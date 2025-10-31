Rihanna Just Wore the Only Winter Boot Trend That's As Iconic As She Is

This winter, I’m channeling my inner Rihanna and taking just as many risks with my personal style. That said, I tend to be a uniform dresser, so my winter moodboard is starting to look drastically different than what’s in my current closet, but I’m going to make it work. If there’s one thing about style icon Rih, it’s that she always has an interesting shoe to make her outfits pop. Her recent outfit in Los Angeles wasn’t an exception.
She wore a simple olive green button-down dress, accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and snakeskin knee-high boots by Anima Muaddi. She’s an avid wearer of the brand, having been spotted in various pairs, namely the popular clear heels. Her looks never cease to amaze me. She turned a simple dress into a look just by adding these winter-friendly boots to her outfit. I already had a sneaking suspicion that snakeskin boots would be the It shoe for fall and winter, and Rihanna wearing the winter shoe trend just confirmed it.
If you’re on the hunt for a pair of boots that will actually make you look as cool as Rihanna, keep scrolling through to recreate this look and shop similar snakeskin boots.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.