As a shopping editor, I've been counting down to the Black Friday sales for the past few months. Securing insights into when the sales launch, the products on sale that are truly worth your time and the discounts offered has taken up a significant amount of my time. Whilst there's still some time before Black Friday officially launches on the 28th of November, a host of deals have arrived early, and I've spent hours sifting through every single item to curate a concise edit of the early Black Friday deals just for you.
Whether investing in a luxury buy or shopping the sales, any new addition to my wardrobe gets the same kind of consideration. Every piece in my wardrobe is carefully handpicked for its timeless appeal, longevity in my collection and the various ways I'll wear it throughout the year. When it comes to sales, it can be easy to write off the discounts as leftover pieces, but in fact, so many of our favourite brands are offering reduced prices on their best-sellers, most beloved styles and hard-working pieces that I'd happily pay full price for. All that to say, you might just find a treasured buy in the edit below.
For me, this Black Friday is about bolstering my current wardrobe, securing clever staple buys and a few standout pieces that will take my looks to a whole new level. Alongside, there's a chance to snap up gifts ahead of the festive period with an added discount for good measure. Whether you're in search of a great winter coat now that the temperatures have dropped, or are missing a pair of great jeans in your capsule wardrobe, scroll on to explore my editor-approved early Black Friday deals below.
Shop the Best Early Black Friday Deals, According to an Editor
Rise & Fall
Suede Trench Coat - Chocolate
Rise & Fall's suede trench coat is a favourite amongst stylish people. Already, the brown version has sold out once this sales season. Now it's back, but likely to fly once more.
Elleme
Trousse Vintage Leather Rubino
Elleme's beautifully crafted handbags have all the makings of a designer buy. I have the Trousse bag myself and consistently receive so many compliments on it. It's spacious, sleek and I adore this deep red shade!
Toteme
Cotton-Blend Top
Toteme has made a name for itself as a brand that is focused on refined pieces that will go the distance. This simple yet chic top is one that will work hard in your work wardrobe, as well as pair with jeans and mules for an elevated evening look.
Monica Vinader
Siren Muse Mini Huggie Earrings
A pair of huggies can become an everyday staple. Whether you're gifting or self-gifting, these will become a key part of a daily jewellery stack.
Rise & Fall
Chocolate Cashmere Merino High Neck Jumper
Cosy, chic and featuring the trending neckline of the moment, I'm so surprised that this knit hasn't sold out yet!
Aspinal of London
Women's Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves
Now that the temperatures have dropped, sleek gloves are back as a daily staple. The cashmere lining brings a cosy edge to this pair, whilst the classic look ensures that you'll reach for them any time the weather cools.
Karen Millen
Wool Oversized Double Breasted Tailored Midi Coat
If you're yet to find the perfect winter coat, you might want to consider this one. The soft shade pairs seamlessly with neutrals, and the oversized fit brings a contemporary edge to a classic design.
Smythson
Flat Card Holder in Ludlow
From beautiful notebooks to elevated leather accessories, Smythson's best pieces are currently reduced for Black Friday. My first purchase? This sleek card holder.
Nobodys Child
Black Pleated High-Waisted Trousers
No matter the year, no matter the season, a pair of tailored trousers will always be a smart purchase. Style up for evening with the sleek top above, or wear casually with trainers and your cosiest knit.
Khaite
Julius Small Leather Belt
I always find that a belt brings a look together, and Khaite's Julius has been on my wish list for years. Now, I'm finally planning on making it mine.
Strathberry
Melody Tote - Chocolate Suede
Spacious, sleek and primed to be a trusted companion for years to come. Strathberry's Melody tote is ready to be filled with all your daily essentials, and plenty more.
ASOS DESIGN
Premium Brushed Wool Blend Oversized Funnel Neck Coat in Chocolate
From the deep brown shade to the bold funnel neckline, every detail of this coat is a standout!
Monica Vinader
Round Diamond Tennis Bracelet
If you're ready for something really special, look to Monica Vinader's round diamond tennis bracelet. The style is a mainstay in jewellery boxes, adding a touch of sparkle to special occasions, or even the everyday.
ASOS DESIGN
Chunky Premium Alpaca Jumper in Plum
I want to be cosy and chic this winter, and this alpaca-blend jumper is the answer. The shade and brushed finish take this knit to a whole new level.
Topshop
Topshop Carey Real Leather Loafers With Ruched Detail in Black
Loafers bring a polished finish to our looks all year round, so if you're yet to find a pair, consider snapping up these this Black Friday.
Levis
Levis 501 Straight Fit Crop Jeans in Dark Blue
Levi's 501s are a best-selling pair for a reason.
New Look
Black Longline Roll Neck Jumper
This soft knit comes in four classic shades, but I'm most drawn to the highly versatile black version. Layer into your winter looks immediately.
Heaven Mayhem
Carino Watch
Great outfits are made in the small details, and this elegant watch is sure to bring a sophisticated edge to any jewellery stack.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.