Just when I thought summer skirts had officially run their course as we inch closer towards fall, fashion people found a way to make a new style bubble up in the zeitgist right before the sun sets on the season. Enter the two-tone skirt: a subtle-but-impactful micro-trend that’s quietly taken over some of the chicest wardrobes I follow, from Hailey Bieber to tastemakers summering in the South of France.
Rather than relying on bold prints or statement silhouettes, the two-tone skirt micro-trend is all about contrast. Think bold satin bias-cut slips finished with contrasting lace trim, sheer lace underlays peeking out in an unexpected shade, or clean color-blocking that makes even the simplest midi feel infinitely more interesting. It’s less of a specific skirt style and more of a clever styling detail—and exactly the kind of blink-and-you’ll-miss-it trend fashion people love. Wear it with a t-shirt, a tank-top, or even a cropped trench for chillier days between the seasons.
Below, shop the two-tone skirts making me reconsider putting away my summer wardrobe for good at the end of August.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.