I've Tried on So Many Pairs of Linen Trousers, But I Always Come Back to My H&M Ones
As soon as spring arrives, there's a shift in my wardrobe, and as I pack away my heavy wools and insulating layers I've discovered this changeover comes in two distinct forms. One is fabrication. Whilst winter essentials take a back seat, the more seasonal fabrics come to the fore, from airy cotton to the most reliable material for the warmer months—linen. In its composition, linen is positioned as a key material as we move into warmer days, thanks to its naturally airy construction, which keeps the wearer cool in any form it comes in, from shirts to dresses to trousers.
The second feature of my wardrobe shift is a change in silhouette, from the structured form of winter, I'm ready to move into more relaxed styles embracing the laid-back nature of the coming months. And if there's one piece that embodies both lightweight textile and ease of design that spring calls for, its linen trousers. Lucky for us, H&M has a wide selection of linen trouser styles to suit all preferences, just in time for the seasonal shift.
With each season comes a key piece that defines it. Autumn claims knitwear, winter is all about a great coat, and spring and summer share in the brilliance of the linen trouser. It's not just the airy composition that suits these to the warmer months, but the relaxed feel of linen, making for an understated addition to any outfit. What's more, the natural crinkling makes it a fuss-free item, requiring no ironing which is always a win in my eyes. True to form, H&M has considered that style is personal, with a mix of wide-leg, tailored and slimmer styles to suit the wearers individual needs. Plus, the styles are offered up in a range of versatile neutrals, as well as few stand-out shades to make finding the pair for you even easier.
Now, let's scroll on to explore the 6 different cuts available at H&M in their linen trousers.
SHOP H&M LINEN TROUSERS
1. Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers
Style Notes: Featuring an elasticated waist and easy tie-front style, this relaxed pair of linen trousers combines comfort and style suitable of all occasions from office to holiday.
I'm always a big fan of stripes, especially in versatile neutral shades.
So many great outfits can be built from a pair of black linen trousers.
This shade has recently arrived, and I have a feeling it won't stick around for long.
2. Ankle-Length Linen Trousers
Style Notes: For those hunting for a cropped style, you can't go wrong with H&M's ankle-length linen trousers. The higher leg length gives the chance to show off a sleek shoe too, and this style comes in a range of brilliant shades.
From the straight silhouette to the waistband, comfort is guaranteed.
3. Wide Linen Trousers
Style Notes: Wide-leg styles are here to stay, and for spring H&M is offering a 100% linen trouser in this fashion-forward silhouette whilst keeping the relaxed fit with an elastic waistband.
4. Tailored Linen Trousers
Style Notes: For those looking for a slightly smarter edge to their linen wares, look to the tailored linen trousers that feature a classic tailoring waistband and feature a contemporary wide leg silhouette.
I'm styling this pair with the matching blazer.
5. Linen-Blend Joggers
Style Notes: Take the ease of sweatpants and add a spring-ready linen finish and you get the linen-blend joggers. Note the slight tapering that mimics the cuffed shape of a tracksuit.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
