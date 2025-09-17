Dark-Blue Jeans Are Definitely "In" for Fall 2025, But so Is This Other Elegant Denim Wash

If you've read our fall trend guide or any of our recent shopping roundups, you're likely aware that dark blue or indigo jeans are a hot denim trend for fall 2025. That said, since the denim category is so vast, dark blue isn't the only wash that will be big in the upcoming season; black is another trending hue. Designers like Agolde, Toteme, and Khaite have endorsed black jeans, as have It fashion girls like Elsa Hosk, who was recently spotted wearing a pair.
While walking around NYC this week, Hosk was seen wearing high-waisted, slim black jeans that puddled over her Prada pumps. She paired them with a simple leather belt, a white T-shirt, and an elegant leather jacket that cinched at the waist, creating a chic everyday look built on elevated wardrobe basics.
You might think of black jeans as a fall wardrobe staple that never really goes out of style—and in many ways, that's true. Interestingly enough, we didn't see them much last fall. But this year? They're back—and we know they'll be everywhere as fashion insiders are already embracing them ahead of the cold-weather season. And it's no surprise, since they give off a polished and sleek vibe from their uniform wash. That said, if you're adding a new pair to your collection, look for ones with a high or mid-rise and a straight-leg or slightly boot-cut hem. Keep scrolling to shop the best styles and the pieces needed to recreate Hosk's chic city look.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.