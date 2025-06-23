Black Jeans Are on Hiatus—This Is the Denim Color Trend It Girls Are Wearing With Heels

In case you hadn't heard, Hailey Bieber made the cross-country trip and was out and about in NYC all weekend. I find that her NYC outfits are some of her best outfits, and the past several days have been no exception. Among other things, she was spotted wearing polka-dot capri leggings and a kelly green satin dress. For a night out with Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone at buzzy Upper East Side restaurant Chez Fifi, Bieber opted for jeans, and the denim color trend she wore is the perfect summer swap.

That trend is light-wash jeans, which Bieber paired with a black tee and leather jacket. Honestly, I used to be against light-wash jeans at night, instead opting for black jeans or an elegant dark wash, but those feel a bit heavy for summer. Bieber's choice to pair her jeans with heels (Saint Laurent stiletto mules, to be exact) has converted me. The shoes instantly elevate the innately casual light-wash jeans, and Bieber isn't the only It girl who's going the light-wash-jeans-and-heels route. Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk are just a couple of celebrities who have worn the combination this year, and now that it's summer, I'm positive they won't be the last.

Keep scrolling for styling inspiration (including the very recent Hailey Bieber look) and to shop light-wash jeans and heels to wear with them.

(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: The Row Park Leather Tote ($1550); Saint Laurent Babylone 90 Leather Mules ($1050)

More It Girls Wearing the Trend

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Me+Em Off-the-Shoulder Top ($135); Chanel sunglasses

(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid)

On Elsa Hosk: Hermès bag

Shop Light-Wash Jeans and Heels to Wear With Them