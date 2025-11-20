Black Friday Has Arrived Early—17 Elegant Sale Buys That'll be Gone by the Weekend

Black Friday is set to launch on the 28th of November, but already a selection of excellent deals has landed. Explore the best early Black Friday deals below.

As a shopping editor, I've been counting down to the Black Friday sales for the past few months. Securing insights into when the sales launch, the products on sale that are truly worth your time and the discounts offered has taken up a significant amount of my time. Whilst there's still some time before Black Friday officially launches on the 28th of November, a host of deals have arrived early, and I've spent hours sifting through every single item to curate a concise edit of the early Black Friday deals just for you.

Whether investing in a luxury buy or shopping the sales, any new addition to my wardrobe gets the same kind of consideration. Every piece in my wardrobe is carefully handpicked for its timeless appeal, longevity in my collection and the various ways I'll wear it throughout the year. When it comes to sales, it can be easy to write off the discounts as leftover pieces, but in fact, so many of our favourite brands are offering reduced prices on their best-sellers, most beloved styles and hard-working pieces that I'd happily pay full price for. All that to say, you might just find a treasured buy in the edit below.

For me, this Black Friday is about bolstering my current wardrobe, securing clever staple buys and a few standout pieces that will take my looks to a whole new level. Alongside, there's a chance to snap up gifts ahead of the festive period with an added discount for good measure. Whether you're in search of a great winter coat now that the temperatures have dropped, or are missing a pair of great jeans in your capsule wardrobe, scroll on to explore my editor-approved early Black Friday deals below.

Shop the Best Early Black Friday Deals, According to an Editor

