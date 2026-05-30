Minimalists Love This Underrated Neutral Shade That Makes Summer Outfits Look Elegant And Expensive

Those with an intrinsic sense of style know that the key to a captivating outfit comes down to three main factors: colour, shape and texture. The interplay between each of these elements is what really transforms ordinary wardrobe staples into something people gravitate towards. Now, more so than ever, there has been a specific focus on colour, and of all the shades permeating the zeitgeist, khaki seems to be both one of the most complex and one of the most coveted.
For starters, there seems to be no unanimous ruling on what khaki is. Spanning disparate poles from deep olives to light sands, the hue seems to be a catch-all to describe any muted tone affiliated with arid environments. So, how did the style go from looking like something straight out of the wardrobe department of Lawrence of Arabia to a mainstay in luxuriates like Saint Laurent, let alone becoming one of the most in-demand shades of the summer?
Part of its appeal lies in khaki’s innate uniformity. Given that the shade originated to dress military personnel, the act of wearing one of Burberry’s iconic gaberdine trench coats or Bottega Veneta’s suede Andiamo bags in this neutral shade will instantly make you look more structured, considered and controlled. Still, there’s a quiet power associated with khaki, which is why it’s become such a dominant trend, despite the shade itself being quite understated and low-contrast.
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Indeed, it could be argued that khaki is best suited when it’s camouflaged in sight, allowing bolder shades like cobalt blue, vibrant chartreuse, fiery reds and royal purples to shine. Of course, given its mutable nature, other basic shades like vanilla white, chocolate brown and deep blacks are certainly still complementary. And when it comes to the season these shades shine best in, it really is summer.
In 2026, there’s a plethora of chic khaki outfits that can inspire your own, including the head-to-toe suede St. Agni ensemble that Meghan Markle wore whilst visiting Australia, to the khaki jeans Alexa Chung recently wore whilst attending Salone del Mobile in Milan, scroll through for the chicest khaki outfits to replicate this summer.
5 Chic Khaki Outfit Ideas to Replicate for Summer 2026
Style Notes: Subversive and sophisticated, this outfit formula subtly nods to khaki’s origins through the inclusion of a cropped trench coat, though it immediately renders it as a trending inclusion in an outfit more in line with preppy codes and chic corporate attire than anything historical or militaristic.
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Burberry
Cropped Tropical Gabardine Trench Jacket
This juniper green jacket has been a khaki fashion staple for over a century.
Sezane
Magalia Skirt
Parisians can't help but adore pencil skirts, as this stunning Sezane style proves.
Khaite
Liria Leather Sandals
Incredibly elevated strappy heels, courtesy of no other than Khaite.
2. Strapless Top + Pleated Trouser + Beaded Necklace
Style Notes: Even those who had a masterful grasp on the colour spectrum weren’t immune to the allure of pairing black and khaki together. A staple in the works of Le Corbusier and Caravaggio, this palette finds new solace in this languid ensemble. The combination of the draped bustier and fluid trousers is rooted in a sleek, city sensibility, thanks to the addition of architectural jewellery.
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Proenza Schouler
White Label Maisy Cotton-Blend Tube Top
New York-based brands like Proenza Schouler know exactly how to craft elevated essentials for the modern woman.
Henne
Portia Pant
With refined fabrics and immaculate details, Henne is swiftly coming a hotspot for discerning dressers looking for premium wardrobe staples.
Heaven Mayhem
Clementine Necklace
Agenda-setting jewellery will always be guaranteed at Heaven Mayhem.
3. White Tank Top + Khaki Jeans + Woven Leather Bag
Style Notes: On the other end of the spectrum, however, khaki proves its best utilised in contrast to more saturated tones. With khaki jeans emerging as one of the defining denim trends of the year, why not embrace their status and elevate them further with some simple but effective styling techniques, like utilising a white tank top as a juxtaposing element and a vibrant woven leather bag to add further contrast.
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Reformation
Calie Tank
Such a sleek staple.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Miro Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
An absolute foundational piece for summer dressing.
DRAGON DIFFUSION
B Weave Big Woven Leather Tote
Heirloom, roma, cherry...this tomato red shade is simply delicious.
4. Khaki Button Down + Khaki Midi Skirt + Top Handle Bag
Style Notes: Like the Duchess of Sussex proved earlier this year, opting for a full monochrome khaki ensemble is nothing short of resplendent. The key to replicating this outfit is selecting the right undertones. Be sure to look towards the earthy tones instead of the lighter shades you typically associate with the hue, as these darker colours will add more depth and dimension to your outfit.
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With Nothing Underneath
The Classic
Khaki shades work wonders at softening even the most conventional shades, from marshmallow whites to baby blue denim.