The Trainer Colour Trend Everyone With Expensive Taste Is Buying

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

Having expensive taste is both a blessing and a curse, but it's a blessing when it comes to trainers. A great pair of trainers can elevate an entire outfit, and there's one sneaker colour trend, in particular, that'll appeal to anyone with expensive taste. That trend is the ever-versatile tan trainers, and Lily Collins just wore a pair of her own in London.

Collins opted for Adidas' buzzy Handball Spezial trainers in the Earth Strata shade. The shoes also represented another current trend: suede trainers. If you really want to elevate your outfit, opt for a pair of tan suede trainers. They go with everything (including Collins' colourful plaid coat) and are appropriate for every season of the year.

With that, keep scrolling to shop Collins' exact trainers along with a handful of other tan trainers I love. (And did I mention that I've added no less than three pairs of tan trainers to my own collection this year?)

Lily Collins wearing a plaid coat and tan Adidas sneakers

(Image credit: Splash by Shuttershock)

Shop Lily Collins' Trainers:

Adidas Originals Handball Spezial Gum Sole Trainers in Brown and White
adidas Originals
Handball Spezial Gum Sole Trainers

Shop More Tan Trainers:

Sportivo Active Embroidered Shearling-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
TOD'S
Sportivo Active Embroidered Shearling-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

Phoenix Waffle Suede and Leather-Trimmed Canvas Sneakers
NIKE
Phoenix Waffle Suede and Leather-Trimmed Canvas Sneakers

9060 Rubber-Trimmed Suede and Mesh Sneakers
NEW BALANCE
9060 Rubber-Trimmed Suede and Mesh Sneakers

Converse Chuck 70 Hi Trainers in Tan
Converse
Chuck 70 Hi Trainers in Tan

New Balance 574 Women's Trainers
New Balance
574 Women's Trainers

Superga 2750 Suede Trainers, Beige
Superga
2750 Suede Trainers

office, Gazelle
office
Gazelle

onitsukatiger, Mexico 66
onitsukatiger
Mexico 66

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸