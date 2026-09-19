The It Girls Have Gotten the Memo: Fall's Prettiest Shoe Color Trend Is Here

I don’t know about you, but I have a plethora of neutral-colored shoes in my closet, and routinely desire some variety in the form of a saturated shoe color. The beauty of present-day shoe color trends is that they don’t really need to match what you’re wearing, per se. In fact, it’s even cooler if they don’t, making your shoes more of a statement piece that people will notice, rather than just blending in with your outfit. Right now, the shoe color trend stylish people are gravitating toward is both bold and pretty, and yes, it's purple. And Lili Reinhart is the latest It girl to endorse it.
Reinhart, who has been out promoting her new film The Love Hypothesis this week, was just spotted in New York wearing a lace-trimmed mini slip dress in rich plum under a polka-dot jacket, paired with satin purple shoes. Brown, black, or nude shoes may be the more obvious choice, but the royal purple shoes she opted for clashed a bit, making the outfit exponentially cooler. See for yourself below, and shop an assortment of chic purple shoes.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.