Coniglio Palm Beach Just Launched At Shopbop— Consider These Vacation-Ready Pieces For Your Next Getaway

models wear new collection from coniglio palm beach. one model wears yellow mini skirt set. one model wears deep blue pant set. one model wers yellow long-sleeve maxi skirt set.
(Image credit: Shopbop)
Jump to category:
Chichi Offor's avatar
By
published
in News

Calling all jet-setters, because selecting your tropical vacation wardrobe pieces just got a little bit easier. Popular luxury resort wear brand Coniglio Palm Beach has officially launched at Shopbop. Vibrant colors and bold prints are on full display with the stunning launch pieces. We've taken a look at every single item from the release and highlighted a few of our favorites below.

It's no secret that the rise of Palm Beach-inspired fashion has been front and center recently. Apple's hit television show "Palm Royale" is a perfect example of this colorful vacation-ready wardrobe at the height of the cultural zeitgeist. If gorgeous hues and interesting tropical prints sound enticing, then it's officially time for you to jump on that wave too.

Shop Coniglio Palm Beach Shopbop Pieces

Explore More:
Chichi Offor
Chichi Offor
Associate Shopping Editor

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes over 10 years of editorial experience to dish out shopping advice to the masses and analyze key pop-cultural moments. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyperfixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸