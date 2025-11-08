From Galas to Black-Tie Weddings, These Are the 27 Plus-Size Formal Dresses I Actually Want to Wear

Between a black-tie wedding, a charity gala, and a few holiday soirées that promise "festive formal" dress codes, my social calendar is suddenly brimming at the end of the year. My closet? Not so much. As a plus-size fashion editor, I've long felt that finding the right formal dress is a bit like decoding a riddle: silhouettes that never seem to fit, fabrics that cling where they shouldn't, and styles that forget curves exist. This year, though, I'm determined to find dresses that make me feel as stunning as the invitation suggests.
Enter Daniel Sánchez—the creative director of Azazie, the direct-to-consumer brand that's quietly revolutionizing how women shop for formalwear. Known for its inclusive sizing (0–30, plus custom options at no extra cost), Azazie has become a go-to for bridesmaids, wedding guests, and anyone looking for a gown that's actually made to move with you, not against you.
According to Sanchez, the rules have shifted in the last few years when it comes to formal and black-tie attire. "The modern approach to formal dressing is less about strict rules and more about personal expression within polish," Sanchez explains. "The focus has shifted toward individuality: what makes you feel confident, elegant, and true to your personal style. It's formality redefined for the modern era."
With that in mind, I rounded up the plus-size formal dresses I actually want to wear this season. Keep scrolling to shop the best styles for every invitation on your list.
What are some things to keep in mind when ordering a formal or black-tie dress?
According to Sanchez, fit is absolutely everything. "No matter how stunning the design, it has to complement your shape and feel comfortable enough to move, sit, and dance in," he explains. Azazie offers custom sizing at no extra cost, an automatic plus when it comes to shopping for your size online. "When browsing, focus on fabric and construction details that elevate the overall look—structured bodices, quality linings, and smooth draping," he adds. If you're heading to a black-tie affair, Sanchez suggests refined textures and fabrics that aren't prone to creasing.
What are the differences between formal dresses and black-tie dresses?
Although modern times have relaxed rules a bit, there's still a difference between the dress codes. "While both dress codes call for elevated dressing, black-tie is the most polished and traditional—it's your floor-length-gown moment," Sanchez says. "Think sweeping silhouettes, luxe fabrics like satin or chiffon, and a touch of glamour, whether through a statement neckline or refined embellishment." Formal dresses allow for a bit more freedom, and shorter styles such as midi dresses and tea-length dresses, are on the table. "You can play with modern details—like a sleek slit, minimalist silhouette, or bold color—while still looking sophisticated," Sanchez adds.
What formal dresses and black-tie dresses are the most flattering?
Even though any dress can be flattering on any body type, your comfort level and ease around what you're wearing should be prioritized to ensure you look and feel your best during a fancy event. Sanchez suggests highlighting your favorite features—whether it be your waist, shoulders, or neckline—by choosing different shapes and silhouettes that call attention to those parts of your body. "A cinched waist or strategic draping can create beautiful balance, while structured bodices add definition. With black-tie and formal events, the dress code should enhance your style, not limit it," Sanchez explains. "That's why we design with inclusivity in mind, offering sizes 0–30 and custom fits so every guest can show up feeling stunning and completely themselves."
Shop Azazie Plus-Size Formal Dresses
Shop More of the Best Plus-Size Formal Dresses
Arrange Curve
Scarf Neck Square Cut Column Midi Dress in Mono Color Block
Eloquii
Swirl Bodice Maxi Dress
Reformation
Oren Silk Dress
Eloquii
Tie Front Mock Neck Maxi Dress
Reformation
Anaiis Silk Dress
Arrange
Sculpted One Shoulder Maxi Dress With Micro Pleat Hem in Chocolate
Eloquii
Hardware Detail Cape Maxi Dress
Bhldn
Scottie One-Shoulder Side-Slit Stretch Satin Maxi Dress
Reformation
Bianca Silk Dress
Arrange
Applique Floral Tie Neck Blouson Sleeves Trapeze Maxi Dress in Cobalt Blue
Quiz
Scuba Crepe Bardot Wrap Maxi Dress
Eloquii
Pleated Cape Gown
ASOS Curve
Long Sleeve Chiffon Maxi Dress With Cross Stitch Waist Detail in Soft Olive Green
Eloquii
Pleated Bodice Bow Detail Dress
Reformation
Bianca Silk Dress
Arrange
Structured Crepe Long Sleeve Maxi Dress With Chiffon Overlay in Red