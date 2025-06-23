Black Jeans Are on Hiatus—This Is the Denim Color Trend It Girls Are Wearing With Heels

In case you hadn't heard, Hailey Bieber made the cross-country trip and was out and about in NYC all weekend. I find that her NYC outfits are some of her best outfits, and the past several days have been no exception. Among other things, she was spotted wearing polka-dot capri leggings and a kelly green satin dress. For a night out with Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone at buzzy Upper East Side restaurant Chez Fifi, Bieber opted for jeans, and the denim color trend she wore is the perfect summer swap.

That trend is light-wash jeans, which Bieber paired with a black tee and leather jacket. Honestly, I used to be against light-wash jeans at night, instead opting for black jeans or an elegant dark wash, but those feel a bit heavy for summer. Bieber's choice to pair her jeans with heels (Saint Laurent stiletto mules, to be exact) has converted me. The shoes instantly elevate the innately casual light-wash jeans, and Bieber isn't the only It girl who's going the light-wash-jeans-and-heels route. Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk are just a couple of celebrities who have worn the combination this year, and now that it's summer, I'm positive they won't be the last.

Keep scrolling for styling inspiration (including the very recent Hailey Bieber look) and to shop light-wash jeans and heels to wear with them.

Hailey Bieber wearing a black leather jacket with light-wash jeans and heels in NYC.

(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: The Row Park Leather Tote ($1550); Saint Laurent Babylone 90 Leather Mules ($1050)

More It Girls Wearing the Trend

Bella Hadid wearing a brown top, light-wash jeans, and pumps.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Me+Em Off-the-Shoulder Top ($135); Chanel sunglasses

Elsa Hosk wearing a black coat, T-shirt, light-wash jeans, and heels.

(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid)

On Elsa Hosk: Hermès bag

Shop Light-Wash Jeans and Heels to Wear With Them

Levi's 501 90s Jeans
Levi's
501 90s Jeans

Agolde Harper Jeans Mid Rise Relaxed Straight
Agolde
Harper Jeans Mid Rise Relaxed Straight

Madewell, Pieced Barrel-Leg Jeans
Madewell
Pieced Barrel-Leg Jeans

The Smarty Pants Skimp High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
MOTHER
The Smarty Pants Skimp High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Callum Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
KHAITE
Callum Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Babylone 90 Leather Mules
Saint Laurent
Babylone 90 Leather Mules

Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule
Reformation
Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mules

Schutz Elodie Braided Mules
Schutz
Elodie Braided Mules

Unamused Pointed Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Unamused Pointed Toe Mule

Mia Kitten Heel Pointed Toe T-Strap Pump
Khaite
Mia Kitten Heel Pointed Toe T-Strap Pump

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

