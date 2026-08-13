As we move through the seasons, there are some transitions that are harder to face than others. For instance, how can we adapt the balmy and saturated tones of summer to suit the muted palette of browning leaves and chocolate beverages that defines autumn? Few colours have tried to claim themselves as the perfect shades to suit this changing mood.
Though hues like aubergine, mocha brown and burgundy continually crop up around this time of year, they feel slightly premature to be wearing whilst there are still a few weeks of summer on the horizon. (Many of us are still discussing the solar eclipse or have a few mini breaks planned to far-flung coasts across the Mediterranean; we’re not in the throes of cold weather dressing yet by any means!)
The resolution? Opt for this precise colour combination that fashion insiders have secretly been wearing for months. Indeed, the pairing of red and purple has quickly become a favourite for those with taste. Just like how a white T-shirt will always complement a pair of blue jeans, or a bag from The Row will never look out of place when styled with a cashmere V-neck jumper, certain matches will never go out of style.
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Red and purple, as those in the know have proven, are one of them. Worn by everyone, from Princess Diana amid a royal tour to Hong Kong in 1989, to Zoey Deutch in a High Sport ensemble whilst out in Manhattan, this concoction is one that’s ridden with appeal and genuinely effortless to recreate.
The trend first began cropping up on the runway last year, making an appearance in Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2026 collection, which was staged in Paris last March, and again in Prada’s spring/summer 2026 collection, which was presented in Milan back in September. Then, in August, it cropped up again in Michael Ryder’s debut menswear collection for Celine, serving as one of the collection’s defining features in a range marked by chic cummerbunds and an urban preppy sensibility.
Though autumn is usually a period for subdued and neutral colour offerings, including navy blue or khaki green, the red and purple colour trend is an outlier in its bold and striking appearance. Commanding yet considered, it offers a reprieve from more sombre colours whilst bringing a high-contrast touch to your ensemble. What’s more, it’s that purple and red don’t seem like the most apparent of choices, despite sitting next to one another on the colour wheel.
When confronted with the shades on their own, your first instinct might be to offset them, perhaps styling them with something more saccharine like pastel blue or piquant like chartreuse yellow. However, bringing together these shades offers something altogether more thoughtful.
What’s more, it’s an easy way to invest in opulent-looking separates without having to go through the rigmarole of rationalising the purchases. As this trend proves, it’s that you don’t need to buy the outlandish new trend or fashion gimmick to feel in the know, but rather stockpile a rotation of elevated essentials in invigorating colours that can be worn together.
I personally would rather shop a grape-coloured Flore Flore cardigan and tomato-coloured Reformation jeans than a pair of Vibram five-finger toes any day. So, before you panic-buy a whole new autumn wardrobe, keep scrolling through for the chicest red and purple pieces you can invest in to inject a fresh sensation into your looks.
Shop the Red and Purple Colour Trend:
Flore Flore
Jill Organic Cotton-Jersey Tank
Flore Flore not only delivers exceptional basics that feel soft as butter and smooth the skin, but do so in inventive colour ways that make wearing a tank top or T-shirt feel exciting.
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
From Versace to Reformation, red jeans continue to dominate right now.
Reformation
Veya Silk Top
A scoop neck is so sensual and sophisticated, yet so underrepresented!
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.