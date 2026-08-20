Whilst the internet might’ve just cottoned on to the fact that distressing your shoes in the spirit of Mary-Kate Olsen or Amy Winehouse circa 2006 might be the chicest thing you can do for your wardrobe, Kate Moss has been someone devoted to the beat-up ballet flat game for decades. Now, 26 years later, Kate Moss ballet flat outfits have become the paragon for what all cool ensembles should aspire to be.
Since her arrival onto the scene, complete with her cherubic features and gruff Croydon accent, the supermodel has been at the forefront of every sleaze-ridden and rock-esque fashion trend we’ve come to associate with British fashion today: pirate boots, Napoleon jackets, useless skinny scarves, low-slung jeans, the list goes on.
But just one look into her street style archives will prove how prominent ballet flat outfits are in Kate Moss’s off-duty wardrobe. One minute, she’s pairing them with a denim mini skirt and bateau-neckline top for a stroll through Notting Hill; the next, she’s wearing them with a fedora, oversized waistcoat and microscopic shorts that appear to be the size of a belt for a debaucherous night out in Soho.
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Leaving the scuff marks and distressed leather proudly on display, Moss removed any pretence of the ballet flat being relegated to prim dancers or private school attendees, firmly supplanting them as the ostensible uniform for Portobello Road pariahs. And, with names like Repetto and Le Monde Beryl in the everyday fashion girl’s vocabulary, we have Moss to thank for helping bring ballet flat outfits to the mainstream.
Still, to this day, Moss has never wavered from her long-standing admiration for the style. Always oscillating between midnight hues and bright whites, the star has continually insisted that ballet flats are a foundational piece in any well-edited wardrobe, whether she’s wearing them amid Paris Fashion Week or on a sun-soaked getaway to Formentera.
Proving her unwavering dedication to her favourite shoe choice for the past century, uncover the chicest Kate Moss ballet flat outfits that embrace the unfussy elegance of the style below.
Kate Moss's Chicest Ballet Flats Outfits:
1. Ballet Flats + Slip Dress + Oversized Blazer
Style Notes: Like most people in the upper echelons of the fashion industry, Kate Moss has developed somewhat of a uniform for herself. Ballet flats are a firm part of this ensemble, as are oversized blazers, which offer a more put-together look compared to her punk sensibilities in the noughties. Here, she was pictured leaving The Ritz in Place Vendôme after attending Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2027 menswear collection in June. The contrast between the fluid slip dress, delicate and functional ballet flats and boxy jacket is the perfect embodiment of the masculin-féminin approach to dressing that Parisians are revered for.
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ZARA
Zw Collection Straight-Fit Blazer
Perfect for channeling your inner First Wives Club member.
The suede finish makes these flats hard to resist.
Hermés
Kelly 32 in Blue Denim With Vache Naturelle Leather, Gold Hardware
From the denim canvas to the gilded hardware, this Hermés Kelly has pride of place in Kate Moss's wardrobe.
2. Ballet Flats + Tailored Shorts + Silk Shirt
Style Notes: There are some items of clothing that serve as a time capsule for the era they were created in, serving as a marker for the tastes and preferences of the period. Here, Kate Moss is wearing several of them. Yes, there are the bow-adorned ballet flats, which feel far more twee than hepcat, but there’s also Miu Miu’s swallow print, which debuted in all its ditsy glory in the brand’s spring/summer 2010 collection. Pairing it with the wide-brim hat that was all over Topshop in its heyday, this look feels like the epitome of early 2010s dressing, complete with naive and coquettish motifs and business-casual tailoring.
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Reformation
James Relaxed Blazer
Relaxed tailoring is a cornerstone of Kate Moss's wardrobe.
Nobodys Child
Black Floral Lace Trim Satin Blouse
From the ditsy florals to the lace trims, this piece bears the hallmarks of what Kate Moss looks for in her wardrobe.
Reformation
Mason Short
Pleated shorts are summer's answer to wide-leg trousers.
ZARA
Leather Heeled Ballet Flats
With ruched detailing through the ankle, this style borrows traits from popular styles from Phoebe Philo and Khaite.
3. Ballet Flats + Structured Mini Dress + Oversized Bag
Style Notes: Before there was office siren, there was a genuine appetite for silhouettes that sculpted to the body, making you look like a walking corporate dress code violation. This look, which despite being almost 20 years old, is easily something you’d see now on those trying to replicate Gisele Bündchen’s wardrobe in The Devil Wears Prada. What’s more is Moss’s choice of ballet flats. Though ghillies have only recently become a must-have piece after appearing in the collections of Chloé and Simone Rocha, the supermodel has secretly been wearing them for decades, proving to always be one step ahead. (Hello, her recent outing in gladiator sandals!)
Shop the Look:
MESHKI
Bailey Wrap Skirt Mini Dress
This colour was all over the '90s runways, from Tom Ford for Gucci to Calvin Klein.
Ralph Lauren
Leather Lace-Up Pointed Ballet Flat
Unlike other softer ballet flats, this patent style features silver grommets, a razor-sharp pointed toe and leather laces.
CHLOÉ
Paddington Leather Tote
Another timeless classic that has been worn by It girls on both sides of the channels for decades.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.