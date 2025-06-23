Black Jeans Are on Hiatus—This Is the Denim Color Trend It Girls Are Wearing With Heels
In case you hadn't heard, Hailey Bieber made the cross-country trip and was out and about in NYC all weekend. I find that her NYC outfits are some of her best outfits, and the past several days have been no exception. Among other things, she was spotted wearing polka-dot capri leggings and a kelly green satin dress. For a night out with Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone at buzzy Upper East Side restaurant Chez Fifi, Bieber opted for jeans, and the denim color trend she wore is the perfect summer swap.
That trend is light-wash jeans, which Bieber paired with a black tee and leather jacket. Honestly, I used to be against light-wash jeans at night, instead opting for black jeans or an elegant dark wash, but those feel a bit heavy for summer. Bieber's choice to pair her jeans with heels (Saint Laurent stiletto mules, to be exact) has converted me. The shoes instantly elevate the innately casual light-wash jeans, and Bieber isn't the only It girl who's going the light-wash-jeans-and-heels route. Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk are just a couple of celebrities who have worn the combination this year, and now that it's summer, I'm positive they won't be the last.
Keep scrolling for styling inspiration (including the very recent Hailey Bieber look) and to shop light-wash jeans and heels to wear with them.
On Hailey Bieber: The Row Park Leather Tote ($1550); Saint Laurent Babylone 90 Leather Mules ($1050)
More It Girls Wearing the Trend
On Bella Hadid: Me+Em Off-the-Shoulder Top ($135); Chanel sunglasses
On Elsa Hosk: Hermès bag
Shop Light-Wash Jeans and Heels to Wear With Them
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
No One Will Wear This New Legging Trend With Sneakers—Just Heels
Including Hailey Bieber, apparently.
-
GapStudio's New "Liquid-Soft" Jeans Are About to Go Viral
Plus, Lila Moss fronts the campaign.
-
If You Wear This Jean-and-Flat-Shoe Combination While Traveling, I'll Know You Have Cool Style
A go-to chic travel outfit is a must this season.
-
I'm a Corporate Girlie Now—32 J.Crew Pieces That Have Me Excited for My Morning Commute
For a fashionable 9-to-5.
-
J.Lo, Hailey Bieber, and Kourtney Kardashian All Own White Swimsuits From This Brand
Most pieces are under $100.
-
Shopbop Has So Many New Discounted Gems—I'm Losing It Over These 27 Sale Finds
Summer standouts at up to 70% off.
-
See You in the Fall, Skinny Jeans—This Trend Is So Much Better With Flats for Summer
Casual, chic, and comfortable all in one.
-
So *This* Is the Cutest Outfit for Wine Tasting in Napa Valley, According to Hailey Bieber
I agree.