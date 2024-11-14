The Trainer Colour Trend Everyone With Expensive Taste Is Buying
Having expensive taste is both a blessing and a curse, but it's a blessing when it comes to trainers. A great pair of trainers can elevate an entire outfit, and there's one sneaker colour trend, in particular, that'll appeal to anyone with expensive taste. That trend is the ever-versatile tan trainers, and Lily Collins just wore a pair of her own in London.
Collins opted for Adidas' buzzy Handball Spezial trainers in the Earth Strata shade. The shoes also represented another current trend: suede trainers. If you really want to elevate your outfit, opt for a pair of tan suede trainers. They go with everything (including Collins' colourful plaid coat) and are appropriate for every season of the year.
With that, keep scrolling to shop Collins' exact trainers along with a handful of other tan trainers I love. (And did I mention that I've added no less than three pairs of tan trainers to my own collection this year?)
Shop Lily Collins' Trainers:
Shop More Tan Trainers:
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
The Sneaker Color Trend Everyone With Expensive Taste Is Buying
Including Lily Collins.
By Allyson Payer
-
The Rich-Looking Sneaker Trend That's Set to Dominate in 2025
Wealth's the word.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
I Already Know This Is Going to Be the Biggest Sneaker Trend of 2025
It's suddenly everywhere.
By Maxine Eggenberger
-
The Best Under-$500 Suede Items From Shopbop, Nordstrom, and Revolve
The texture of the season.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Lily Allen Just Wore the Sellout Trending Sneakers Fashion People Are Sourcing Through Expert Shoppers
Everyone wants a pair.
By Natalie Munro
-
Olivia Wilde Wore the Sold-Out Sneakers I'm Desperate to Get My Hands On
Found 'em.
By Eliza Huber
-
Gracie Abrams Wore Fall's Most Expensive-Looking Sneaker Trend in NYC With Paul Mescal
It's chic.
By Allyson Payer
-
Kate Middleton Paired 2024's Two Biggest It Colors With Winter's Most Coveted Shoe Trend
She's the definition of seasonally appropriate.
By Allyson Payer