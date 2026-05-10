Anyone who knows me will tell you that I’ve never been one to follow trends. I think it's all well and good to have the latest craze, but to me, looking expensive and polished will always be difficult without having those key capsule wardrobe staples in place. And I find that mastering the art of elegant dressing during the warmer months is even more challenging.
So, with the upcoming summer season approaching, I've already started to think about which trusty staples will form the foundation of my everyday wardrobe. And after months of observing what’s trending on the 2026 runways, scrolling on TikTok and Instagram, and spotting street style on my commute to and from the Who What Wear office, I’ve managed to narrow it down to seven versatile staples that I'll be wearing on repeat this season. And it should come as no surprise that I immediately turned to my favourite high street stores, Zara, COS and H&M, to shop them.
Perfectly balancing on-trend appeal with an equally timeless aesthetic, I consistently turn to these three high-street heroes for designer-passing pieces that will stand the test of time. And very quickly, my basket was filled with a myriad of summer staples that are chic, easy to style and, most importantly, look way pricier than they are. And luckily for you, I’ve rounded up items that perfectly fit this description below.
Keep scrolling to shop the seven designer-looking Zara, COS, and H&M staples that I’m adding to my summer 2026 capsule wardrobe.
7 Zara, H&M and COS Buys I'm Adding to My Summer Wardrobe
1. Midi Dress
Style Notes: Dress season is finally here, and a midi iteration acts as a throw-on style that you can take from day to night with ease. Simply swap out your flat sandals and raffia bag for a pair of kitten heels and a statement clutch.