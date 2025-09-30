Yes, You Can Wear Your Lace-Trim Shorts This Fall, But Only If You Style Them Specifically Like This

While the chill in the air might mean it's time to bring out the pants, don't be too quick to stow away those lace-trim shorts (satin, silk, or cotton) you bought this summer—like the viral Iona from Dôen or the Stratus from J.Crew. Hailey Bieber has just showcased how these sexy but sophisticated shorts can easily work into fall and even winter.
While attending the Saint Laurent S/S 26 show in Paris yesterday evening, Bieber wore bright yellow satin shorts with a white lace trim. She styled them with an orange half-zip pullover jacket, black sheer tights, and red strappy mule heels. While she could have opted for simpler, everyday fall essentials, such as a chunky sweater or long coat, it was the unexpected addition of the tights and the sporty jacket that made her lace-trimmed shorts outfit stand out. The soft, delicate bottoms contrasted beautifully with the edgy, technical vibe of the jacket, while the tights provided warmth and interest.
Inspired to re-create Bieber's outfit? Keep scrolling to shop the best sporty jackets, lace-trim shorts, sheer tights, and open-toe heels—because yes, in fall 2025 we're wearing open-toe shoes with tights.
