Kate Moss Is Fashion’s Favourite Rule Breaker, But She Always Wears These 5 Autumn Fashion Trends

Kate Moss doesn't follow fashion trends, she sets them. However, if you're wanting to copy her wardrobe this season, these are the five styles you need to know about.

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An image of the key autumn fashion trends worn by Kate Moss.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Kate Moss rose to prominence at a time when Britpop was at its peak, becoming a poster girl for the glamorous grunge associated with the decade in her ultra-minis, oversized fur coats that almost swallowed her whole and penchant for hanging out of windows smoking cigarettes.

As a result, the London native has become fashion’s equivalent of a rockstar: full-throttle hedonism, late nights, long parties, black leather and pure rebellion. “I would have wanted to be a lead singer, if I wasn't a model,” Moss once said, almost apocryphally. “I'd go touring in a bus with my band. In my next life, that's the plan.”

Dissecting her most iconic fashion moments through this framework helps to understand the sartorial choices she makes, like bringing two Hermès bags to the beach in Formentera, wearing a nearly-naked slip dress to an Elite Model party or trotting through Notting Hill in Vivienne Westwood pirate boots and a Napoleon jacket. Even to this day, Moss is not one to follow rules, nor trends for that matter. Still, she can’t seem to help the fact that she often sets them, with her sleaze-infused dress sense an aspiration for many.

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An image of Kate Moss wearing a lace-trim singlet with a leather pencil skirt and fur coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is especially true as autumn approaches. As the seasons change and the weather shifts gears down into something more morose and crisp, Moss’s ability to layer dark hues, inject texture and style slouchy staples becomes the pinnacle of off-duty chic. The latter point is especially relevant given she does it all without sacrificing her own personality, with every large jacket and skinny jean outfit a reminder that elevated basics do not have to be synonymous with the term boring.

Indeed, Moss’s autumn wardrobe could never be labelled as dull, monotonous or lacking excitement. Her looks seem to be trapped in a time in the noughties when going to a gig in Camden wasn’t ironic. Still, her devotion to this uniform of lace-trimmed camis, towering boots and legions of useless skinny scarves is what makes it so aspirational. And when she does it all in a Saint Laurent Le Smoking jacket and Repetto ballet pumps, you can’t help but swoon.

So, if channelling Kate Moss this autumn is your modus operandi, scroll through for the capsule wardrobe staples she always subscribes to.

5 Key Autumn Fashion Trends Kate Moss Always Wears:

1. Ballet Flats

An image of Kate Moss wearing a white blazer with a black mini dress, black tights and black ballet flats whilst in New York.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Balancing both twee and coquettish sensibilities, Moss’s adoration for a simple ballet flat and a pair of tights has been well documented. In the 2000s, she paired them with wide-brimmed hats and swallow-printed pussy-bow blouses from Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2010 show, and honestly, not much has changed since then. Though this silhouette could easily lean towards a more English Rose primness, Moss dispels any bourgeois sensibility by grounding it with sensual staples fitting for a night out.

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2. Fur Coats

An image of Kate Moss wearing a fur jacket with sheer skirt and polka-dot blouse whilst in Paris.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Where there’s a Kate Moss sighting, there’s bound to be a fur-effect coat trailing somewhere close by. Back in the late '90s, Moss was hardly parted with a specific midnight black and totally shagadelic coat, which she dubbed the gorilla because of the fabric’s similarity to a silverback’s hair. Now, her repertoire has expanded, including some prissy brown pieces that well-heeled socialites might’ve worn out for dinner in the ‘60s. Her love for vintage referencing and statement jackets is something she’s passed onto her daughter, too, with Lila often following in her mother’s footsteps in pieces from emerging designers Charlotte Simone and Conner Ives.

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3. Stovepipe Jeans

An image of Kate Moss wearing a blue shirt with blue stovepipe jeans and black heels whilst in New York.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: To know Kate Moss is to know she loves denim. Skinny, straight-leg and stovepipe shapes are all shapes within her wheelhouse, and she does an excellent job of making trusty denim staples look incredibly elegant. This is because she often takes after Parisiennes in her styling choices. Letting the rich fabric and clean lines speak for themselves, she’ll often pair her jeans with a tailored shirt before completing the look with a sleek pump, nailing that French-inspired masculin-féminin way of looking effortlessly polished.

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4. Leather Jackets

An image of Kate Moss wearing a leather jacket and grey jeans whilst in Paris.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Leather jackets have long been linked with supermodel street style, and it’s Moss’s early outfits that have helped maintain this reputation. Given the fact that her wardrobe often leans more monochromatic than vibrant, it should come as no surprise to see her add texture and tone through a classic biker or bomber style. You could even say this is the one trend that she never discriminates on—cropped, long, skin-clad or loose, she’s never met a leather jacket she didn’t like.

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5. Sheer Dresses

An image of Kate Moss wearing a sheer maxi dress whilst in New York.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: From her breakout into the mainstream as the waif-like face of Calvin Klein’s Obsession fragrance in 1993—a role Love Story will have you believing was decided by Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy—Kate Moss has always defined sexy differently from others. Subversive and chic, you can often find her in sultry silhouettes underpinned by a rock-and-roll nonchalance. Sheer dresses are one category that certainly ticks this box, which is probably why she’s been wearing them for three decades. (Including on her wedding day in bespoke John Galliano!)

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Ava Gilchrist
SEO Writer

Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.