Airport dressing is something of a lost art. Take a stroll through Terminal 3, and you'll be met by a sea of leggings, track pants and trainers peppering every departure gate. Of course, there's nothing wrong with dressing for comfort—in fact, when you're facing a long stint in the air, it should be a key priority. But comfort doesn't have to come at the expense of elegance, and there are plenty of ways to make an airport outfit feel polished without sacrificing practicality.
Making my case, I spotted Emma Corrin touching down in the anti-trainer flat shoe I'm trying to put everyone on to right now. Travelling in Celine's Jazz Shoes (£690), the shoes have the same classic lace-up detailing and structured finish that make trainers such a comfortable option, but swap the thick rubber sole for a slimmer, more flexible base and hardy canvas or mesh for sleek leather, and these offer all the ease you'd want for navigating an airport, with far more polish.
Elegant without feeling fussy, Emma has crafted one of the chicest in-flight outfits I've come across this season. Inspired by her elevated ensemble, read on to shop the sleek flat Derby shoes I'm recommending below.
Shop Derbies:
Celine
Jazz Shoe
Shop the Derbies that Emma loves.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Lace-Up Shoe
Be quick! Whilst these are fully in stock right now, I can't see that staying the case for long.
H&M
Derby Shoes
Whilst I love these in black, they also come in an elegant shade of cream.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Lace Up Flat Shoes
Add a low-key pop of colour to your autumn rotation.
Charles & Keith
Pippa Leather Derby Flats
Style these with white trouser and a white skirt to get Emma's look.
ASOS DESIGN
Myriad Premium Lace Up Flat Shoes
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
Camper
Casi Myra
These also come in cream, beige and brown.
Lemaire
Souris Flat Classic Derbies
The soft leather finish ensures a comfortable stride.
Soeur
Derbies Orso Black
These are such a chic alternative to classic black trainers.
Proenza Schouler
Glove Lace Up Flats in Nappa
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.