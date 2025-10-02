Thanks to It Girls With Good Taste, This Anti-Trend Bag Style Is What Everyone Wants RN

Trendy bags are great, but It girls have proven their affinity for a different type of bag throughout 2025. Much like her BFF Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber is one of them. While out at the DMV (stars, they're just like us!) in L.A. a few days ago, Bieber was spotted wearing a belted trench coat and flare black pants. And instead of opting to carry one of the many trendy bags she has to choose from, she went in the complete opposite direction and carried a plain black leather bag.
I'm not pointing this out as a one-off. Time and time again as of late, Bieber and her fellow It girls choose plain bags over the trends. Call it what you will, but the enduring quiet luxury influence of The Row is apparent, especially given that many of Bieber's bags are, in fact, The Row creations. Whether in the form of a tote, a simple shoulder bag, a bucket bag, a barrel bag, or a structured satchel, plain bags are everywhere.
If you're over trends or just want a versatile, subtle bag that goes with everything, keep scrolling to see the anti-trend bag trend on Bieber and a few of her fellow well-dressed It girls, and shop investment-worthy styles for your own collection.
