If You Want Everyone to Know You're a Fashion Person, Wear These 2 Color Trends Together

Something that 2026 will go down in history for—when it comes to fashion, at least—is bold color pairings. The tonal neutrals of the quiet luxury era have been set aside for primary colors that you may not have even considered pairing a few years ago. Now, it's become the norm among the fashion crowd, and one of those trending color pairings was just worn by the ultra-stylish Daisy Edgar-Jones.
Edgar-Jones, who has been busy promoting her upcoming film Sense and Sensibility, was photographed in London this week wearing the color combination that's a true sign of a fashion person in 2026: red and cobalt blue. The contrasting colors are eye-catching and unexpected, but not without elegance. One of the first signs that the pairing was going to be a thing came via the Celine resort 2026 collection by Michael Rider, which launched more than a few trends. Loewe's and Prada's runway collections also featured the pairing this year. Edgar-Jones wore the colors in the form of a ruffled red corset-inspired top and a ruched cobalt-blue pencil skirt, and I think we can all agree that she looked exceptionally chic.
Scroll on to see Edgar-Jones's look and shop red and cobalt pieces that will look quite cool together.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.