With autumn less than a month away, it’s time to start thinking about the new clothing I’ll be adding to my seasonal capsule wardrobe. We can all probably agree that choosing the right colour can make or break an outfit. And even though darker neutrals typically dominate the autumn season, for 2026 specifically I’m determined to find elegant, easy-to-wear shades that are different from my typical black and brown wardrobe. My first port of call for inspiration? The runway, of course.
Designers across the globe, from London to New York, showcased a number of sophisticated but effortless colour trends on the autumn/winter 2026 runways, and it was clear that the shades we opt for will very much do the heavy lifting when it comes to taking an outfit from simple to elevated this season. So after hours spent scrolling through ready-to-wear lookbooks, as well as plucking the brains of my fellow editors who attended the shows earlier this year, I was able to narrow my attention down to five key colour trends set to dominate autumn 2026. And you'll be pleased to know that from refined carbon greys to bold plum hues, there’s something to suit both minimalists and maximalists alike.
So if you, like me, have been feeling that urge for a new-season colour palette refresh, keep scrolling to discover the five easy but elegant colour trends that are set to be everywhere in autumn 2026.
5 Elegant But Easy-to-Wear Colour Trends That Will Dominate Autumn 2026
1. Midnight
Style Notes: Arguably the closest shade to black, midnight hues dominated the autumn/winter 2026 runways. Effortlessly elegant, expensive-looking. any price point and just as versatile as any neutral, it's the perfect colour for minimalists like me to invest in this season. And don’t just take it from me: the likes of Ferragamo, Gucci, Burberry and Victorita Bekcham are all backing this shade for the new season.
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Shop the Colour Trend:
STUDIO NICHOLSON
Holin Cotton-Blend Trench Coat
Trench coat season is almost here!
H&M
Cashmere-Blend Jumper
H&M has some of the best knitwear on the high street.
LESET
Daniel Satin Wide-Leg Pants
I'll soon be swapping my linen out for satin.
M&S
Suede Bow Flat Round Toe Ballet Pumps
Navy suede? Sign me up!
COS
Cavatelli Clutch Bag
COS' Cavatelli comes editor-approved.
2. Plum
Style Notes: Whilst the deep burgundy hues that dominated last autumn were undoubtedly sophisticated, for 2026, I’m looking for something that feels just a tad more elevated. And the bold plum ensembles that were showcased on the runway from brands such as Miu Miu and Hermès feel like the perfect fit for my personal style. It feels equally as grown-up as it is fun, and also surprisingly versatile, pairing well with creams, black and even chocolate brown. To me, it adds just the right amount of colour to my minimalist wardrobe without feeling overbearing.
Shop the Colour Trend:
ALLUDE
Cashmere Cardigan
Just look at the sleeves!
VICTORIA BECKHAM
Gathered Jersey Midi Dress
The perfect autumn wedding-guest dress.
aspinal of london
Soho Small Crescent Bag
Roomy enough for all of your essentials.
M&S
Double Pleated Side Tab Wide Leg Trousers
Just the right amount of volume.
Next
Slingback Heels
The perfect way to add interest to an LBD.
3. Carbon
Style Notes: Versatile, grown-up, and effortlessly cool, carbon grey has long been a part of my capsule colour palette. And luckily for me, designers are also placing this colour at the forefront for autumn 2026, with brands such as Prada, Bottega Veneta and Sportmax showing head-to-toe looks in this chic hue. From outerwear to heels, I’m very ready to embrace the “groutfit” this season.
Shop the Colour Trend:
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
This sells out every year.
ALIGNE
Abigail Waisted Knit Cardigan
Waisted silhouettes are back 2026.
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
I want the entire outfit.
Bottega Veneta
Giorno Bag
The woven suede is instantly recognisable.
Prada
Pleated Flannel Skirt
Preppy chic.
4. Moss
Style Notes: Green has been trending on and off for a few years now, but instead of the warmer, olive-y iterations we saw last year, muted moss green is at the forefront of designers’ minds for the new year. But never fear, as it’s proving to be no less versatile. Seen on the runway on the likes of Fendi and Emporio Armani, moss green will pair effortlessly with black, white, and brown alike, proving its easy-styling ability. Me personally? I’d wear this elegant hue head-to-toe with pops of cream to break it up.
Shop the Colour Trend:
fendi
Baguette® 26424
Straight off the runway.
allsaints
Leighton Cotton Utility Jacket
No notes from me.
Citizens of Humanity
Marcelle Barrel-Leg Jeans
Barrel silhouettes are an easy way to add interest to an outfit.
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic Shirt
Wear with jeans, skirts and tailored trousers alike.
Free People
Sweet Talker Lace-Up Boots
Just so chic!
5. Scarlet
Style Notes: Practically a neutral in the wardrobes of fashion people, it should come as no surprise that scarlet red is back for yet another season. From Chanel to Chloé, it seemed like luxury fashion houses couldn't get enough of this eye-catching shade. And the best part? It’s a foolproof way to earn you compliments no matter the price point you decide to invest in.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.