in Gold
Adding depth and poise in a single piece.
Annoushka
18ct Gold Sapphire Charm Bangle Bracelet
This piece is made special with a screw-nut clasp adorned with sparkling white sapphires.
Tiffany & Co
Elsa Peretti® Small Bone Cuff
There is no arm cuff more chic than the Tiffany & Co. Bone cuff.
Heaven Mayhem
18ct Gold-Plated Matilde Cuff Bracelet
Chunky styles that are worn on the wrist are a great alternative to the slim styles worn just above the elbow.
2. Fur Stoles
Style Notes: After making an appearance on the Miu Miu autumn/winter 2025 runways, ‘20s-inspired faux fur stoles and collars are certainly going to be all the rage this autumn. Made from textured shearling, these are styles you can lie over the top of a blazer or coat to make any tried-and-tested piece of outerwear feel new. Plus, with an innate elegance, the simple act of wearing one will have you emulating your inner Daisy Buchanan.
Shop the Trend:
The White Company
Recycled Faux Fur Scarf
Cream is such a delicious colour for cool weather moments.
Miu Miu
Shearling Stole
This will make anything you pair it with look far more luxurious, from funnel-neck track jackets to waisted leather coats.
Prada
Shearling Collar
The ribbon tie-up is simply too sweet for words.
Zimmermann
Faux Fur Short Stole
You'll own this piece for decades.
3. Kaftans
Style Notes: If spring was for channelling Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s inimitable minimal wardrobe, then autumn will be about embracing the effortless glamour of Lee Radziwill’s socialite uniform. The most crucial shortcut to achieving this undone effortlessness is by switching out your autumn trousers for a wafty kaftan. Synonymous with the Halstonettes—an iconic cohort of women, including Elsa Peretti and Pat Cleveland, who wore and worshipped Ray Halston’s designs—these loose-fitting and fluid creations provide that one-and-done ease that only a dress can. This season, however, they’re being rendered in thicker fabrics and cool-weather-appropriate prints, particularly the covetable canary yellow style from Celine.
Shop the Trend:
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Lila Kaftan Ponte Maxi Dress
Perfect for a slow summer day and cosy autumn evenings alike.
A.EMERY
The Sisco Dress
This is the type of piece you'll wear to dinner, only to be the most complimented person at the table.
ZARA
Printed Midi Dress
A very rich-looking autumn colour palette.
H&M
Lyocell-Blend Kaftan Dress
Coral is one of those shades that you can easily transition into autumn by rebranding it as pumpkin coloured.
4. Antique Robes
Style Notes: Evoking a sense of John Galliano’s spring/summer 1998 collection for Dior and Conner Ives’s autumn/winter 2026 show, antique-inspired robes are certainly back on fashion’s agenda for autumn. Whether embossed with delicate chinoiserie or accented by fur trims, these longline jackets instantly elevate a simple pair of jeans and a white T-shirt.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Stella Coat
Combine with other elevated basics like satin slippers and a scoop neck cami.
Chloé
Long Hybrid Coat in Technical Satin
Because who wouldn't want to swan around town in this?
Conner Ives
The Demi Couture Reconstituted Vintage Fur and Silk Robe
The item on everyone's wish list.
Free People
Pyre Embellished Duster
Channel Penny Lane in Almost Famous with this piece.
5. Camo Trousers
Style Notes: If dressing like a member of Destiny’s Child in the music video for “Survivor” takes your fancy, then allow the camo trouser trend to make its way into your autumn wardrobe. Endorsed by the likes of Gigi Hadid and Alexa Chung, this style offers a more trendy way to embrace khaki tones, whilst also emulating the Y2K aesthetic that’s dominated recent years.
Shop the Trend:
Citizens of Humanity
Flight Camouflage Twill Barrel-Leg Pants
Kelly Rowland-core.
Peachy Den
Renee Trousers
Trust East London favourite Peachy Den to offer their own version of the trend.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.