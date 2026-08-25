Chase Stokes Takes Us Behind His Outer Banks Farewell Press Tour

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Chase Stokes leans against a wall wearing a brown chore jacket and jeans.

(Image credit: Maggie Nutley)

Last week, the cast of Outer Banks, Netflix's pandemic breakout hit, said goodbye to the show that changed their lives forever. Wide-eyed Hollywood newcomers turned A-list stars, the show's ensemble, including Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, and Jonathan Daviss, quickly won the hearts of adoring fans (#P4L!) across five seasons of high-stakes treasure hunting.

For Stokes, it's a bittersweet moment. While he certainly won't miss the demanding shoot days, mosquitos, and humid weather, he will always have a soft spot for the community that was built among the cast and crew and their special bond, as well as the fans who followed them along the way. He describes the overall experience working on Outer Banks as "a gauntlet of film education," offering a top-down master class in both acting and filmmaking. "It's a really gratifying experience to know I'm leaving this show with more knowledge than I could have imagined," he tells Who What Wear.

In playing John B, the charismatic leader of the Pogues, Stokes found a true appreciation for his eternal optimism. "There’s inevitably ups and downs in life, but he never stops dreaming. Never stops going forward. So hopefully I can keep that energy in my life," he says.

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For its fifth and final (and record-breaking!) season, the gang embarked on a last-hurrah press tour for the fans. As he bid one final adieu to the show that started it all, Stokes took us along for the ride.

Chase Stokes&#039; old modeling photos.

"I went through my storage unit. I guess mom and I both attempted to model?"

(Image credit: Chase Stokes)

Chase Stoke&#039;s view at the Ed Sheeran concert.

"In between press, why not go see Ed Sheeran?"

(Image credit: Chase Stokes)

Chase Stokes getting help out of a blue race car with the number 43 on it.

"Getting out of a race car isn’t as easy as they make it look. I’ll work on that."

(Image credit: Chase Stokes)

Selfie of Chase Stokes on his way to the airport wearing a matching sweatsuit.

"Off to NY."

(Image credit: Chase Stokes)

Chase Stokes, Jonathan Daviss, and Drew Starkey ride Citi bikes in New York City.

"Citi Bikes and friend dinners."

(Image credit: Chase Stokes)

Jonathan Daviss and Drew Starkey holding a Starbuck coffee pose for a photo taken by Chase Stokes.

"Ass crack of dawn at the Today show."

(Image credit: Chase Stokes)

Self portrait of Chase Stokes taking a photo of himself in the mirror.

"The Fallon dressing-room selfie."

(Image credit: Chase Stokes)

Chase Stokes playing a game on the Jimmy Fallon show.

"I shortly after witnessed what Michael Strahan would do to quarterbacks. Except to a plastic cup."

(Image credit: Chase Stokes)

Chase Stokes morning view in NYC.

"This was from the last dinner the boys had together when we finished our final set of interviews on the show. A beautiful sunset for a beautiful send-off."

(Image credit: Chase Stokes)

Catch up on all five season of Outer Banks, now streaming on Netflix.

Jessica Baker
Jessica Baker
Executive Director, Entertainment

Jessica Baker has 16 years of experience in the digital editorial fashion and entertainment space. She is currently the Executive Director, Entertainment at Who What Wear where she ideates, books, writes, and edits celebrity and entertainment features.