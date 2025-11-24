People Always Ask If I'm From Paris When I Wear This One Winter Sweater

There are some items that you feel a magnetic pull towards and simply cannot resist. At least, that's what I tell myself when I feel the urgent desire to buy something immediately. And while most often it's with vintage Miu Miu pieces on The Real Real, recently it was a new sweater from Sézane, that caught my eye and kept it.
But it's not my fault. Sézane's Angie cardigan has the most subtle balloon sleeves with a crochet detail around the neckline that scallops around the collarbones. What really drew me in was the way the collar sits around the neck, wrapping it with the most beautiful and simple cozy elegance. I walked into the store's latest pop-up store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and walked out with an Angie in the lightest pinkiest pink. The pink feather color is now sold out, but it's still available in black, ecru white, bright red, and forest green. You really can't go wrong with any of them.
Wearing the sweater has also led to an unexpected side effect which is that three strangers on the street have mistaken me for someone who is French. Of course Sézane is where you go when you want to feel French girl chic but I never thought it would actually make me completely embody that hard-to-define je ne se quoi. The Angie cardigan, though, really does have that effect. When people weren't assuming I was French they were assuming the cardigan was something that I had thrifted at a vintage shop abroad. And that's the magic of the Angie, although I have a feeling any of Sézane's perfect sweater offerings will have the same effect—which is exactly why a handful are already sitting in my cart.
Shop the sweater and more, below.
