Chase Stokes Takes Us Behind His Outer Banks Farewell Press Tour

Last week, the cast of Outer Banks, Netflix's pandemic breakout hit, said goodbye to the show that changed their lives forever. Wide-eyed Hollywood newcomers turned A-list stars, the show's ensemble, including Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, and Jonathan Daviss, quickly won the hearts of adoring fans (#P4L!) across five seasons of high-stakes treasure hunting.
For Stokes, it's a bittersweet moment. While he certainly won't miss the demanding shoot days, mosquitos, and humid weather, he will always have a soft spot for the community that was built among the cast and crew and their special bond, as well as the fans who followed them along the way. He describes the overall experience working on Outer Banks as "a gauntlet of film education," offering a top-down master class in both acting and filmmaking. "It's a really gratifying experience to know I'm leaving this show with more knowledge than I could have imagined," he tells Who What Wear.
In playing John B, the charismatic leader of the Pogues, Stokes found a true appreciation for his eternal optimism. "There’s inevitably ups and downs in life, but he never stops dreaming. Never stops going forward. So hopefully I can keep that energy in my life," he says.
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For its fifth and final (and record-breaking!) season, the gang embarked on a last-hurrah press tour for the fans. As he bid one final adieu to the show that started it all, Stokes took us along for the ride.
Catch up on all five season of Outer Banks, now streaming on Netflix.
Jessica Baker has 16 years of experience in the digital editorial fashion and entertainment space. She is currently the Executive Director, Entertainment at Who What Wear where she ideates, books, writes, and edits celebrity and entertainment features.