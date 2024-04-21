I've Tried on So Many Pairs of Linen Trousers, But I Always Come Back to My H&M Ones

As soon as spring arrives, there's a shift in my wardrobe, and as I pack away my heavy wools and insulating layers I've discovered this changeover comes in two distinct forms. One is fabrication. Whilst winter essentials take a back seat, the more seasonal fabrics come to the fore, from airy cotton to the most reliable material for the warmer months—linen. In its composition, linen is positioned as a key material as we move into warmer days, thanks to its naturally airy construction, which keeps the wearer cool in any form it comes in, from shirts to dresses to trousers.

The second feature of my wardrobe shift is a change in silhouette, from the structured form of winter, I'm ready to move into more relaxed styles embracing the laid-back nature of the coming months. And if there's one piece that embodies both lightweight textile and ease of design that spring calls for, its linen trousers. Lucky for us, H&M has a wide selection of linen trouser styles to suit all preferences, just in time for the seasonal shift.

With each season comes a key piece that defines it. Autumn claims knitwear, winter is all about a great coat, and spring and summer share in the brilliance of the linen trouser. It's not just the airy composition that suits these to the warmer months, but the relaxed feel of linen, making for an understated addition to any outfit. What's more, the natural crinkling makes it a fuss-free item, requiring no ironing which is always a win in my eyes. True to form, H&M has considered that style is personal, with a mix of wide-leg, tailored and slimmer styles to suit the wearers individual needs. Plus, the styles are offered up in a range of versatile neutrals, as well as few stand-out shades to make finding the pair for you even easier.

Now, let's scroll on to explore the 6 different cuts available at H&M in their linen trousers.

SHOP H&M LINEN TROUSERS

1. Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers

Style Notes: Featuring an elasticated waist and easy tie-front style, this relaxed pair of linen trousers combines comfort and style suitable of all occasions from office to holiday.

H&M Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers £16 SHOP NOW Light shades add a fresh edge to all spring looks.

H&M Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers £16 SHOP NOW I'm always a big fan of stripes, especially in versatile neutral shades.

H&M Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers £16 SHOP NOW So many great outfits can be built from a pair of black linen trousers.

H&M Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers £16 SHOP NOW This shade has recently arrived, and I have a feeling it won't stick around for long.

H&M Linen-Blend Trousers £22 SHOP NOW Inject a touch of spring into your wardrobe with this playful green hue.

H&M Linen-Blend Trousers £22 SHOP NOW Yes, they have pockets.

2. Ankle-Length Linen Trousers

Style Notes: For those hunting for a cropped style, you can't go wrong with H&M's ankle-length linen trousers. The higher leg length gives the chance to show off a sleek shoe too, and this style comes in a range of brilliant shades.

H&M Ankle-Length Linen Trousers £28 SHOP NOW These immediately went in my basket.

H&M Ankle-Length Linen Trousers £28 SHOP NOW From the straight silhouette to the waistband, comfort is guaranteed.

H&M Ankle-Length Linen Trousers £28 SHOP NOW I'm very into the combination of white and beige here.

3. Wide Linen Trousers

Style Notes: Wide-leg styles are here to stay, and for spring H&M is offering a 100% linen trouser in this fashion-forward silhouette whilst keeping the relaxed fit with an elastic waistband.

H&M Wide Linen Trousers £25 SHOP NOW A full linen look is one I rely on throughout spring and summer.

H&M Wide Linen Trousers £25 SHOP NOW Easy to dress up or down.

4. Tailored Linen Trousers

Style Notes: For those looking for a slightly smarter edge to their linen wares, look to the tailored linen trousers that feature a classic tailoring waistband and feature a contemporary wide leg silhouette.

H&M Tailored Linen Trousers £55 SHOP NOW A pair to reach for from office looks to evenings abroad.

H&M Tailored Linen Trousers £55 SHOP NOW I'm styling this pair with the matching blazer.

H&M Tailored Linen-Blend Trousers £38 SHOP NOW Nothing says spring like white linen.

H&M Tailored Linen-Blend Trousers £38 SHOP NOW Navy is just as timeless as black.

5. Linen-Blend Joggers

Style Notes: Take the ease of sweatpants and add a spring-ready linen finish and you get the linen-blend joggers. Note the slight tapering that mimics the cuffed shape of a tracksuit.

H&M Linen-Blend Joggers £28 SHOP NOW You'll end up wearing these on repeat.

H&M Linen-Blend Joggers £28 SHOP NOW The cuffed hem adds to the relaxed appeal of this pair.