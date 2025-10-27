Lydia Peckham's Nuremberg Premiere Look Is a Love Letter to Old Hollywood

Actress Lydia Peckham looks at herself in the mirror before heading out to the Nuremberg AFI Film Festival premiere.
(Image credit: Damien Blue)
Lydia Peckham is coming off a "pinch me" week in Los Angeles. The first half was a Robin Hood affair, with the actress joining the cast and crew of the 10-episode series to fête the new MGM+ drama ahead of its November 2 release. The second half was all about Sony Pictures Classics' Nuremberg—the American historical drama that chronicles the true story of the war-crime trials held by the Allied nations against the defeated Nazi regime—culminating with the film's glamorous AFI Fest premiere.

It's the latter moment that has us at the Who What Wear offices abuzz thanks to Peckham's stunning Patou number. Covered in black sequins and featuring a plunging halter neckline, the diaphanous gown is equal parts timeless and modern. Finishing the look with soft curls and a striking red lip, the actress was evocative of a classic Hollywood screen star, which, she later tells us, was precisely the plan.

In her "beautiful bubble" with the likes of Olivia Dean and Charli XCX playing on the speakers, Peckham and her team of talented artists created a look to remember, and she documented the whole process exclusively for Who What Wear.

Photo of Lydia Beckham getting her hair and makeup done for the Nuremberg AFI Film Festival premiere.

(Image credit: Damien Blue)

"A magical whirlwind of golden lights and elegance, that’s how my week in Los Angeles felt. This city has a magnetic energy, and during the premiere of Nuremberg at the AFI Film Festival, it was at its peak; charged with cinematic history and anticipation."

Photo of Lydia Beckham getting ready for the Nuremberg AFI Film Festival premiere. Her makeup artist is about to apply red lipstick.

(Image credit: Damien Blue)

A photo of Lydia Peckham in the glam chair, her glam completed before the Nuremberg AFI Film Festival premiere. She is wearing a white robe and has soft curls and a deep red lip.

(Image credit: Damien Blue)

"As I get ready, I like music to be playing. I’ll choose a different playlist depending on how I want my ‘vibe’ to match that night’s premiere. We had some Charlie xcx, Olivia Dean, and Billie Eilish on tonight’s list. Laughter is also key. I love to have fun whilst glamming."

Lydia Peckham&#039;s Patou black sequin gown hanging solo on a rack.

(Image credit: Damien Blue)

Still life shot of Lydia Peckham&#039;s Casadei black stain peep-toe pumps, black clutch, and Patou black sequin dress.

(Image credit: Damien Blue)

"My incredible Patou dress, a silhouette that whispers of another era but walks entirely in the present, felt like the perfect bridge between worlds. The soft waves, the red lip, the shimmer of sequins catching the light… a love letter to the timeless women of old Hollywood."

Lydia Peckham gets final hair touches.

(Image credit: Damien Blue)

Lydia Beckham gets final glam touch-ups.

(Image credit: Damien Blue)

"I love premieres, bringing all the big bold creatives that put their sweat blood and tears into the film back together after who knows how long. The shared anticipation and pride is such a connecting force between all the cast."

Lydia Peckham looks at herself in the mirror before heading to the Nuremberg AFI Film Festival premiere. She is wearing a black sequin gown with plunging halter neckline.

(Image credit: Damien Blue)

Portrait of Lydia Peckham in her final look ahead of the Nuremberg AFI Film Festival premiere.

(Image credit: Damien Blue)

"BOOM! The magic has come together! It’s everything I dreamed of and more."

Lydia Peckham stands next to a mirror in her final Nuremberg premiere look.

(Image credit: Damien Blue)

"The elevator, that transition from calm to the storm. Leaving the beautiful bubble you’ve created in your hotel suite, stepping out into reality. I’M ABOUT TO SHOW MY WORK TO THE WORLD!"

Portrait photo of Lydia Peckham in her final look before the Nuremberg premiere.

(Image credit: Damien Blue)

A photo of Lydia Peckham in her final look before hearing to the Nuremberg premiere. She is wearing a black sequin Patou gown with plunging halter neckline and a red lip.

(Image credit: Damien Blue)

"But beyond the perfect Patou dress, stunning old Hollywood wave and red lips, it’s the women behind this moment that ground me and bring such a sense of joy and strength. Charlene (publicist), Ali (stylist), Jenny (hair), and Kara (makeup). The power I feel from having insanely talented and intuitive female energy around me, in some ways, reminded me of Lila’s world (my character in Nuremberg), in a postwar, masculine time, the bond between women must have been a quiet kind of strength, holding everything together behind the scenes."

Nuremberg is in theaters November 7.

