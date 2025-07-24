I Gasped When I Saw H&M's New Collection—4 Elegant Outfits That Could Pass For Designer

At this point in the summer season, I always like to take a step back and analyse my wardrobe. Already, it’s been faced with a flurry of heatwaves and a few cooler moments, and now I’m searching for new ways to mix and match my pieces for fresh outfit inspiration. With the sunshine set to return and a series of holidays in my calendar, taking stock of my wardrobe is at the forefront of my mind, and searching for a few new pieces to refresh my looks and create an elegant edit that I can pack in a suitcase is currently all I can think about. On my lunch break, I headed to the high street to explore the new arrivals and found myself spending an hour trying on four chic looks at H&M.
As a shopper, I’m incredibly cautious when I add any new piece to my wardrobe. Each item goes through a thorough check before reaching my wish list, let alone moving to my basket. Any new style under consideration has to be able to be styled in various ways. Take a great blouse that can work with linen trousers, pair with denim shorts, or match a floaty skirt, offering a variety of possibilities. Or a pretty dress (and I’ve found a real standout below) that can be thrown on with sandals for day or elevated for dinners out. Of course, a timeless appeal is always expected, as even my high street buys are expected to earn their keep for years in my wardrobe (and they do). Truthfully, I hit the jackpot on my recent trip.
Below, I’ve put together four sleek summer outfits. Whether you’re looking for a reliable capsule for your upcoming weekend away, or simply need a few more looks in your summer-in-the-city rotation, I hope that these give you plenty of inspiration. For those searching for an elegant dress, I’ve found the one for you. Alongside, a pretty blouse and linen trouser combination that can be pulled out for a weekend spent in a local café or strolling through the cobblestone streets of Provence. I’m always drawn to a touch of tailoring, and a polished combination of a crisp shirt and tailored shorts is one I’ve turned to for years. Finally, a mix-and-match top and skirt brings an elegant feel with plenty of versatility to be restyled with your favourite staple buys.
Keep scrolling to explore the four elegant summer looks I just created at H&M.
Shop The 4 Summer Outfits I Just Tried On at H&M
1. Blouse + Linen-Blend Trousers
Style Notes: I, for one, have been leaning into the return of the boho aesthetic with various pretty blouses this season, and H&M's khaki, balloon-sleeve style is the latest to catch my eye. It's a shade that always feels incredibly premium, and is even better when paired with white linen-blend trousers. To complete the look, I chose a pair of tonal sandals faux suede finish for an added premium feel.
Shop the look:
H&M
Balloon-Sleeved Blouse
The elasticated sleeve cuffs allow you to push up the sleeves for an even more dramatic shape.
H&M
Linen-Blend Drawstring Trousers
A summer hero every single year.
H&M
Crossover-Strap Sandals
This pair was not only a contemporary finishing touch, but also incredibly comfortable.
2. Easy Dress + Chic Bag
Style Notes: This was the first piece that I tried on, and immediately I knew we were on to something good. This dress did in fact join my forever wardrobe. With an pretty scoop neckline, short puff-sleeves and a comfortable elasticated waistband, this is the kind of dress that can be styled for day or night as you please, and always looks high end with a smattering of jewellery. For everyday, I'm styling this with a sleek tote bag and easy sandals.
Shop the look:
H&M
Off-The-Shoulder Poplin Dress
I've been wearing this dress on repeat.
H&M
Leather Sandals
The deep burgundy shade and 100% leather composition sets this pair apart.
H&M
Canvas Crossbody Bag
There's a very high end look to this bag. Carry in hand, or wear over the shoulder with the detachable strap.
3. Classic Shirt + Tailored Shorts
Style Notes: Tailoring features heavily in my wardrobe, even through the summer months, and my blueprint for the warmest days is a crisp shirt and tailored shorts. This burgundy and white striped style is one that can transition easily through the months, with an elegant twist that can lend itself to the office or a beachside cover-up. Here, I've paired the shirt with tailored shorts, but I'm also planning on styling it with the a-line skirt below and easy denim cut-offs.
Shop the look:
H&M
Oversized Poplin Shirt
I sized up with this shirt for an oversized feel.
H&M
Tailored Shorts
A smart addition to any summer look.
H&M
Flip-Flops
I also have these flip-flops. The textured finish brings an expensive-looking finish.
4. Pretty Top + Broderie Skirt
Style Notes: We all know about the iconic pairing of a nice top and jeans, but this summer I'm mixing it up with a broderie skirt. The monochromatic pairing lends itself to dressier moments, pairing easily with heels for an elegant look for evening. For day, I'd also swap in a simple tank top and flip-flops, or pair the pretty top with linen trousers for a more casual look.
Shop the look:
H&M
Short Blouse
This sweet top also comes in white and a blue stripe version.
H&M
Broderie Anglaise Skirt
Note all the intricate details of this playful Broderie Anglaise dress.
H&M
Heeled Strappy Sandals
Take any look to a whole new level with refined strappy heels.
Shop More H&M New-In Buys
H&M
Maxi Jersey Dress
This is only available online, otherwise I would have tried it on in an instant.
H&M
Interlock Blazer
If the sophisticated silhouette of this blazer convinced you it was designer, I wouldn't blame you.
H&M
Oversized Blouse
Another blouse that is currently on my wish list.
H&M
Ankle-Length Cotton Trousers
An easy, pull-on pair to rely on on the hottest days.
H&M
Broderie Anglaise Skirt
A white skirt is one of my most worn summer buys.
H&M
Linen-Blend Wrap Dress
Just add accessories.
H&M
Wide Jeans
H&M's best-selling jeans are back.
H&M
Halterneck Waistcoat
I predict that this sleek waistcoat will move fast.
H&M
Tailored Bermuda Shorts
For those who prefer a longline hem, look to tailored Bermuda shorts.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.