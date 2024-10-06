I Just Tried On Marks & Spencer's Autumn Collection—These 4 Pieces Really Wowed Me

Welcome to The Great Try-On. With autumn well and truly in the air, we seized the opportunity to try on some of the best new-in pieces from some of your favourite brands, documenting the process along the way. We believe the best way to shop online is to see an item IRL and read candid reviews, so we hope that this leads you to your most successful purchases of the year.

With the advent of autumn, I have again come to my annual realisation that I have nothing to wear. I thrive during the summer in light cotton dresses, but it's the autumn/winter season that I find the hardest to dress for. Now, I might be overreacting a little, as I definitely have enough to get me through the next few months, but when it's dark outside and I'm staring into my wardrobe with a background of drizzle and a cold breeze, I always get the urge to treat myself to some cosy knitwear, a new coat and a pair of sleek boots.

Although I'm largely content with what I own, there are a couple of gaps I can justify filling with a couple of key wardrobe staples; pieces I've probably over-worn now and are due a refresh. I managed to tick a few of these off with secondhand buys, and now it's time to take to the high street to get me over the finish line. Overwhelmed with options, I headed straight towards a reliable old favourite, walking right into Marks and Spencer. Having worn the brand's tights for school and bought my bras from there ever since my first fitting, M&S is still my first port of call when I'm looking to make a purchase. I find its collections almost always include the refined silhouettes I shop for most frequently—and often at very reasonable prices—and it's still nailing those fundamentals all these years later.

On the shop floor, I plucked a few key items that instantly caught my attention. Selecting a warm knit, a roomy coat, the perfect '90s-style leather jacket and a leopard-print blouse, I also grabbed some wearable denim, trending shoes and a couple of bags I couldn't resist giving a closer look. To the changing room! Size-wise, I tend to sit between a 10 and a 12, often opting for the former for my bottom half and the latter for tops and jackets. At 5'7", I like a bit of roomy fit, and my clothing choices attest to this. Keep scrolling to see the M&S autumn 2024 pieces I tried on, and read my honest thoughts on each.

See My Favourite Pieces From My Marks and Spencer Autumn 2024 Try-On

Style Notes: I have to confess that I'm a bit of a sceptic when it comes to faux leather. Perhaps because I spent so much of my teens in head-to-toe polyester, I'm now very reluctant to buy any "leather" item that isn't 100% genuine. As such, I was incredibly surprised to find myself falling in love with this faux-leather jacket. In a rich brown shade that falls somewhere between camel and chocolate, this slim-fitting jacket has a boxy cut and a neat finish that reminded me of the '90s-inspired styles I always look out for.

Cropping slightly above the hips, this jacket features a zip fastening and an elasticated hem that ensures a polished silhouette and some extra insulation. Wanting a comfortable, slightly oversized fit, I reached for a size 14, which was fitted enough not to appear too big, but large enough to wear over a knit—exactly the kind of layer I need for these in-between days. Suffice it to say, this sub-£60 jacket went straight onto my purchase pile.

With a slim fit up top, I wanted a little bit of volume on the bottom and tried on M&S' Wide Palazzo Leg Jeans and a pair of chunky Chelsea boots to ground my outfit. The jeans fit comfortably in a regular-length size 10. The great thing about M&S jeans is that they're available in short, regular and long lengths so you can get a much better fit.

SHOP THE LOOK:

M&S Collection Faux Leather Harrington Jacket £59 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Air-Yarn Crew Neck Tipped Detail Knitted Vest in Black Mix £20 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Lyocell Blend Wide Palazzo Leg Jeans in Black £45 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Wide Fit Leather Chelsea Ankle Boots in Black £69 SHOP NOW

Style Notes: As someone with broad shoulders, I often find a V-neck more flattering than a crew neck. Following that same formula, I generally gravitate more towards cardigans than jumpers, as I can wear it buttoned up all the way, or break up the shape by leaving the top button undone. Ever in need of more knitwear—I can imagine that everyone in the UK feels this way right now—I was keen to discover M&S' latest offering. After a loop around the store, I came straight back to the first style that caught my eye: this pretty argyle cardigan.

In a light yellow shade with grey and blue accents, this cosy layer spoke to the softer, brighter side of autumn/winter dressing. Adorned with gleaming gold buttons, the cardigan looks well beyond its £35 price tag, and the wool composition adds a snug touch. I tried it on with and without a layer underneath and found it was soft enough to wear without a base. I selected this cardigan in a size 12, which was perfectly roomy and very comfortable. I kept the rest of my outfit fairly neutral so as not to detract from the cardigan's colour and print, opting for jeans in a sculptural horseshoe cut and a pair of burgundy ballet flats.

I couldn't resist grabbing this expensive-looking suede bag to try with the outfit, and I found it paired perfectly with the cosy knit, earning it a place on my wish list.

SHOP THE LOOK:

M&S Collection Argyle Crew Neck Cardigan With Wool in Camel Mix £35 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Mid Rise Relaxed Horseshoe Jeans in Medium Indigo £40 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Bow Flat Ballet Pumps £23 SHOP NOW

Autograph Suede Tote Bag £130 SHOP NOW

Style Notes: I'm a firm believer that if you fall in love with a winter coat, you simply have to buy it. From November to April, a full-length coat is practically your entire outfit and thus needs to really encapsulate your style. Having spotted just the kind of coat I could easily see sitting in my wardrobe, this checked style made its way to the changing rooms with me. Initially struck by the grown-up print, I found the checked motif interesting but not too attention-grabbing—making it feel versatile and easy to style with a broad range of looks.

I'm entirely obsessed with trench coats, so I tend to shop for wool coats in a similar silhouette, and this delivered exactly the finish I was after. Wanting to ground the look with a chunky shoe, I reached for a pair of brown leather Chelsea boots and styled the coat with a simple tee and relaxed blue jeans, but it would also look great worn with tailored trousers or a black slip dress. The coat hit my mid-calf, which is a nice length on me, so if you're any shorter it might require hemming.

SHOP THE LOOK:

M&S Collection Checked Longline Trench Coat With Wool £109 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Mid Rise Relaxed Horseshoe Jeans in Medium Indigo £40 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Wide Fit Leather Chelsea Ankle Boots in Chocolate £69 SHOP NOW

Style notes: Somehow, I seem to have evaded the leopard-print trend so far this season, but I was finally taken in this week by M&S' pretty leopard blouse. Looking for something I could weave into my daily wardrobe, this fun top stood out. With hook fastenings tracing down the centre, concealed by subtle bow detailing, the blouse—which I picked up in a 12—was easy to get on and off and could be worn fully buttoned or partially open.

I loved the puff-sleeve detailing and found this helped elevate the silhouette, whilst giving the design a playful edge. This is the kind of blouse that could be worked into so many looks, so I defaulted to a simple silhouette, styling it with classic blue jeans, red ballet flats and a studded bag. Ideal for milder autumn days, this lightweight blouse would sit well underneath a leather jacket or a black wool coat, but equally holds its own when worn by itself. I loved it with dark-wash, flared jeans and found it paired perfectly with the pop of red that the ballet flats offered.

SHOP THE LOOK:

M&S Collection Animal Print Bow Puff Sleeve Blouse £35 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection High Waisted Crease Front Slim Flare Jeans in Dark Indigo £40 SHOP NOW