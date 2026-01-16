Picture this: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, with snow glinting off the Tyrolean Alps behind her, is bundled in a faux fur jacket so soft, you can almost feel it through the screen. Of course, it’s by Phoebe Philo, the chicer-than-chic brand that makes my bank account quietly weep.
But let’s get real for a second: No one should drop six figures on outerwear, no matter how good the pieces are. The good news? You don’t have to choose between looking stylish and going into credit card debt. I’ve rounded up some seriously stylish alternatives, from cozy, trend-friendly picks at H&M to elevated choices at Nordstrom, that give you the vibe of high-end designer duds without the high-end bill. My favorite of the bunch is English Factory's Peplum Faux Fur Coat ($150) because it's a more wearable version of Huntington-Whiteley's exaggerated peplum shape. Scroll down to see what Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently wore in Austria, and shop similar items for a fraction of the price.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.