Truthfully, I’m not much of a sales shopper. I usually let the frenzied discount season pass me by and stick to a slower, more considered approach throughout the year. This Black Friday, though, I’m making an exception. After being highly influenced by Sienna Miller (as I so often am), I’ve found myself fixated on a particular pair of '80s-inspired oversized studs. Part of this year’s Black Friday offering, Missoma’s Ripple Oversized Stud Earrings are currently 30% off—suddenly making my long-awaited purchase feel very justifiable.
A favourite in Sienna’s jewellery rotation, I’ve noticed she often styles hers with minimal extras, letting the sculptural studs do all the heavy lifting. With these in my own collection, I’ll be wearing them exactly the same way.
Tapping into the growing ’80s oversized-stud trend that has been circulating for several seasons now, this ripple-finished pair offers a fresh alternative to simple studs or predictable hoops. While I’m drawn to the bold, statement-making size, the style also comes in a slightly smaller version that’s perfect for everyday wear.
Now fully convinced to finally add them to my jewellery box, I’ve also pulled together an edit of Missoma’s other chic Black Friday pieces worth snapping up, and with discounts up to -40%, I suggest you act swiftly. Read on to discover my favourites below.
Shop Missoma's Ripple Stud Earrings:
Missoma
Ripple Oversized Stud Earrings - 18ct Gold Plated
Shop these while they're on sale.
Shop The Missoma Sale:
Missoma
Lucy Williams T-Bar Knot Pendant Necklace
Layer this over a white tee or style it with a silky blouse.
Missoma
Lucy Williams Medium Engravable Roman Arc Coin Necklace
Coin necklaces are an elegant staple I'll always come back to.
Missoma
Double Chain Bracelet
The double chain design does all the styling for you.
Missoma
Savi Dome Mini Hoop Earrings
Every great jewellery box starts with a pair of hoop earrings.
Missoma
Lucy Williams Chunky Entwine Ring
If I had to start my jewellery collection from scratch, I'd begin with a chunky ring.
Missoma
Lucy Williams Knot Stacking Ring
Missoma's jewels can be gift wrapped if you're shopping for a loved one.
Missoma
Lucy Williams Knot Small Hoop Earrings
The mixed metal trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Missoma
Lucy Williams Pavé Knot Small Hoop Earrings
These elegant hoops are an elevated alt to simpler styles.
Missoma
Lucy Williams Entwine Ring
Whether you're a gold or silver person—this ring is worth a spot in your jewellery collection.
Missoma
Lucy Williams Chunky Entwine Medium Hoop Earrings
Wear these on their own or style them in a stack.
Missoma
Molten Snow Double Medium Hoop Earrings
Add some sparkle to your jewellery rotation.
Missoma
Curly Molten Mini Initial Necklace
Initial necklaces are always make for a chic gift.
Missoma
Zenyu Fan Chandelier Hoop Earrings
I love these statement earrings styled in lieu of any other jewels.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.