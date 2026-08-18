Not Leather, Not Suede—This Heels Trend Actually Looks Chicest With Jeans

The coolest dressers are styling jeans with matching denim heels. Read on to discover Alexa's new favourite look below.

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Alexa Chung wears Dior denim heels with jeans and a white tank top.
(Image credit: @alexachung)
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The coolest shoes to wear with jeans right now? Ask Alexa Chung, and she'll point you towards an unlikely pairing: denim heels. Beginning her latest look with a pair of pale straight-leg jeans, as so many of Alexa's best outfits do, the model and presenter skipped the ballet flats and jelly shoes she's been reaching for this season, instead styling her denim with a pair of bow-embellished denim mules from Dior.

Alexa Chung wears denim heels with jeans and a white tank top.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

An unlikely shoe trend, denim shoes have been creeping into new-in sections over the past few seasons. And whilst they might not be the most obvious choice to wear with jeans, I've found that the denim shoes add interest without disrupting the streamlined feel of the jeans, making them one of the coolest shoes to wear with your denim collection right now.

Alexa Chung wears denim heels with jeans and a white tank top.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Whilst I'll be taking my cues from Alexa and pairing my denim shoes with jeans, the trend also makes for a lighter alternative to heavier leather and suede styles. Try wearing them with floaty cotton dresses or linen pieces for an equally chic summer look.

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Taking your styling cues from Alexa like me? Read on to shop the denim shoes I'm recommending below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.