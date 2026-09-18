Barn Jackets Are Getting Replaced—Lili Reinhart Just Wore What’s Next

Lili Reinhart was just photographed in NYC wearing flared jeans with a very of-the-moment jacket trend.

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Lili Reinhart wears an aviator jacket with flared jeans
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In my view, barn jackets are ideal if you want a quaint, Kate-Middleton-in-the-British-countryside kind of vibe. If that's not what you're looking for, and you want something more current, youthful, and trendy, I suggest pushing them to the back of your closet this fall. (Don't worry, you can always revisit them later!) In place of barn jackets, may I recommend the aviator jacket?

Lili Reinhart just proved how cool and relevant aviator jackets are. Styled by Ib Abdel Nasser, Reinhart was photographed in NYC doing press for her new movie with Tom Bateman, The Love Hypothesis. She wore a bunch of pieces by Zimmermann: the Valiant Cropped Belted Two-Tone Cotton-Twill Jacket ($1975), Slim Stretch Denim Flare Jeans ($650), Ellis Cateye Sunglasses ($325), and Cloud 91 Medium Snakeskin-Embossed Clutch ($950). She also added Saint Laurent boots and Octavia Elizabeth earrings.

Lili Reinhart wears an aviator jacket with flared jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Lili Reinhart: Zimmermann Valiant Cropped Belted Two-Tone Cotton-Twill Jacket ($1975), Slim Stretch Denim Flare Jeans ($650), Ellis Cateye Sunglasses ($325), and Cloud 91 Medium Snakeskin-Embossed Clutch ($950); Saint Laurent boots; Octavia Elizabeth earrings

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Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.