From the moment Alexa Chung put on a Peter Pan-collared shirt and leather shorts, the model-turned-fashion muse has remained a beacon of effortlessly cool style. Though her twee days are long behind her, sure, there might be a glimpse of a Paddington Bear-style duffle coat here and there, there’s no denying that she’s been a guiding light for many looking for inspiration against a merciless trend cycle.
Still, there’s no denying her influence in dictating these trends either, from the Mulberry bag named after her to the rise of her signature stovepipe jeans. Still, whether she’s capturing her covetable ensembles on her Ring doorbell camera or walking the runway at Chloé, we can’t seem to get enough of what she wears.
This is probably due to the fact that she herself has never been bound to a particularly strict uniform. Take her latest look, for instance. Arriving back in time for London Fashion Week, the original It girl defied every expectation for what you’d think a sleek travel outfit would look like, turning up at London City Airport wearing a raglan tee, a gingham print skirt and Staud’s Maude Carryall in Black Croco.
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For those of us who have been constrained to a regimented formula of flying loose jeans and practical trainers, this look just gave us permission to throw this convention to the wind and take to the skies in whatever your interpretation of comfortable dressing is.
Of course, given this is the woman who prompted Alex Turner to write “my mouth hasn't shut up about you since you kissed it”, her rendition of cosy basics was bound to be coveted essentials.
Her raglan top, for instance, has become a quiet staple among tastemakers, including Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber, who have both worn styles from Auralee and CouCou intimates alike. With Chung’s piece, the khaki and black colour combination ushers in autumn’s arrival with this very apt colour palette, but doesn’t make dressing for the season feel like a costume, given she’s paired it with a very balmy checkered skirt.
Safe to say, cool girls who worship Chung have just been given permission to ditch the basic travel sweat and opt for something far more intrepid.
Shop Alexa Chung's Airport Outfit:
Gimaguas
Baseball T-Shirt
A very Kim Possible colour palette.
Reformation
Cece Skirt
Looks great with a gust of wind.
STAUD
Maude Carryall
With the circular handle and structured shape, this style lives up to the title of carry all.
Mango
Ballet Pump with Elastic Bow
Supple and slouchy, these shoes will see you through any occasion.
Cou Cou Intimates
The Raglan
This season's answer to the brand's viral Rina top.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.