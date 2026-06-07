Over the next few weeks, the bustling streets of London, usually defined by late-night revellers spilling out of pubs during after-work drinks, alfresco diners and an overall raucous energy, will quiet. In its place, a newfound sense of stillness will emerge as the city’s stylish denizens trade the palpable chaos that has come to define it for respites and slow sojourns across all corners of Europe.
There are trusted staples that always get returned to each season: the scintillating Haussmann-designed boulevards of Paris, the opulent warren of canals and palazzos in Venice, the ancient ruins and emerging wine bar scene of Athens. However, this summer, the most tasteful and discerning travellers are setting their sights on more unexplored horizons.
Expanding their field of view far beyond classics like Barcelona and Amsterdam, you’ll find those with the chicest sensibilities escaping the masses and instead hiding away in sun-kissed Aegean islands just east of the Peloponnese, in a grandly resorted 15th-century villa perched on the Tuscan hillside and trekking through the deep-cut canyons of the Caucasus Mountains in remote Georgia.
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Despite the intrepid desire to take the path less travelled, anyone who takes a holiday this season will still face the perennial challenge of packing up their wardrobe into a considered edit that will see them through the entire trip. So, to ensure no crisp linen shirt or lightweight slip skirt gets left behind or overlooked, we here at Who What Wear UK have compiled a guide to the essential European summer outfits to wear this season, as per each trending destination.
Ahead, you’ll not only find a list of the bare necessities you need to take with you for every kind of trip, but expert recommendations on chic restaurants to visit, vintage boutiques to spend hours in and the best hotels to stay in. All that’s left to do is bid you a well-deserving bon voyage…
The Chicest Euro Summer Outfits for 7 Trending 2026 Destinations
1. Hydra, Greece
Style Notes: Dissuading anyone from visiting the turquoise purlieus of the Cyclades is a challenge within itself, but for those seeking a Greek island untouched by forces of time and overtourism, Hydra should suit your needs. A tonic for thronged urbanites, the island is only accessible by ferry and seen on foot as no forms of motorised transport are allowed to drive its cobblestone streets.
Eternally elemental, Hydra became an alcove for artists like Leonard Cohen and Sophia Loren in the 1960s and has continued its reputation as a creative retreat to this day, with contemporary designers like Faithfull and Coperni drawing inspiration from its secret coves and historic port. Be sure to pay a visit to the Deste Foundation’s gallery space, which is located inside an old slaughterhouse and has hosted works from the likes of Jeff Koons and Marcel Duchamp.
Shop the Look:
Alémais
Apollo Mini Dress
ZARA
100% Paper Braided Hat
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Jelly Flip Flops
Reformation
Karla Dress
MANGO
Striped Triangle Bikini Top
H&M
Broderie Anglaise Strappy Top
2. Florence, Italy
Style Notes: It’s hard to overlook the saturated cliffside of Positano or the sandy bays of Palermo. Still, the enduring appeal of Medici-era architecture, Renaissance masterpieces and the quaint apothecary of Santa Maria Novella has made Florence a perpetual destination. In 2026, however, the real draw lies in the unveiling of Villa San Michele, a Belmond Hotel.
Perched high in the Fiesole hills, the breathtaking property underwent 18 months of meticulous renovation to breathe new life into what was originally a 15th-century convent that once had Michelangelo working on its façade. In the weeks since its opening, it’s seen guests including Gwyneth Paltrow and Alexa Chung grace its manicured grounds, already cementing it amongst the canon of luxury Italian destinations like the Gritti Palace and Le Sirenuse. Whilst in town, however, be sure to visit the grand, marble-lined pharmacies like Profumeria Invicta Firenze, 200-year-old lingerie stores like Quercioli & Lucherini and famed culinary establishments like Trattoria Cammillo.