Minimalists Love This Underrated Neutral Shade That Makes Summer Outfits Look Elegant And Expensive

Fashion’s elite have relied on this underrated colour trend to look chic in summer for years. Now, it's back for 2026. Ahead, one fashion writer unpacks the return of khaki.

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An image of 5 chic summer khaki outfits.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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Those with an intrinsic sense of style know that the key to a captivating outfit comes down to three main factors: colour, shape and texture. The interplay between each of these elements is what really transforms ordinary wardrobe staples into something people gravitate towards. Now, more so than ever, there has been a specific focus on colour, and of all the shades permeating the zeitgeist, khaki seems to be both one of the most complex and one of the most coveted.

For starters, there seems to be no unanimous ruling on what khaki is. Spanning disparate poles from deep olives to light sands, the hue seems to be a catch-all to describe any muted tone affiliated with arid environments. So, how did the style go from looking like something straight out of the wardrobe department of Lawrence of Arabia to a mainstay in luxuriates like Saint Laurent, let alone becoming one of the most in-demand shades of the summer?

St. Agni

(Image credit: St. Agni)

Part of its appeal lies in khaki’s innate uniformity. Given that the shade originated to dress military personnel, the act of wearing one of Burberry’s iconic gaberdine trench coats or Bottega Veneta’s suede Andiamo bags in this neutral shade will instantly make you look more structured, considered and controlled. Still, there’s a quiet power associated with khaki, which is why it’s become such a dominant trend, despite the shade itself being quite understated and low-contrast.

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Indeed, it could be argued that khaki is best suited when it’s camouflaged in sight, allowing bolder shades like cobalt blue, vibrant chartreuse, fiery reds and royal purples to shine. Of course, given its mutable nature, other basic shades like vanilla white, chocolate brown and deep blacks are certainly still complementary. And when it comes to the season these shades shine best in, it really is summer.

An image of @monikh wearing a sheer baby-blue top with khaki jeans.

(Image credit: @monikh)

In 2026, there’s a plethora of chic khaki outfits that can inspire your own, including the head-to-toe suede St. Agni ensemble that Meghan Markle wore whilst visiting Australia, to the khaki jeans Alexa Chung recently wore whilst attending Salone del Mobile in Milan, scroll through for the chicest khaki outfits to replicate this summer.

5 Chic Khaki Outfit Ideas to Replicate for Summer 2026

1. Cropped Trench Coat + Pencil Skirt + Slingback Heels

An image of @india.cardona wearing a khaki cropped jacket with a black pencil skirt.

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: Subversive and sophisticated, this outfit formula subtly nods to khaki’s origins through the inclusion of a cropped trench coat, though it immediately renders it as a trending inclusion in an outfit more in line with preppy codes and chic corporate attire than anything historical or militaristic.

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2. Strapless Top + Pleated Trouser + Beaded Necklace

An image of @cocoschiffer wearing a black bustier with khaki pleated trousers.

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

Style Notes: Even those who had a masterful grasp on the colour spectrum weren’t immune to the allure of pairing black and khaki together. A staple in the works of Le Corbusier and Caravaggio, this palette finds new solace in this languid ensemble. The combination of the draped bustier and fluid trousers is rooted in a sleek, city sensibility, thanks to the addition of architectural jewellery.

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3. White Tank Top + Khaki Jeans + Woven Leather Bag

An image of @smythsisters wearing a white tank top with khaki jeans.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: On the other end of the spectrum, however, khaki proves its best utilised in contrast to more saturated tones. With khaki jeans emerging as one of the defining denim trends of the year, why not embrace their status and elevate them further with some simple but effective styling techniques, like utilising a white tank top as a juxtaposing element and a vibrant woven leather bag to add further contrast.

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4. Khaki Button Down + Khaki Midi Skirt + Top Handle Bag

An image of @josefinehj wearing a khaki button down with a khaki suede skirt.

(Image credit: @josefinehj)

Style Notes: Like the Duchess of Sussex proved earlier this year, opting for a full monochrome khaki ensemble is nothing short of resplendent. The key to replicating this outfit is selecting the right undertones. Be sure to look towards the earthy tones instead of the lighter shades you typically associate with the hue, as these darker colours will add more depth and dimension to your outfit.

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