Zendaya and FKA Twigs Agree: This Is the Coolest Boot Trend of Fall 2026

You know who else owns the exact pair of '90s Prada boots? FKA Twigs, who wore them onstage at the Miami and Chicago stops of her Body High Tour. Nearly three decades later, moto boots are cooler than ever. The boots even have ridges and padding inspired by durable, functional motorcycle jackets. Biker boots were also all over the fall/winter 2026 runways, so expect to see them everywhere in just a few short weeks. In the meantime, see how Zendaya styled the trend in Los Angeles yesterday.
On Zendaya: Prada F/W 25 skirt; Prada F/W 99 boots; Ferragamo Cutout Tote Bag ($609)
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.