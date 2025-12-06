Coniglio Palm Beach Just Launched At Shopbop— Consider These Vacation-Ready Pieces For Your Next Getaway

Calling all jet-setters, because selecting your tropical vacation wardrobe pieces just got a little bit easier. Popular luxury resort wear brand Coniglio Palm Beach has officially launched at Shopbop. Vibrant colors and bold prints are on full display with the stunning launch pieces. We've taken a look at every single item from the release and highlighted a few of our favorites below.
It's no secret that the rise of Palm Beach-inspired fashion has been front and center recently. Apple's hit television show "Palm Royale" is a perfect example of this colorful vacation-ready wardrobe at the height of the cultural zeitgeist. If gorgeous hues and interesting tropical prints sound enticing, then it's officially time for you to jump on that wave too.
Shop Coniglio Palm Beach Shopbop Pieces
Classic Button Down
I love the idea of pairing this top with jeans or the matching skirt.
Shop the matching Ruffle Power Pareo Skirt ($195).
Shirred Half Placket Mini Dress
Easy, breezy dress for those scorching hot beach days.
Classic Button Down Shirt
Classic Button Down Shirt
Classic Button Down
Cropped Classic Silk Button Down
Tia Tank
You can truly never go wrong with tie-dye.
Shop the matching Elastic Skirt ($365).
Cinch Back Miniskirt
I'm a sucker for nautical stripes. Pair with a crisp white button down and a floppy beach hat.