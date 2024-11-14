The Timeless Jacket Trend Every Stylish Woman in London Owns At Least One Of

I'll be well into my trip to London this time next week, so naturally, I've been stalking every chic person in Great Britain's Instagram in an attempt to decide what to pack. My consensus? As long as I have a single-breasted trench coat (preferably from Burberry), I'll fit right in.

As one of the original homes of the trench coat and a place where it rains a lot, no one, myself included, should be surprised that the utility-meets-style essential is popular amongst locals. However, I can't be the only person who's noticed a significant uptick in sightings of single-breasted styles as opposed to the classic double-breasted trench coats—correction: Mac coats—I'm accustomed to seeing every time I touch down at Heathrow. They're suddenly everywhere—on stylish influencers, yes, but also on the celebrity set.

Following the Grammy nominations being announced, Olivia Rodrigo—who spends a good chunk of her time in London with her boyfriend, British actor Louis Partridge—went to Instagram to commemorate the moment. (Rodrigo continued her run from last year's Grammys with a whopping six nominations, including Producer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.) In the photos, she can be seen riding a bike through the yellow-leaf-lined streets of London wearing none other than a Burberry car coat. With the staple outerwear, she added olive green gloves and a matching Burberry scarf wrapped around her head.

Fellow chic Londoners, Monikh Dale and Lucy Williams, are also frequenting this one trench coat silhouette, styling it with an easy white tee and slip skirt (Dale) and a black sweatsuit and sneakers (Williams). Clearly, this jacket has range.

If you're feeling as hyped as I am to add a single-breasted trench coat to your wardrobe this fall and winter, you're in the right place. Scroll down to shop some of the best options on the market right now, from Zara to Burberry.

Shop trench coats:

