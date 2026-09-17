Live From London Fashion Week: Everything You Need to Know About the Shows, Trends and Celebrity Moments of S/S '27

If you've noticed London feeling a little glitzier than usual, your eyes haven't been deceiving you. London Fashion Week has officially kicked off, and with it, some of the industry's biggest names and the country's brightest talent have descended on the capital for what promises to be a spectacular five days of fashion.

Kicking off the week, today will see collections from some of London's favourite designers, with Mithridate, Harris Reed and Keburia all on the schedule. Later, eBay's Endless Runway will host its live-shoppable show, before H&M closes out the day.

Long lauded as the most incubative of the "big four", London Fashion Week has always championed fresh voices and new perspectives. Keeping up with the shows means getting a first look at the next generation of talent as they make their mark, alongside the established names shaping the industry today. As the week unfolds, we'll be reporting live, bringing you the standout shows, defining trends and key moments set to shape the season. Stay tuned for updates as they happen.