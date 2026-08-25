My Friend Asked Me What Colour Trends Will Dominate Autumn 2026—I Sent Her These 5

If looking effortlessly elegant is your goal this autumn, scroll down to discover the five designer-approved colour trends to add to your wardrobe.

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Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Victoria Beckham - Autumn/Winter 2026 - Launchmetrics Spotlight
(Image credit: Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Victoria Beckham - Autumn/Winter 2026 - Launchmetrics Spotlight)
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With autumn less than a month away, it’s time to start thinking about the new clothing I’ll be adding to my seasonal capsule wardrobe. We can all probably agree that choosing the right colour can make or break an outfit. And even though darker neutrals typically dominate the autumn season, for 2026 specifically I’m determined to find elegant, easy-to-wear shades that are different from my typical black and brown wardrobe. My first port of call for inspiration? The runway, of course.

Michael Kors, Bibhu Mohapatra, Bottega Veneta, Ferragamo Autumn/Winter 2026 - Launchmetrics Spotlight

(Image credit: Michael Kors, Bibhu Mohapatra, Bottega Veneta, Ferragamo Autumn/Winter 2026 - Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Designers across the globe, from London to New York, showcased a number of sophisticated but effortless colour trends on the autumn/winter 2026 runways, and it was clear that the shades we opt for will very much do the heavy lifting when it comes to taking an outfit from simple to elevated this season. So after hours spent scrolling through ready-to-wear lookbooks, as well as plucking the brains of my fellow editors who attended the shows earlier this year, I was able to narrow my attention down to five key colour trends set to dominate autumn 2026. And you'll be pleased to know that from refined carbon greys to bold plum hues, there’s something to suit both minimalists and maximalists alike.

So if you, like me, have been feeling that urge for a new-season colour palette refresh, keep scrolling to discover the five easy but elegant colour trends that are set to be everywhere in autumn 2026.

1. Midnight

Ferragamo, Burberry, Victoria Beckham, Gucci - Autumn/Winter 2026 - Launchmetrics Spotlight

(Image credit: Ferragamo, Burberry, Victoria Beckham, Gucci - Autumn/Winter 2026 - Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Style Notes: Arguably the closest shade to black, midnight hues dominated the autumn/winter 2026 runways. Effortlessly elegant, expensive-looking. any price point and just as versatile as any neutral, it's the perfect colour for minimalists like me to invest in this season. And don’t just take it from me: the likes of Ferragamo, Gucci, Burberry and Victorita Bekcham are all backing this shade for the new season.

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2. Plum

Michael Kors, Bibhu Mohapatra, Miu Miu, Herm&amp;egrave;s - Autumn/Winter 2026 - Launchmetrics Spotlight

(Image credit: Michael Kors, Bibhu Mohapatra, Miu Miu, Hermès - Autumn/Winter 2026 - Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Style Notes: Whilst the deep burgundy hues that dominated last autumn were undoubtedly sophisticated, for 2026, I’m looking for something that feels just a tad more elevated. And the bold plum ensembles that were showcased on the runway from brands such as Miu Miu and Hermès feel like the perfect fit for my personal style. It feels equally as grown-up as it is fun, and also surprisingly versatile, pairing well with creams, black and even chocolate brown. To me, it adds just the right amount of colour to my minimalist wardrobe without feeling overbearing.

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3. Carbon

Carven, Sportmax, Prada, Bottega Veneta - Autumn/Winter 2026 - Launchmetrics Spotlight

(Image credit: Carven, Sportmax, Prada, Bottega Veneta - Autumn/Winter 2026 - Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Style Notes: Versatile, grown-up, and effortlessly cool, carbon grey has long been a part of my capsule colour palette. And luckily for me, designers are also placing this colour at the forefront for autumn 2026, with brands such as Prada, Bottega Veneta and Sportmax showing head-to-toe looks in this chic hue. From outerwear to heels, I’m very ready to embrace the “groutfit” this season.

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4. Moss

Emporio Armani, Kim Shui, Fendi, Anteprima - Autumn/Winter 2026 - Launchmetrics Spotlight

(Image credit: Emporio Armani, Kim Shui, Fendi, Anteprima - Autumn/Winter 2026 - Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Style Notes: Green has been trending on and off for a few years now, but instead of the warmer, olive-y iterations we saw last year, muted moss green is at the forefront of designers’ minds for the new year. But never fear, as it’s proving to be no less versatile. Seen on the runway on the likes of Fendi and Emporio Armani, moss green will pair effortlessly with black, white, and brown alike, proving its easy-styling ability. Me personally? I’d wear this elegant hue head-to-toe with pops of cream to break it up.

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5. Scarlet

Chanel, Lavin, Chlo&amp;eacute;, Michael Kors - Autumn/Winter 2026 - Launchmetrics Spotlight

(Image credit: Chanel, Lavin, Chloé, Michael Kors - Autumn/Winter 2026 - Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Style Notes: Practically a neutral in the wardrobes of fashion people, it should come as no surprise that scarlet red is back for yet another season. From Chanel to Chloé, it seemed like luxury fashion houses couldn't get enough of this eye-catching shade. And the best part? It’s a foolproof way to earn you compliments no matter the price point you decide to invest in.

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Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Junior Writer

As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.