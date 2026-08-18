If You're ITK, You're Already Shopping These 7 Fall Shoe Trends and Skipping These 7

Many months ago, we made our predictions on the fall 2026 shoe trends that will become the most noteworthy. While our runwaypredictions are never far off, the first glimpses of fall fashion are beginning to take shape, which means it's time to revisit the footwear silhouettes to know. It may not technically be fall yet, but there are already several specific trends that are resonating in the designer collections and IRL, and it's time to report on them.
Of course, because everything is cyclical, a number of styles are slowly starting to lose favor while these newer ones take center stage. It's not to say that you should go and remove them from your closet right this second, but fashion people who stay ahead of things are quietly skipping them when shopping for anything new right now. If you also want to know what the insider set is into and, consequently, not into going into next season, consider this your download on the status of cool footwear.
Here, see which fall 2026 shoe trends are taking priority among the fashion set and which styles are simply not trending as much anymore.
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Trending: Satin Finishes
Not Trending as Much: Patent Finishes
Heavy satin finishes are the first shoe trend I'm already seeing resonating in the wild from what came down the runways in the fall designer collections, and based on all the early popularity, I know it's set to be one of the major styles of the season. Whether that means a pair of pretty pumps, elevated flats, or even modern sneakers, seemingly every pair of cool fall shoes is getting the satin treatment.
GIA BORGHINI
Renata Satin in Ivory
Herbert Levine
Sleep on It Satin Mules
COS
Satin-Suede Ballet Sneakers
Reformation
Nash Heeled Sandal
adidas
Taekwondo Mei Ballet Shoes
Trending: Western Boots
Not Trending as Much: Chunky Boots
Yep, Western boots are back, but maybe not like you're thinking. Instead of on-the-nose cowboy motifs, designers are taking a more modern approach with boots that take classic Western details, like stacked heels and suede finishes, and reimagine them to be sleeker.
Khaite
Clive Suede Knee Boots
NILI LOTAN
Lauretta Suede Ankle Boots
Paris Texas
Bettina Leather Ankle Boots
J.Crew
Western Ankle Boots in Suede
Reformation
Dominique Knee Boot
Trending: Derby Shoes
Not Trending as Much: Lug-Sole Loafers
In his debut Celine spring 2026 collection, Creative Director Michael Rider sent model after model down the runway wearing derby shoes. Not quite as formal as oxfords but more sophisticated than your average ballet flats, derby shoes are the surprising new style that's just right for a dose of everyday polish. With more brands getting in on the look, I only expect the trend to gain momentum this fall.
CELINE
Ballet Lace-Up Shoe in Goatskin
J.Crew
Verona Lace-Up Flats in Eel-Embossed Leather
ZARA
Soft Leather Bluchers
Madewell
Greta Oxford
Tony Bianco
Crew White Nappa
Trending: Beautiful Embellishments
Not Trending as Much: Studs and Grommets
Heavy embellishments were a key shoe trend on the fall/winter 2026 runways, where they appeared either with feathers and laces, like at Prada, or an abundance of beading, like at Tory Burch. These pairs are paving the way for the rise in beautiful and intricate embellishments that will come to define the prettiest evening-ready shoes of fall and winter.
I have nothing against croc embossing. It's still quite chic, but there's an obvious successor taking its place going into next season, and it's none other than eel print. The finish is popping up all over, from The Row's viral eel-printed loafers to Reformation's beloved Inez Flats. Calling it now: Eel is set to be the new croc when it comes to luxe leather finishes.
The Row
Soft Leather Flat Loafers
Reformation
Inez Flat Mule
Fendi
Arco Eel Skin Knee-High Boots
J.Crew
Sophie Cap Toe Ballet Flats in Eel-Embossed Leather
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Analisa 50 Mule
Trending: Ballet Sneakers
Not Trending as Much: Athletic Sneakers
It might be time to set aside those chunky '90s runners, at least outside of the gym, because the new lifestyle sneaker silhouette of the moment has arrived in the form of ballet sneakers. Featuring slim soles, rounded toe shapes, and scrunched-ankle details, this is the trend behind the current It pairs, including Nike Moon Shoes.
Nike
Moon Shoe OG Sneakers
JAMIE HALLER
Sacchetto Leather and Suede-Trimmed Shell Sneakers
Coach
Soft Sneaker
J.Crew
Ballet Sneakers in Nylon and Leather
adidas x Song for the Mute
Tokyo Shoes
Trending: High-Vamp Heels
Not Trending as Much: Mary Jane Heels
If I sound like a broken record about high-vamp pumps by now, it's only because the silhouette is climbing in the ranks. Come fall, they'll fully take over other trending heel styles like Mary Janes as the new go-to to pair with skirts and, later on in the season, tights.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.