If You Want Your Dresses, Trousers and Shorts to Look French—Wear This Kate Moss-Approved Shoe Trend

Kate Moss might be a London It girl, but she’s secretly worn this Parisian shoe trend for decades.

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An image of Kate Moss wearing ballet flat outfits throughout the years.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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Whilst the internet might’ve just cottoned on to the fact that distressing your shoes in the spirit of Mary-Kate Olsen or Amy Winehouse circa 2006 might be the chicest thing you can do for your wardrobe, Kate Moss has been someone devoted to the beat-up ballet flat game for decades. Now, 26 years later, Kate Moss ballet flat outfits have become the paragon for what all cool ensembles should aspire to be.

Since her arrival onto the scene, complete with her cherubic features and gruff Croydon accent, the supermodel has been at the forefront of every sleaze-ridden and rock-esque fashion trend we’ve come to associate with British fashion today: pirate boots, Napoleon jackets, useless skinny scarves, low-slung jeans, the list goes on.

But just one look into her street style archives will prove how prominent ballet flat outfits are in Kate Moss’s off-duty wardrobe. One minute, she’s pairing them with a denim mini skirt and bateau-neckline top for a stroll through Notting Hill; the next, she’s wearing them with a fedora, oversized waistcoat and microscopic shorts that appear to be the size of a belt for a debaucherous night out in Soho.

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An image of Kate Moss wearing ballet flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid UK)

Leaving the scuff marks and distressed leather proudly on display, Moss removed any pretence of the ballet flat being relegated to prim dancers or private school attendees, firmly supplanting them as the ostensible uniform for Portobello Road pariahs. And, with names like Repetto and Le Monde Beryl in the everyday fashion girl’s vocabulary, we have Moss to thank for helping bring ballet flat outfits to the mainstream.

Still, to this day, Moss has never wavered from her long-standing admiration for the style. Always oscillating between midnight hues and bright whites, the star has continually insisted that ballet flats are a foundational piece in any well-edited wardrobe, whether she’s wearing them amid Paris Fashion Week or on a sun-soaked getaway to Formentera.

Proving her unwavering dedication to her favourite shoe choice for the past century, uncover the chicest Kate Moss ballet flat outfits that embrace the unfussy elegance of the style below.

Kate Moss's Chicest Ballet Flats Outfits:

1. Ballet Flats + Slip Dress + Oversized Blazer

An image of Kate Moss wearing a silk dress with a white blazer and ballet flats whilst in Paris in 2026.

(Image credit: Backgrid UK)

Style Notes: Like most people in the upper echelons of the fashion industry, Kate Moss has developed somewhat of a uniform for herself. Ballet flats are a firm part of this ensemble, as are oversized blazers, which offer a more put-together look compared to her punk sensibilities in the noughties. Here, she was pictured leaving The Ritz in Place Vendôme after attending Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2027 menswear collection in June. The contrast between the fluid slip dress, delicate and functional ballet flats and boxy jacket is the perfect embodiment of the masculin-féminin approach to dressing that Parisians are revered for.

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2. Ballet Flats + Tailored Shorts + Silk Shirt

An image of Kate Moss wearing ballet flats with tailored shorts and a silk blouse whilst in London in 2011.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: There are some items of clothing that serve as a time capsule for the era they were created in, serving as a marker for the tastes and preferences of the period. Here, Kate Moss is wearing several of them. Yes, there are the bow-adorned ballet flats, which feel far more twee than hepcat, but there’s also Miu Miu’s swallow print, which debuted in all its ditsy glory in the brand’s spring/summer 2010 collection. Pairing it with the wide-brim hat that was all over Topshop in its heyday, this look feels like the epitome of early 2010s dressing, complete with naive and coquettish motifs and business-casual tailoring.

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3. Ballet Flats + Structured Mini Dress + Oversized Bag

An image of Kate Moss wearing ballet flats with a grey dress whilst in Berlin in 2008.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Before there was office siren, there was a genuine appetite for silhouettes that sculpted to the body, making you look like a walking corporate dress code violation. This look, which despite being almost 20 years old, is easily something you’d see now on those trying to replicate Gisele Bündchen’s wardrobe in The Devil Wears Prada. What’s more is Moss’s choice of ballet flats. Though ghillies have only recently become a must-have piece after appearing in the collections of Chloé and Simone Rocha, the supermodel has secretly been wearing them for decades, proving to always be one step ahead. (Hello, her recent outing in gladiator sandals!)

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Ava Gilchrist
SEO Writer

Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.