FYI: Outfit Experts Are Now Wearing This Pretty Dress Trend With Flats

Given how hot it's been lately, it's understandable that a dress is what you're going to wear most often. It's the easiest way to look cute and stay cool during the summer, and dress devotee Olivia Rodrigo is well aware. While out and about in the UK (Manchester, to be exact) with her boyfriend and friends this week, Rodrigo was spotted wearing the pretty dress trend that fashion people who know a thing or two about putting an outfit together are pairing with flat shoes. Intrigued?

The trend is flared minidresses, and sure, it's subjective, but I strongly believe they look best with flat shoes instead of heels, sneakers, or even sandals. I'm not the only one to think this, it seems, as I keep spotting expert dressers wearing the effortless combination. Rodrigo's outfit included a long-sleeve, ruched Damson Madder dress (which is still available at Nordstrom) and her trusty Dr. Martens, but I could easily name a slew of flat-shoe styles that would work just as well with the dress. Keep scrolling to see the look for yourself and shop chic flared minidresses to wear with all of your flat shoes this summer.

Olivia Rodrigo wearing a minidress and Dr. Martens while walking with Louis Partridge in Manchester.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Olivia Rodrigo wearing a mini dress and Dr. Martens.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Olivia Rodrigo: Damson Madder Bora Smocked Bodice Long Sleeve Organic Cotton Seersucker Minidress ($155); Dr. Martens 8065 II Bex Oxfords ($130)

Influencer wearing a flared minidress and flat shoes.

(Image credit: @kitkeenan)

Influencer wearing a flared minidress and flat shoes.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Influencer wearing a flared minidress and flat shoes.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Influencer wearing a flared minidress and flat shoes.

(Image credit: @eggcanvas)

