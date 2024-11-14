The Trainer Colour Trend Everyone With Expensive Taste Is Buying

Having expensive taste is both a blessing and a curse, but it's a blessing when it comes to trainers. A great pair of trainers can elevate an entire outfit, and there's one sneaker colour trend, in particular, that'll appeal to anyone with expensive taste. That trend is the ever-versatile tan trainers, and Lily Collins just wore a pair of her own in London.

Collins opted for Adidas' buzzy Handball Spezial trainers in the Earth Strata shade. The shoes also represented another current trend: suede trainers. If you really want to elevate your outfit, opt for a pair of tan suede trainers. They go with everything (including Collins' colourful plaid coat) and are appropriate for every season of the year.

With that, keep scrolling to shop Collins' exact trainers along with a handful of other tan trainers I love. (And did I mention that I've added no less than three pairs of tan trainers to my own collection this year?)

Shop Lily Collins' Trainers:

adidas Originals Handball Spezial Gum Sole Trainers £90 SHOP NOW

Shop More Tan Trainers:

TOD'S Sportivo Active Embroidered Shearling-Trimmed Suede Sneakers £790 SHOP NOW

NIKE Phoenix Waffle Suede and Leather-Trimmed Canvas Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW

NEW BALANCE 9060 Rubber-Trimmed Suede and Mesh Sneakers £145 SHOP NOW

Converse Chuck 70 Hi Trainers in Tan £85 SHOP NOW

New Balance 574 Women's Trainers £95 SHOP NOW

Superga 2750 Suede Trainers £71 SHOP NOW