FYI: Outfit Experts Are Now Wearing This Pretty Dress Trend With Flats
Given how hot it's been lately, it's understandable that a dress is what you're going to wear most often. It's the easiest way to look cute and stay cool during the summer, and dress devotee Olivia Rodrigo is well aware. While out and about in the UK (Manchester, to be exact) with her boyfriend and friends this week, Rodrigo was spotted wearing the pretty dress trend that fashion people who know a thing or two about putting an outfit together are pairing with flat shoes. Intrigued?
The trend is flared minidresses, and sure, it's subjective, but I strongly believe they look best with flat shoes instead of heels, sneakers, or even sandals. I'm not the only one to think this, it seems, as I keep spotting expert dressers wearing the effortless combination. Rodrigo's outfit included a long-sleeve, ruched Damson Madder dress (which is still available at Nordstrom) and her trusty Dr. Martens, but I could easily name a slew of flat-shoe styles that would work just as well with the dress. Keep scrolling to see the look for yourself and shop chic flared minidresses to wear with all of your flat shoes this summer.
On Olivia Rodrigo: Damson Madder Bora Smocked Bodice Long Sleeve Organic Cotton Seersucker Minidress ($155); Dr. Martens 8065 II Bex Oxfords ($130)
Shop Rodrigo's Outfit
More Examples on Outfit Experts
Shop More Flared Minidresses and Flats
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
