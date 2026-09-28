Hold the Black Pants—This Is the Airport-Pant-Color Trend You're About to See Everyone Wear Instead

I found the coolest versions of the pretty hue.

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Cara Delevingne wearing cobalt blue pants with a camel coat, cream turtleneck and black suede mules at JFK airport
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
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If you’re thinking that the topic of an airport-pant-color trend seems a bit random and specific, I can’t say that I disagree with you. But think about it. Especially as the weather cools and outfit-covering coats become part of our daily lives, the pants we wear are pretty important and become the focal point of an outfit. And if looking cool at the airport is something you strive for, I just spotted the pant-color trend you’re going to want to wear for your next flight.

While arriving at JFK last week, Cara Delevingne opted to forgo neutral pants for something much more memorable: cobalt blue pants. Given that cobalt has quickly been identified as 2027’s biggest color trend, thanks to the S/S 27 runways we’ve seen it on thus far, you can fully expect its popularity to keep growing.

Delevingne paired her casual pants with a polished camel coat, cream turtleneck, and black suede mules. While she wore them with neutral basics, I can confirm that the bright hue goes with more colors than you may realize—purple and red being two of them.

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Scroll on to see Delevingne's airport outfit and shop cool cobalt blue pants for your next travel day.

Spotted on Cara Delevingne at JFK

Cara Delevingne wearing cobalt blue pants with a camel coat, cream turtleneck and black suede mules at JFK airport

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Shop Cool Cobalt Blue Pants

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.