I'm Fed Up With Florals, So I'm Buying Meghan Markle's Uncommon Print Trend for Fall

Can you believe it's been less than a year since Meghan Markle returned to social media? The Duchess of Sussex has provided us with so much content that it seems like she's been back a lot longer. She's offered behind-the-scenes peeks at the making of her Netflix show, her home life with Prince Harry, Archie, and Lili, and even her family trip to Disneyland. But Markle's own Instagram account is not the only place you can catch a glimpse of her. The duchess's friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen, also shares photos that Sussex fans will love to see.
This week, Zajfen shared a black-and-white photo to celebrate Markle's 44th birthday. "Thank you for being the kind of friend who makes everything better (and way more fun)." Zajfen captioned her Instagram post. In the picture, Markle is wearing a Veronica Beard chain-print dress that instantly inspired me. Since we're towards the end of summer, I'm not feeling particularly inspired by florals, so I'm going to copy Markle and try chain prints instead. Scroll down to shop the unconventional pattern.
