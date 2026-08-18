Not Leather, Not Suede—This Heels Trend Actually Looks Chicest With Jeans

The coolest shoes to wear with jeans right now? Ask Alexa Chung, and she'll point you towards an unlikely pairing: denim heels. Beginning her latest look with a pair of pale straight-leg jeans, as so many of Alexa's best outfits do, the model and presenter skipped the ballet flats and jelly shoes she's been reaching for this season, instead styling her denim with a pair of bow-embellished denim mules from Dior.
An unlikely shoe trend, denim shoes have been creeping into new-in sections over the past few seasons. And whilst they might not be the most obvious choice to wear with jeans, I've found that the denim shoes add interest without disrupting the streamlined feel of the jeans, making them one of the coolest shoes to wear with your denim collection right now.
Whilst I'll be taking my cues from Alexa and pairing my denim shoes with jeans, the trend also makes for a lighter alternative to heavier leather and suede styles. Try wearing them with floaty cotton dresses or linen pieces for an equally chic summer look.
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Taking your styling cues from Alexa like me? Read on to shop the denim shoes I'm recommending below.
Shop Denim Heels:
Zara
Denim Kitten-Heel Sandals
The kitten heel flip-flop trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Dior
Bow Heeled Slingback Sandal
Shop the silhouette Alexa loves.
GIANVITO ROSSI
Elle 70 Denim Sandals
These also come in half sizes so you can find your perfect fit.
Jimmy Choo
Alexia 70
Style these with jeans or use them to dress up a LBD.
H&M
Frayed Cotton Ballet Flats
These also come in light beige.
TOMMY HILFIGER
Canvas Denim Elasticated Strap Ballerinas
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Reiss
Woven Flat Denim Sandals
The woven design makes these perfect for high-summer styling.
JAMIE HALLER
The Kitty Denim Pumps
The short kitten heel adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.