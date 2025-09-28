These New Hotels in Paris Are Buzzy, Design-Forward, and Less Than $250 a Night

Monica Mendal is a Who What Wear editor in residence, a former fashion editor, a travel writer, and the author of So There's This Place…—a Substack newsletter where she shares curated guides, insider tips, and off-the-beaten-path destinations.
Paris has long been celebrated for its glitzy landmark hotels, but the city's boutique scene is quietly coming into its own with chic, characterful stays that feel considered rather than showy. A new crop of openings proves that style doesn't have to come with an exorbitant price tag. Thoughtful design, well-chosen locations, and approachable rates are making the city feel more accessible than ever without sacrificing the distinct Parisian élan that keeps travelers coming back.
With the fashion industry descending on the city for the spring/summer 2026 shows during Paris Fashion Week, it's never been a better time to highlight a crop of stylish (and well-priced) new hotels opening. From a Montmartre hideaway that unites the neighborhood's iconic music venues to a charming pied-à-terre that encapsulates the best of the 6th and a design-forward cultural hub in the buzzy Pigalle, each offers a distinctly Parisian experience without the usual premium.
1. Elysée Montmartre Hôtel
Starting rates at $200/night
Opened last spring on Boulevard Rochechouart, the Elysée Montmartre Hôtel places guests at the heart of Paris's legendary music scene. Conceived by producer Abel Nahmias and architect-entrepreneur Julien Labrousse, the hotel sits between two iconic venues: the historic Trianon, an avant-garde theater since 1894, and the Elysée Montmartre, which has welcomed legends such as David Bowie, Björk, and Daft Punk. Guests can enjoy VIP access to concerts, skipping lines and immersing themselves in the vibrant nightlife of Montmartre while retreating at the end of the day to a space that reflects the neighborhood's artistic spirit.
Designed by the studio Policronica, the 16 rooms, including four duplexes perfect for families and groups, are a master class in minimalist design, blending elegance with warmth and character. Inspired by Japanese wabi-sabi aesthetics, the interiors feature natural materials such as stone and wood, and custom eucalyptus furnishings repurposed from materials traditionally used in paper production add subtle authenticity. High ceilings with exposed beams, arched windows, and a refined monochromatic palette amplify the serene atmosphere, creating a boutique urban retreat that balances the energy of the streets with the quiet comfort of home. The hotel also offers a cinema and a playroom for children, making it a thoughtful escape for everyone.
2. Hôtel du Savoir
Starting rates at $160/night
Nestled in the bookshop-lined streets of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Hôtel du Savoir (formerly known as Petit Belloy) opened last spring in its new iteration as an intimate three-star hideaway that wears its Left Bank pedigree on its sleeve. The hotel, featuring just 20 rooms, trades spectacle for carefully considered comforts that feel more like a cozy pied-à-terre than a hotel. The design brief reads like a love letter to Parisian learning: patterns and curves that nod to Sorbonne amphitheater, low-key vintage flourishes, and a restrained, contemporary palette. Rooms are compact but clever (single rooms start around 105 square feet) with French-made beds, writing desks, and some upper-floor rooms that open onto tiny balconies with rooftop glimpses toward Île de la Cité. Family travelers can opt for adjoining rooms, and wellness-minded guests will enjoy the vegan bath products by Terre de Mars.
Location is the real selling point here. When you step outside, you're within a five- to ten-minute stroll of the Jardin du Luxembourg and the city's defining cafés, like Les Deux Magots and Café de Flore, plus an easy walk to the Panthéon, the Seine, and the small galleries and secondhand bookshops that make Saint-Germain the city's cultural pulse. If you want a compact, characterful base for exploring the Latin Quarter and the quintessential Parisian charm of the Left Bank, Hôtel du Savoir is the optimal choice.
3. Hôtel Massé
Starting rates at $210/night
Opened this month, Hôtel Massé reimagines what a stay in Pigalle can feel like. Its 40 rooms, designed by Gasparetto Parenti, are restrained but richly textured—each detail chosen to feel intentional rather than ornamental. The hotel doubles as a small cultural hub: A gallery highlights emerging artists, and partnerships with local makers bring in artisanal products, offering guests a hands-on encounter with the neighborhood's creative pulse. Breakfast pastries come from the beloved local bakery Le Pain Retrouvé, and welcome products are curated by French brand Typology. On the walls, artists were invited to create bespoke works, from abstract pieces by Spanish artist Eduardo Lalanne to cabinetry crafted from reclaimed and recycled wood by cabinetmaker Alexis Mazin, giving the interiors a personal, lived-in character.
Adding another layer, the hotel's restaurant, Trente Paris, is set to open in January. With a striking green marble façade and a menu built around shared plates and inventive cocktails, it is already shaping up as a gathering point for both locals and visitors. Between its pared-back interiors, curated art, and forthcoming culinary destination, Hôtel Massé is staking its claim as a place that reflects the energy and character of Pigalle—not just a stopover but a lived-in slice of the city.
Monica Mendal is a writer, editor, and brand consultant focusing on fashion, travel, and lifestyle. She contributes regularly to Vogue, T: The New York Times Style, Architectural Digest, and more. Previously, Mendal was a fashion editor at Condé Nast publications such as Vogue, GQ, and Glamour. She is also the author of So There's This Place, a travel newsletter on Substack.