I Don’t Normally Shop the Sales, But I’m Making an Exception for Sienna Miller’s Favourite Earrings

I'm not normally a Black Friday shopper, but Sienna Miller's favourite Missoma earrings have been on my wish list for months. Discover the Black Friday buy I genuinely recommend below.

Sienna Miller exits a restaurant wearing Missoma waves earrings with a leather trench coat.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Truthfully, I’m not much of a sales shopper. I usually let the frenzied discount season pass me by and stick to a slower, more considered approach throughout the year. This Black Friday, though, I’m making an exception. After being highly influenced by Sienna Miller (as I so often am), I’ve found myself fixated on a particular pair of '80s-inspired oversized studs. Part of this year’s Black Friday offering, Missoma’s Ripple Oversized Stud Earrings are currently 30% off—suddenly making my long-awaited purchase feel very justifiable.

A favourite in Sienna’s jewellery rotation, I’ve noticed she often styles hers with minimal extras, letting the sculptural studs do all the heavy lifting. With these in my own collection, I’ll be wearing them exactly the same way.

Sienna Miller exits a restaurant wearing Missoma waves earrings with a leather trench coat.

Sienna Miller wearing the Missoma Ripple Earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tapping into the growing ’80s oversized-stud trend that has been circulating for several seasons now, this ripple-finished pair offers a fresh alternative to simple studs or predictable hoops. While I’m drawn to the bold, statement-making size, the style also comes in a slightly smaller version that’s perfect for everyday wear.

Now fully convinced to finally add them to my jewellery box, I’ve also pulled together an edit of Missoma’s other chic Black Friday pieces worth snapping up, and with discounts up to -40%, I suggest you act swiftly. Read on to discover my favourites below.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

