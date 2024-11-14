The Timeless Jacket Trend Every Stylish Woman in London Owns At Least One Of
I'll be well into my trip to London this time next week, so naturally, I've been stalking every chic person in Great Britain's Instagram in an attempt to decide what to pack. My consensus? As long as I have a single-breasted trench coat (preferably from Burberry), I'll fit right in.
As one of the original homes of the trench coat and a place where it rains a lot, no one, myself included, should be surprised that the utility-meets-style essential is popular amongst locals. However, I can't be the only person who's noticed a significant uptick in sightings of single-breasted styles as opposed to the classic double-breasted trench coats—correction: Mac coats—I'm accustomed to seeing every time I touch down at Heathrow. They're suddenly everywhere—on stylish influencers, yes, but also on the celebrity set.
Following the Grammy nominations being announced, Olivia Rodrigo—who spends a good chunk of her time in London with her boyfriend, British actor Louis Partridge—went to Instagram to commemorate the moment. (Rodrigo continued her run from last year's Grammys with a whopping six nominations, including Producer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.) In the photos, she can be seen riding a bike through the yellow-leaf-lined streets of London wearing none other than a Burberry car coat. With the staple outerwear, she added olive green gloves and a matching Burberry scarf wrapped around her head.
Fellow chic Londoners, Monikh Dale and Lucy Williams, are also frequenting this one trench coat silhouette, styling it with an easy white tee and slip skirt (Dale) and a black sweatsuit and sneakers (Williams). Clearly, this jacket has range.
If you're feeling as hyped as I am to add a single-breasted trench coat to your wardrobe this fall and winter, you're in the right place. Scroll down to shop some of the best options on the market right now, from Zara to Burberry.
Shop trench coats:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
