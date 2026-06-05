My mum is the person in my life that I turn to for almost anything—advice on the big-picture parts of my life, insights into how to navigate a sticky situation, or even just mundane matters like recommendations on what to cook for dinner.
We’re incredibly close, courtesy of there being only 17 years between us, but where I don’t seek her insights is when it comes to suggestions on style. Don’t get me wrong, she’s always incredibly complimentary on whatever I wear and loves getting dressed up as much as I do, but given I’ve been a fashion writer for close to a decade, she really leans on my expertise when it comes to building her wardrobe and honing her taste.
Where we diverge, however, is in the specific styles of clothes we gravitate towards. Though there’s a very small age gap, those years seem to be magnified whenever we hit the high street, with her drawn towards more classic silhouettes appropriate for a 44-year-old, whilst I run straight towards contemporary shapes suitable for a 26-year-old.
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“I like to wear clothes that look and feel luxurious, without necessarily the expensive price tag to match, and make me feel confident and empowered when I walk out the door,” she tells me. “I don’t really follow trends, but now as I get older, I’m trying to build my wardrobe with specific items tailored to each season, as well as timeless pieces I can wear all year round.”
On the contrary, I’m someone who isn’t afraid of subverting sartorial archetypes and often am pulled towards pieces that are eclectic, romantic and a little vintage-inspired. (If she had kept any of her clothes from the ‘90s, you can rest assured that I’d be wearing them today.)
In saying this, there are some things that we agree on, despite her attitudes towards fashion being extremely Millennial and mine Gen Z. Most days you’ll find us sending links to one another of treasures we’ve uncovered whilst online shopping, and it was during one of these exchanges that I realised we were regularly sending each other the same exact pieces, even if we would wear them totally different.
Whether you’d like to call this mother-daughter bonding or not, we decided to set ourselves the challenge to pursue our favourite stores and pick out the styles we both approve of. Some of them sat in our wish list, whilst others we purchased on the spot, with the plans to share them. (Unfortunately, she’s two sizes bigger than me in shoes, otherwise we certainly would’ve picked up some dreamy flats and sandals, too.)
Ahead, you’ll find a new-in shopping edit across Zara, Mango and COS that both over-40s and over-20s agree on. Regardless if you buy these or not, I implore you to send this list to the maternal figure in your life and take on this test for yourself. Trust me, you’ll find you have far more in common, at least when it comes to clothes, than you first realised.
Shop New-In Pieces From Zara
ZARA
Zw Collection Striped Shirt With Frog Fastening
From the pinstripes to the frog closures, we both lusted over this blouse immediately.
ZARA
Buttoned Knit Jumper
Fine knits are inherently balmy, and we both can see ourselves easily sharing this style.
ZARA
Straight Fit Blazer With Shoulder Pads and Two Buttons
Perfect for office days, evenings out and everything in between.
ZARA
Straight High-Waist Jeans
Denim is indispensable when it comes to daily dressing.
ZARA
Draped Balloon Top
When it comes to trends, polka dots are a style we can both get behind.
ZARA
Striped Cotton and Linen T-Shirt
Effortless basics like this will resonate with anyone, regardless of their age and own personal style.
ZARA
Zw Collection Flowing Shirt
Shirting is a shared favourite, and this silky, butter yellow style looks divine.