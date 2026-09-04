Hold the Trainers—This Smart Flat Shoe Elevates Any Airport Outfit

If you want to feel polished at the airport, pause the trainers and wear this smarter flat instead.

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Emma Corrin walks through the airport wearing an all-white outfit with a black bag, black belt and black Derby shoes.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Airport dressing is something of a lost art. Take a stroll through Terminal 3, and you'll be met by a sea of leggings, track pants and trainers peppering every departure gate. Of course, there's nothing wrong with dressing for comfort—in fact, when you're facing a long stint in the air, it should be a key priority. But comfort doesn't have to come at the expense of elegance, and there are plenty of ways to make an airport outfit feel polished without sacrificing practicality.

Making my case, I spotted Emma Corrin touching down in the anti-trainer flat shoe I'm trying to put everyone on to right now. Travelling in Celine's Jazz Shoes (£690), the shoes have the same classic lace-up detailing and structured finish that make trainers such a comfortable option, but swap the thick rubber sole for a slimmer, more flexible base and hardy canvas or mesh for sleek leather, and these offer all the ease you'd want for navigating an airport, with far more polish.

Emma Corrin walks through the airport wearing an all-white outfit with a black bag, black belt and black Derby shoes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No less comfortable but significantly chicer, these simple black shoes deserve a place in the arsenal of any jet-setting fashion person. Styling a near-full Celine look, Emma paired hers with crisp white trousers, a White Cotton Shirt (£750) and Celine's Snap Belt (£690), completing her outfit with Cartier's new Clash de Cartier bag (£3900) slung over her shoulder.

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Elegant without feeling fussy, Emma has crafted one of the chicest in-flight outfits I've come across this season. Inspired by her elevated ensemble, read on to shop the sleek flat Derby shoes I'm recommending below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.